Does Mike Wolfe have a wife? A look at the TV personality’s life
by  Mercy Mbuthia

Mike Wolfe is an American television personality and treasure hunter. He is best recognised for appearing in American Pickers and American Pickers: Best Of. Being in the limelight for most of his career has earned him fame and recognition. However, the same cannot be said about his personal life. Does Mike Wolfe have a wife?

American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe married
Creator and Host of American Pickers Mike Wolfe accepts an award onstage during the NATD Honors Gala in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond
Source: Getty Images

Mike Wolfe has a successful career as a treasure hunter and, as a result, has been featured in numerous TV shows. Being a famous personality, his personal life, especially his love life, has been of interest to many. Here is a look at his relationship timeline.

Profile summary

Full nameMike Wolfe
GenderMale
Date of birth11 June 1964
Age59 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthJoliet, Illinois, United States
Current residenceFranklin, Tennessee, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds154
Weight in kilograms70
Hair colourSalt and pepper
Eye colourDark brown
MotherRita Wolfe
Siblings2
Relationship statusDating
PartnerLeticia Cline
Children1
SchoolBettendorf High School, Sudlow Intermediate School
ProfessionTV personality, treasure hunter, entrepreneur
Instagram@mikewolfeamericanpicker
Facebook@mikewolfeamericanpicker
TikTok@AmericanPickerMikeWolfe

Does Mike Wolfe have a wife?

Who is Mike Wolfe married to now? The American Pickers star is not married. However, he has been married once. The reality TV star was married to Jodi Faeth between 2012 and 2020.

Jodi Faeth was Mike Wolfe’s wife. The former couple reportedly met in 1994 and dated until they became husband and wife in September 2012, when they tied the knot.

Jodi Faeth
Mike Wolfe (L) and Jodi Faeth attend A+E Network's 2015 Upfront at Park Avenue Armory in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images

After being together for approximately eight years, they separated in June 2020. Jodi filed for divorce in November 2020, and the divorce was finalised in December 2021.

Mike and Jodi are the parents of Charlie Faeth Wolfe. They welcomed their daughter in January 2012, months before they got hitched.

Does Mike Wolfe have a girlfriend?

Does Mike Wolfe have a wife?
The model enjoying an outdoor moment (left). She is standing in front of a building (right). Photo: @leticiacline on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Yes. He has been romantically linked to Leticia Cline since August 2021. Leticia Cline’s real name is Leticia Ann Bjork Passmore. She is an American journalist, model, and reality TV personality. Leticia is recognised as the former interviewer for TNA Wrestling. She has appeared in Maxim and Playboy magazines.

Her romantic relationship with Mike Wolfe commenced in August 2021. The couple has been together for approximately two years. They have kept their relationship away from the spotlight except for a few occasions when Leticia shares their pictures on Instagram.

FAQs

  1. Who is Mike Wolfe? He is a professional treasure hunter and reality TV personality recognised for his appearance in American Pickers.
  2. Where is Mike Wolfe from? He is from Joliet, Illinois, United States.
  3. Is Mike from American Pickers married? The treasure hunter is not married.
  4. Does Mike Wolfe have a girlfriend? His girlfriend is American model Leticia Cline.
  5. How long have Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline been together? They have been together for about two years as of 2023.
  6. What happened to Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth? They were married for approximately eight years and divorced in December 2021.
  7. Does Mike Wolfe have a daughter? He has a daughter, Charlie Faeth Wolfe, with his ex-wife Jodi Faeth. Charlie was born in January 2012.

Does Mike Wolfe have a wife? The American Pickers star does not have a spouse. However, the father of one is dating model Leticia Cline after divorcing his first wife, Jodi Faeth.

