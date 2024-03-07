Megan Eugenio's bio: What happened to Overtime Megan?

Megan Eugenio is an American TikTok star, content creator, and social media influencer. She is well-recognised for sharing lip-syncs and dance videos on TikTok. Megan joined TikTok in 2019 and became famous the first month she joined the platform. She was a member of the social media group OT House.

Megan Eugenio was raised alongside her three siblings in Massachusetts, USA. She is a sports lover and shares basketball-related content on TikTok and Instagram. The content creator has worked with Overtime. She became famous on TikTok due to her love for basketball.

Real name Megan Patricia Eugenio Famous as Overtime Megan Gender Female Date of birth 17 October 1999 Age 24 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 50 Weight in kilograms 110 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Michelle Eugenio Father Mark Eugenio Siblings 3 School Bishop Fenwick High School College Pace Univerity Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Instagram @overtimemegan TikTok @overtimemegan

Megan Eugenio's bio

She was born on 17 October 1999 in Massachusetts, United States of America. How old is Overtime Megan? The social media influencer is 24 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Overtime Megan's real name? Her full name is Megan Patricia Eugenio. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Her parents are Michelle and Mark Eugenio. She has three siblings: Amanda, Mark, and Joshua. Her brother Mark is deceased. He died in 2006. She has a close relationship with her sister, Amanda. In a Q&A video on YouTube, the social media influencer mentioned that her sister is her personal role model.

My role model is my sister Amanda. She has always been the one to guide me. So that's like my personal role model.

Where did Megan Eugenio go to school?

She went to Bishop Fenwick High School in Massachusetts. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at Pace University, earning a bachelor's degree in Communication.

What does Overtime Megan do for a living?

She is a TikTok star and social media influencer. In her first podcast video on YouTube, she revealed that she started her career during college. She worked for Overtime, a sports media company distributing original sports content on various social media platforms. Megan joined the company in 2018.

First forward, it is October...I get this connection through Instagram. Someway, somehow, I met someone who worked for Overtime. Their name wasn't even Overtime..but they had Overtime in their bio. I clicked on it...we became friends..I met this person through social media who worked for Overtime

The internet sensation started posting videos on TikTok in 2019. In the aforementioned Q&A video with Famous Birthdays, she said she started going viral within the first month of joining TikTok because of sharing basketball-related videos.

I started gaining followers within the first month of doing TikTok because I started mentioning basketball. So, I started to cultivate a community of basketball fans. And with all of the females in the basketball world…I think it really captured people's attention.

She has gained over 3 million followers on TikTok. She uses the platform to share lip-syncing, dance, challenges and basketball-related videos. Her popularity has extended to Instagram, where she has over 592 thousand followers.

Overtime Megan is also on X (Twitter) with over 160 thousand followers. She has a YouTube channel with over 8 thousand subscribers.

She is a podcaster. Megan Eugenio has a podcast, Daily Meggs. She made her first podcast video on 8 December 2021. She has hosted celebrities such as Juju Smith-Schuster and Palm Tree Boy, aka Tommy.

She is a fashion enthusiast and used to participate in beauty pageants when she was young. In her first podcast video on YouTube, she said that even though she participated in beauty pageants in school, her passion was in sports.

She is a basketball fan and frequently shares photos and videos of her watching basketball in the sports field. She is always seen in various basketball matches.

Who is OT Megan dating?

She is allegedly dating Josh Giddey, an Australian basketball player for the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder. The two sparked dating rumours after Megan shared a photo of herself and the NBA player in 2023. She praised him after scoring 31 points against the Pelicans in April 2023. However, they never confirmed whether they were dating or not.

Who did Overtime Megan date? The social media personality has dated Cole Schwindt, a Canadian ice hockey player. The two reportedly started dating in 2022.

What happened to Overtime Megan?

The TikTok star disappeared from social media after someone hacked her phone and leaked her private videos. In a TikTok video, she claimed that her Snapchat got hacked by someone in August 2022. However, her videos started trending in April 2023.

I got hacked she got hacked back in August and nothing came of it until April. I went on Reddit one day, I saw myself, you know, not with clothes on and I was like oh, my God.

The incident affected her mentally, and she reached a point where she wanted to quit her social media career, but she did not let that bring her down. On 2 May 2023, she shared a video on TikTok thanking everyone who supported her. She also said that despite what happened, she would continue making content.

Overtime Megan's height and weight

The American TikTok star stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. She weighs 50 kilograms or 110 pounds. Her body measurements are approximately 34-26-34 inches or 86-66-86 centimetres.

FAQs

Why is Megan Eugenio famous? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer famous for sharing videos on TikTok. Where is Megan Eugenio from? She hails from Massachusetts, United States of America. Is Overtime Megan religious? She is Christian. Does Overtime Megan have siblings? She has three siblings: Amanda, Joshua, and Mark. However, she lost one of her brothers, Mark, in 2006. How tall is Overtime Megan? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. Who is Overtime Megan's boyfriend? She is allegedly dating Josh Giddey.

Megan Eugenio is an American TikTok star and social media personality. She started posting basketball-related content on TikTok in 2019. She was born in Massachusetts and currently resides in New York, United States of America.

