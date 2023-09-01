Dakota Fanning’s relationship history: who has the actress dated?

Dakota Fanning is an American actress famous for starring in numerous movies and TV series. Her notable acting credits include I Am Sam, War of the Worlds, The Secret Life of Bees, and Man on Fire. The actress has hit the headlines for her success in the film industry and her relationships. What does Dakota Fanning’s relationship history look like?

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning has been in the limelight since she was 7 years old when she portrayed Lucy Dawson in I Am Sam in 2001. The actress’ life has been in the spotlight, and she has been romantically linked to a few men. Who has the actress dated, and is she in a relationship now? Here is a look at Dakota Fanning’s relationship history.

Full name Hannah Dakota Fanning Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Conyers, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetre 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Heather Joy Arrington Father Steven Fanning Siblings 1 Sister Elle Fanning Relationship status Dating Partner Henry Frye School Montessori School, Campbell Hall Episcopal High School College New York University Profession Actress Instagram @dakotafanning

Dakota Fanning’s relationship history

Since gaining prominence in the film industry, the Georgia native has kept her love life private. However, she has been romantically linked to a few men. Below is Dakota Fanning’s boyfriend history.

1. Freddie Highmore (2009)

Dakota Fanning and Freddie Highmore in 2009 and 2018. Photo: @amiamonoistesse on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Freddie Highmore is an English actor who found fame in Hollywood after portraying Peter Llewelyn Davies in Finding Neverland. The actors were allegedly romantically involved in 2009 when they were teenagers. Not much is known about their short-lived romantic relationship except that they had been on several dinner dates before parting ways.

2. Cameron Bright (2009 — 2012)

Cameron Bright and Dakota Fanning in The Twilight Saga. Photo: @_ _ _livia95_ _ _ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cameron Bright is a Canadian actor who has appeared in Godsend, Running Scared, and The Butterfly Effect, among others. Cameron and Dakota co-starred in The Twilight Saga films. He was alleged to be Dakota Fanning’s boyfriend in 2009-2012, although this seems to be mere speculation.

3. Jamie Strachan (2013 — 2016)

Dakota Fanning and Jamie Strachan are seen in Soho in New York City. Photo: Alo Ceballos

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Strachan is an English model. He has worked with top fashion designers such as Gucci, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein. The rumours of him dating the Ripley actress came to the fore in 2013 after they were spotted together in New York, United States. After that, they were seen together attending multiple events, and they reportedly broke up in 2016.

4. Logan Markley (2016 — 2017)

Dakota Fanning and Logan Markley on a walk. Photo: @_ _ _livia95_ _ _ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Logan Markey was romantically linked to Dakota Fanning in 2016. The relationship speculation commenced after they were spotted holding hands in New York, United States. Logan Markey is a director at New York Multifamily, a real estate company.

Markley and Fanning were high school sweethearts at Campbell Hall Episcopal High School. Even though their relationship emerged as a rumour, they later confirmed they were an item. Their romance was brief, and it reportedly ended in 2017.

5. Henry Frye (2017 — present)

Henry Frye and Dakota Fanning attend the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Is Dakota Fanning dating anyone now? The Sweetness in the Belly actress is seemingly dating Henry Frye. Henry Frye is a TV personality who appeared as himself in an episode of WRAL Murder Trials.

Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye’s relationship rumours first emerged in 2017. The actress occasionally shared their pictures on her Instagram page, which seemed to confirm they were an item. However, their relationship became a certainty in February 2018 when she posted a picture, captioning it “my valentine.”

Is Dakota Fanning married?

Dakota Fanning does not have a husband yet. She is dating Henry Frye, but the couple has not tied the knot. However, the actress has expressed her desire to get married and have children in the future.

FAQs

How old is Dakota Fanning? The Man on Fire star is 29 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 February 1994. Where is Dakota Fanning from? Her hometown is Conyers, Georgia, and she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Dakota Fanning have a husband? The American actress is not married. Who is Dakota Fanning dating? She is reportedly in a relationship with Henry Frye. How long have Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye been together? The couple started dating in 2017 and has been together for over five years. How many kids does Dakota Fanning have? The American entertainer does not have children. Did Dakota Fanning date Logan Markley? She briefly dated Logan Markley between 2016 and 2017.

Who are the people in Dakota Fanning’s relationship history? The actress has been in several public relationships in the past. She has never been married and does not have children. She is currently dating Henry Frye but has kept her relationship away from the spotlight.

