Jacob Jules Villere's bio: Get to know Peter Porte's husband

Jacob Jules Villere is a banker from the United States. His shot into the limelight following his romantic relationship with American actor and producer Peter Porte. Peter is widely recognised for starring in The Young and Restless, Baby Daddy, Devious Maids, and Lusa.

Jacob and Peter at A Night of Pride (L). Jacob Jules' spouse at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour-Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries. Photo: Rich Polk, Earl Gibson III (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Jules Villere came to the fore when he married American actor Peter. Jacob and Peter Porte have been married since 2018. The couple has not shied away from sharing their relationship with fans online. The two currently reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Full name Jacob Jules Villere Gender Male Date of birth 14 October 1982 Age 41 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light blue Marital status Married Spouse Peter Porte High School Woodland High School University Louisiana State University Profession Banker Net worth $1 million—$2.5 million

Jacob Jules Villere's biography

The banker was born on 14 October 1982 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. He is 41 years old as of March 2024. His zodiac sign is Libra. Jules is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Jules attended Woodland High School. After completing his high school education, Jacob joined Louisiana State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Career

Top-5 facts about Jacob Jules Villere. Photo: @peteporte/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The banker started his career as an auditor with Certegy between 2001 and 2003. In 2004, he began working for Capital One Bank. The American investor is currently the senior vice president of the bank and is in charge of the corporate banking team on the West Coast.

What is Jacob Jules Villere's net worth?

According to Digital Ocean, Celebritates, and Medium, the banker's alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $2.5 million. His primary source of income is his career as a banker.

When did Peter Porte and Jacob Jules Villere wed?

The couple tied the knot on 7 October 2018. Jacob Jules Villere and Peter Porte's wedding was held at Latrobe's on Royal in the French Quarter of New Orleans, USA.

Porte is an American actor, producer and former model. He was born on 29 March 1984 in Greenwood Luke, New York, United States. He is popularly known for starring in films and TV series Baby Daddy, Uncoupled, Restless, and Devious Maids. He has worked as a producer for the movies Dead in the Water and Yuletide the Knot.

Peter is a great supporter of the LGBTQ community. In October 2023, he partnered with Covenant House of California to raise funds in support of LGBTQ youth who were homeless. He shared his photo on his Instagram page with the caption:

Here's a thirsty pic of me, here's a thirsty pic of Butters, and here's a frustrating statistic: 28% of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives. That's why I'm partnering with Covenant house, raising money, and giving up my bed for a night in solidarity. If you are able to donate, it would mean the world to me.

Who is Jacob Jules Villere? He is an American banker. When is Jacob Jules Villere's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 14 October. Jacob Jules Villere's age? He is 41 years old as of March 2024. What is Jacob Jules Villere's nationality? He is an American citizen. Where does Jacob Jules Villere come from? He hails from New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Who is Jacob Jules Villere's spouse? He is Peter Porte, an actor and film producer. When did Peter Porte and Jacob Jules Villere get married? The two tied the knot on 7 October 2018. Where does Jacob Jules Villere live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Jacob Jules Villere works in the finance sector as a banker. He is popularly known for being Peter Porte's spouse. They have been married for over five years. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

