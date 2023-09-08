Does Mike Wolfe have a wife? A look at the TV personality’s life

Mike Wolfe is an American television personality and treasure hunter. He is best recognised for appearing in American Pickers and American Pickers: Best Of. Being in the limelight for most of his career has earned him fame and recognition. However, the same cannot be said about his personal life. Does Mike Wolfe have a wife?

Creator and Host of American Pickers Mike Wolfe accepts an award onstage during the NATD Honors Gala in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Mike Wolfe has a successful career as a treasure hunter and, as a result, has been featured in numerous TV shows. Being a famous personality, his personal life, especially his love life, has been of interest to many. Here is a look at his relationship timeline.

Profile summary

Full name Mike Wolfe Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1964 Age 59 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Joliet, Illinois, United States Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rita Wolfe Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Leticia Cline Children 1 School Bettendorf High School, Sudlow Intermediate School Profession TV personality, treasure hunter, entrepreneur Instagram @mikewolfeamericanpicker Facebook @mikewolfeamericanpicker TikTok @AmericanPickerMikeWolfe

Does Mike Wolfe have a wife?

Who is Mike Wolfe married to now? The American Pickers star is not married. However, he has been married once. The reality TV star was married to Jodi Faeth between 2012 and 2020.

Jodi Faeth was Mike Wolfe’s wife. The former couple reportedly met in 1994 and dated until they became husband and wife in September 2012, when they tied the knot.

Mike Wolfe (L) and Jodi Faeth attend A+E Network's 2015 Upfront at Park Avenue Armory in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

After being together for approximately eight years, they separated in June 2020. Jodi filed for divorce in November 2020, and the divorce was finalised in December 2021.

Mike and Jodi are the parents of Charlie Faeth Wolfe. They welcomed their daughter in January 2012, months before they got hitched.

Does Mike Wolfe have a girlfriend?

The model enjoying an outdoor moment (left). She is standing in front of a building (right). Photo: @leticiacline on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yes. He has been romantically linked to Leticia Cline since August 2021. Leticia Cline’s real name is Leticia Ann Bjork Passmore. She is an American journalist, model, and reality TV personality. Leticia is recognised as the former interviewer for TNA Wrestling. She has appeared in Maxim and Playboy magazines.

Her romantic relationship with Mike Wolfe commenced in August 2021. The couple has been together for approximately two years. They have kept their relationship away from the spotlight except for a few occasions when Leticia shares their pictures on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Mike Wolfe? He is a professional treasure hunter and reality TV personality recognised for his appearance in American Pickers. Where is Mike Wolfe from? He is from Joliet, Illinois, United States. Is Mike from American Pickers married? The treasure hunter is not married. Does Mike Wolfe have a girlfriend? His girlfriend is American model Leticia Cline. How long have Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline been together? They have been together for about two years as of 2023. What happened to Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth? They were married for approximately eight years and divorced in December 2021. Does Mike Wolfe have a daughter? He has a daughter, Charlie Faeth Wolfe, with his ex-wife Jodi Faeth. Charlie was born in January 2012.

Does Mike Wolfe have a wife? The American Pickers star does not have a spouse. However, the father of one is dating model Leticia Cline after divorcing his first wife, Jodi Faeth.

Source: Legit.ng