Jamira Haines (Cuban Link)’s biography: who is 50 Cent’s girlfriend?

Who is 50 Cent dating? He is dating Jamira Haines, known by the moniker Cuban Link. She is a young entrepreneur, model, fitness coach and a social media personality. She became famous when 50 Cent, an American rapper, took her to the premiere of Power and announced they that were dating.

Jamira Haines attends the New York Premiere of ABC's "For Life" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on February 05, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Jamira Haines has several businesses going. She runs her athleisure clothing for women business called CubanFit. In addition, she is set to launch a beauty line called Glow Girl Collection.

Profile summary

Full name Jamira Haines Nickname Cuban Link Gender Female Date of birth 12 November 1994 Age 27 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Havana, Cuba Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American-Cuban Ethnicity Mixed Religion Catholic Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend 50 Cent University Rutgers University Profession Entrepreneur, model, fitness couch, social media influencer Net worth $3-5 million Instagram @_cuban_link

Who is Cuban Link?

50 Cent's girlfriend is a Cuban American entrepreneur, model, fitness coach and aspiring corporate lawyer. Jamira Haines' nationality is Cuban-American. She was born in Havana, Cuba but grew up in New Jersey, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Cuban Link?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Source: Getty Images

Jamira Haines' age is 27 years as of June 2022. She was born on 12 November 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Jamira Haines' ethnicity?

Jamira Haines' parents have different ethnic backgrounds. This means Cuban Link is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is Black and her mother is Puerto Rican. They both emigrated from Cuba to New Jersey.

Career

Link started her modelling career six years ago when she got signed by Wilhelmina International Inc but left to pursue fitness coaching. She is a certified fitness trainer and has her own company, CubanFit, which sells activewear.

Haines teased the launch of a skincare line called YouGlowGirl. However, the company's account has been dormant for over a year, since June 2021. The most recent post still encouraged people to pre-order, but the pre-order link is missing from the profile bio.

She also tried her hand at real estate with Linked Investments LLC, but the account has also been inactive since July 2021.

Link has 1.7 million followers on her Instagram account. She uses her platform to promote her clothing brand, as well as share photos of herself and discuss projects and events she has been involved in. One of such projects is Cleo TV, a network for women of colour, where Jamira sometimes appears.

What is Cuban Link's net worth?

According to Popular NetWorth, she is alleged to be worth around $3-5 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her income from her athleisure business, and other endeavours.

Who is Jamira Haines dating?

Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines is dating Curtis James Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent. He is a famous American rapper, actor and businessman. He was the executive producer of the American crime drama called Power, where he starred as Kanan Stank.

How long have 50 Cent and Cuban Link been together?

Cuban Link and 50 Cent have been dating for almost three years. However, their relationship came to the limelight on 20 August 2019, when they stepped out together at the Power season six finale premiere at Madison Square Garden.

Does Jamira Haines have a child? The businesswoman has no kids yet.

How tall is Cuban Link?

Haines and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs 134 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Cuban Link's real name? Her real name is Jamira Haines; not to be confused with Cuban Link the rapper, whose real name is Felix Delgado. When is Jamira Haines' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 12 November every year. How old is Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines? She is 27 years old as of June 2022. What is Jamira Haines' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Cuban Link's nationality? Jamira is an American and Cuban national. Is Jamira Haines a lawyer? No, she is not, but she is aspiring to be one in future.

Jamira Haines, popularly known as Cuban Link, is 50 Cent's girlfriend. She is making big strides in the business world as she continues promoting her athleisure line, as well as trying to get into real estate and the skincare industry.

READ ALSO: Cubana Chief Priest’s biography: age, wife, net worth, house

Legit.ng recently discussed the biography of Cubana Chief Priest. He is a well-known entertainer, businessman, and event promoter in Nigeria. Cubana shot to fame when he invited artist Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, to perform at the Cubana Grand Hotel. The event drew a sizeable turnout.

Previously, Cubana Chief Priest was the general manager and co-director of the Cubana Hotel Group. In 2020, the Nigerian entertainer left his position, and shortly after, he founded the Xhrine nightclub in Owerri.

Source: Legit.ng