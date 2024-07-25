Governors elected under the umbrella of the ruling APC have said they did not know why some Nigerians want to protest

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors claim they are unaware of the reasons behind the planned nationwide protest from August 1 to August 10, 2024.

Hope Uzodimma, chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF), stated this after a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Hunger protest: APC governors call for negotiation

According to Daily Trust, Uzodimma invited the protesters to discuss their grievances and work together to find solutions.

He emphasized the governors' commitment to national unity, prosperity, and job creation for young Nigerians.

Uzodimma urged Nigerians to shelve the planned protest, citing the need to address insecurity, national minimum wage, food security, and economic recession.

He advised against demonstrations, which could exacerbate the country's challenges.

The governor warned against instigating chaos and crisis, highlighting Nigerians' suffering due to global economic recession, insecurity, and political tension.

Why youths should not protest - Uzodimma

Uzodimma called for patriotism and unity in the country, emphasizing that Nigeria is the only home for its citizens.

His statement reads in part:

“Already, Nigerians have suffered a lot; the global economic recession, the insecurity in Nigeria, the political tension occasioned by instigations and campaign of calumny by opposition parties, the social media attacks on various policies of the government."

There have been reports of a planned protest by some unknown Nigerians calling for the end of bad government and that President Bola Tinubu must go. The campaign has been going on on social media, and the protest was scheduled to be held between August 1 to 10.

