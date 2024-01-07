Destiny Etiko is a renowned Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, TV personality and model. She gained prominence after portraying Ekemma in the 2014 film Idemili. Because of her career success, fans have been curious about her personal life. Who is Destiny Etiko's boyfriend, and is she married?

Destiny Etiko made her acting debut in 2011. Since then, she has participated in numerous films, including Airline Babes, Power of Royalty and Daughters of Eagle. The Nollywood actress has received multiple awards, including the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards. Destiny Etiko's biography has more about the actress.

Profile Summary

Full name Destiny Etiko Gender Female Date of birth 12 August 1989 Age 34 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Udi, Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 4 Relationship status Single University Nnamdi Azikiwe University Profession Actress, scriptwriter, TV personality, model Net worth $100k – $1million Instagram @destinyetikoofficial

Who is Destiny Etiko's boyfriend?

The Nollywood actress does not have a boyfriend. There is no information about her dating anyone. She is seemingly single as of 2024.

Is Destiny Etiko married?

The TV personality is not married or engaged. Many assume she is married due to the many beautiful wedding pictures on social media. The photos were taken while filming a wedding show.

Destiny Etiko's relationships

Although the actress is not married, she is rumoured to have dated a few men in Nollywood. Here is a look at her rumoured relationships.

Jerry Williams

The TV personality was rumoured to have married Jerry Williams in 2020. The speculation started after wedding photos of the two surfaced online. However, it was revealed later that the photos were taken on the set of the film The Return of the Coming. Destiny Etiko and Jerry Williams's relationship is strictly professional.

Jerry Williams is a famous Nollywood actor and film producer from Anambra State. He is best known for films like The Chosen King, Coming and The Inheritance.

The two have been friends for a long time due to their work. However, their relationship ended when Destiny unfollowed him on social media. Jerry Williams was at the time facing disciplinary action from the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for drug abuse.

Zubby Michael

Is Destiny Etiko married to Zubby Michael? She is not married to nor is she dating Zubby. The two are colleagues who enjoy a close friendship. Zubby Michael is a renowned Nigerian actor and producer. He is best known for his roles in Royal Storm, Professional Lady and Three Windows.

FAQs

Who is Destiny Etiko? She is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, TV personality and model. Where is Destiny Etiko from? She hails from Udi, Enugu State, Nigeria. How old is Destiny Etiko now? She is 34 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 12 August 1989. Who is Destiny Etiko's boyfriend? The actress has no boyfriend and is seemingly single as of this writing. Who is Destiny Etiko's husband? The actress does not have a husband. She has never been married. Is Zubby Michael married to Destiny Etiko? No, the Nigerian actor is not married to Destiny Etiko. Who is Destiny Etiko's child? The actress does not have a biological child. She adopted several children in the past, but it is unclear what they are up to now.

Who is Destiny Etiko's boyfriend? The Nigerian actress has no boyfriend and is seemingly single as of 2024. She has never been married and does not have a child.

