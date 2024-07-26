The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, less than a week to the planned nationwide protests

Momodu reminded President Tinubu of his past as a pro-democracy activist during the military regime

The PDP chieftain blamed President Tinubu for Nigeria's current woes and noted that although he had succeeded in governing Lagos but noted that "a country is much more complicated than a state"

Ovation publisher and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to stop Nigerians from carrying out their constitutional rights amid concerns over the planned nationwide protest that will be held from August 1 to 10.

Hardship: Dele Momodu writes Tinubu, criticizes him

In an open letter written to the president and shared on his X page on Friday, July 26, Momodu reminded Tinubu of how he engaged in peaceful protest during the military regime.

The renowned journalist-turned-politician, however, blamed President Tinubu for the current challenges bedeviling Nigerians that have sparked a planned protest to be held nationwide.

Momodu expressed concern over the difficulties faced by Nigerians and noted that President Tinubu's response and approach to governance has shifted.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"You contested the Lagos State Governorship election in 1999, and pronto, you won. Since then, you have been in absolute control of a state described as the California of Africa, and possibly the sixth richest economy in Africa. Lagos is a country on its own.... I'm just trying to let you know that you've been a President in Lagos for 24 years before becoming the President of Nigeria.

"Unfortunately, things have not been easy for Nigerians (except members of the privilegentsia) since you realized your lifelong ambition. And let me be frank Sir. You caused it all. You did not realise that a country is much more complicated than a State."

Momodu advises Tinubu

Speaking further, Momodu urged Tinubu to seek guidance from civil liberties advocates and to evaluate the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security agencies without resorting to dictatorship.

He said:

"Please Sir, go back to your original friends in civil liberties and seek their assistance. Then, use this opportunity to test the strength, security architecture and combat readiness of our security agencies. Ignore the advice of the hawks in your team. They have nothing to lose since they are mostly beneficiaries of what others died for. Resist the temptations of full blown dictatorship."

Nigerians react to Momodu's letter to Tinubu

