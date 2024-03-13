Laila Pruitt's age, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows

Laila Pruitt is an actress, director, and producer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for her role as Nicole in the television series BMF. She has appeared in films such as Secret Headquarters, Flight, and Rolling Into Christmas. She embarked on her acting journey when she was five. Aside from her career, fans are curious about her personal life. What is Laila Pruitt's age?

Laila Pruitt taking a mirror selfie (L). The actress at an entertainment joint. Photo: @lailadpruitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laila Pruitt has been passionate about acting since childhood. When she was five, she did Haribo candy company commercials and became famous for the tagline, "That's why they pay you the big bucks." She is at Howard University pursuing Theatre studies. Laila Pruitt's age positions her as one of the youngest actresses, yet she has accomplished much worthy of admiration.

Profile summary

Real name Laila D. Pruitt Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1'' Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Helki Pruitt Father Brian Pruitt Siblings 1 School Parkview High High School College Howard University Profession Actress, director, producer, activist, philanthropist Net worth $400 thousand–$500 thousand

What is Laila Pruitt's age?

The American actress is 20 years old as of 6 March 2024. When is Laila Pruitt's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 20th of March. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. In an Instagram post she shared during International Women's Day in 2021, she revealed her mother's name as Helki Pruitt. Her father's name is Brian Pruitt. The actress has a younger brother. Laila Pruitt’s brother is Santana.

Is Laila Pruitt at Howard University?

The actress is currently studying at Howard University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is doing theatre studies and will complete them in May 2026. She was a student at Parkview High School before joining Howard University. She graduated from Parkview High School in May 2022.

Top-5 facts about Laila Pruitt. Photo: @lailadpruitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

She is an actress, director, producer, activist, and philanthropist. The actress revealed in an interview that she started her career with Haribo candy company commercials at age five. She became famous for using the tagline, "That's why they pay you the big bucks!" She revealed that her grandmother helped her book the Haribo candy commercials through her parents.

My grandmother sort of got me into it through my parents, and then they sent my picture to the agency, and they sent me to that audition, and I booked it. It was the first ever audition I got on, and so I stepped on stage and…I just loved it.

She was an energetic kid and had a passion for acting at an early age. When she got the opportunity to work on the Haribo commercial, she loved it and had fun doing it.

It was fun because there was so much going on, and I was a really energetic kid. So I kind of thrived in that environment with so much going on, and then, you know, I had energy, so all I had to do was not look at the camera.

In 2012, she played Girl on Elevator in the film Flight. She appeared in the film alongside Denzel Washington. Laila came into the limelight when she portrayed Nicole in the BMF. The series is about two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential families in America.

She loves singing and dancing. Laila is a film director and scriptwriter. In the aforementioned interview, she said that freshmen chose her to be part of a competition to direct and produce short films.

I was recently invited to be part of a competition at school where I get to direct and produce my short film .. so I get to do that and hopefully more things behind the camera.

Laila Pruitt’s movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the rising star has seven acting credits as of writing. Below are her movies and television shows.

Year Movies/ TV shows Roles 2021-2024 BMF Nicole 2022 Rolling Into Christmas Young Deja 2022 Secret Headquarters Dance DJ 2020 Everything's Gonna Be Okay Nikita 2019 Limerence School Kid 2016 Pancakes Amy 2012 Flight Girl on Elevator

What is Laila Pruitt’s net worth?

According to sources such as Nextau.com and Net Worth Post, the actress's net worth is alleged to range between $400 thousand and $500 thousand. She generates her wealth from her acting career.

Laila Pruitt’s height and weight

How tall is Laila Pruitt? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Laila Pruitt? She is an American actress, producer, and director famous for her role as Nicole in the television series BMF. Where is Laila Pruitt from? She hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Who are Laila Pruitt’s parents? Her parents are Helki and Brian Pruitt. How old is Laila Pruitt? The actress is 20 years old as of 6 March 2024. She was born on 20 March 2004. What is Laila Pruitt's nationality? She is American. Does Laila Pruitt have siblings? She has a younger brother, Santana.

Laila Pruitt's age is 20 years as of 2024. She celebrates her birthday on 20 March every year and was born in 2004. She is an American actress, producer, and director best known for her role as Nicole in the BMF television series. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Legit.ng recently published Sophia Grace's age. She is a singer, social media personality, and fashion designer. She rose to fame after appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show alongside Rosie McClelland. She was born to Dominic and Carly Brownlee in Harlow, Essex, England.

Sophia Grace released her debut song Girls Just Gotta Have Fun in 2013, featuring her cousin, Rosie McClelland. She has released numerous songs like Second Guessing, Little Things, and Can't Sleep. She starred in the television series Sam & Cat. Learn more about the singer here.

Source: Legit.ng