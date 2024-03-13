Seth Gold's wife, son, age, net worth and latest updates

Seth Gold is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and TV producer from the United States. His fame skyrocketed following his role as a pawnbroker in the documentary reality series Hardcore Pawn. While his professional life is an open book, not much is known about his love life. For instance, who is Seth Gold's wife?

Seth Gold is an avid sports fan; he supports the University of Michigan football team. The entrepreneur was awarded National Pawnbroker of the Year in 2013 by the National Pawnbroker Association. As a family man, Gold is married and has one child.

Profile summary

Full name Seth Gold Gender Male Date of birth 23 February 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Leslie Gold Mother Lili Gold Siblings 1 Marital status Married Children 1 College Michigan University, Gemological Institute of America Profession Reality television star, entrepreneur, TV producer Net worth $1 million Instagram @seth_hardcorepawn

Who is Seth Gold's wife?

The reality TV star keeps his love life private. He is married, but his wife's name remains a mystery. The two are believed to have been college sweethearts. Seth and his wife share a son.

What is Seth Gold's age?

The American entrepreneur is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 February 1981. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He hails from Michigan, United States.

Seth Gold's family and educational background

He is the son of Les and Lili Gold. His father is an entrepreneur who founded American Jewelry and Loan in 1978, a Detroit-based family pawn shop. His mother is the co-owner of the pawn shop.

Seth was raised alongside his older sister, Ashley. His sister works in the family business as the general manager. She also owns an online jewellery store, Ashley Gold. She married Jordan Broad, the CEO and co-founder of Platypus Lab&3 Ring Circus.

The Hardcore Pawn star joined the University of Michigan and graduated in 2003 with a Literature, Science and Arts degree. He later enrolled at the Gemological Institute of America, where he learned about grading and coloured gemstones.

Career

Seth is a reality TV personality, entrepreneur, and TV producer. After graduating, he began his career working in the family business, American Jewelry and Loan. He works in the marketing department. Although Seth is into business, he disclosed during an interview that he wanted to be a doctor. He said;

Ultimately my whole life I wanted to be a doctor and to help people. Then, my senior year, after my Chem, Bio, and Orgo exams, I didn’t sleep for like three days. I thought, ‘I don’t like what I’m doing. If I don’t like this now I’m going to be in big trouble.’ So I came here [to the pawn shop] for two years after I graduated and I was real quiet for two years, just learning the business. I was working in the back and just doing whatever I needed to do. Then after two years went by I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to make some changes.'

His career as a reality TV star came when producer Richard Dominos introduced him and his family to the idea of documenting the store's activities. They agreed, and the show premiered on 16 August 2010. The show was titled Hardcore Pawn and aired on Tru-TV.

The show attracted many viewers, featuring his family members, Bobby Janiee and Karen Mitchell. Seth and his father became the show's executive producers in its third season. The show's last episode aired on 6 April 2015.

What is Seth Gold's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Net Worth Post, and Info Famous People, the entrepreneur's alleged net worth is $1 million. He primarily earns income from his family's reality TV show and earnings from the pawn shop.

Where is Seth Gold now?

After the Hardcore Pawn show wrapped in 2015, Seth continued working with his dad at the pawnshop while his sister, Ashley, launched her own business. In March 2023, Seth created his TikTok account and uploaded his first video informing his fans that he would upload short clips of the Hardcore Pawn series and behind-the-scenes of what is happening at the pawnshop. He said:

Hey everyone this is Seth from Hardcore Pawn, welcome to my official TikTok page. Follow along so you can get some insight on Hardcore Pawn's greatest clips and behind the scenes access into what's happening at American Jewelry and Loan right now.

The video went viral and currently has over 7 million views. Some of Seth's fans commented about him getting old and resembling his dad. He mainly features his sister and dad in the videos.

FAQs

Who is Seth Gold married to? The reality star is married but has yet to disclose information about his wife. How old is Seth Gold? The American entrepreneur is 43 years old as of 2024. When is Seth Gold's birthday? He marks his birthday on 23 February. Where is Seth Gold from? He hails from Michigan, United States. Where is Seth Gold's house located? He lives with his family in their home in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Who are Seth Gold's parents? His parents are Lili and Les Gold. Who is Seth Gold's son? The entrepreneur has a son, but his name remains a mystery. Do Ashley and Seth get along? Throughout the show's seasons, the two would often disagree. Thus, there is nothing solid to verify that there is bad blood between them. Is Ashley Gold married? Yes, she is married to Jordan Broad, the CEO and co-founder of Platypus Labs&3 Ring Circus. What is Seth Gold's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Many online conversations are centred on Seth Gold's wife because of his early achievements. Seth is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and television producer popularly known for appearing in the reality TV series Hardcore Pawn. He is married and has a son.

