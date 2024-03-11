Kendrick Sampson's wife, parents, siblings, what is his ethnicity?

Kendrick Sampson is a renowned actor, activist and television personality from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for his prominent roles in Insecure (2016), How to Get Away with Murder (2014), The Vampire Diaries (2009) and The Flash. His image has sparked an interest in his personal life, with fans wondering whether he’s married or in a relationship. Who is Kendrick Sampson's wife?

Kendrick Sampson at AMC Century City 15 in Century City, California (L). Actor Kendrick at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, Windle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Sampson has been in the entertainment industry since 2005. Some of his notable works include the Golden Globe-nominated crime drama How to Get Away with Murder and The Vampire Diaries. In addition to his on-screen work, Kendrick co-founded BLD PWR for new development, empowerment and change within marginalised groups and American society.

Profile summary

Full name Kendrick Sampson Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Hoyle Sampson Sr. Mother Daphne Smith Sampson Relationship status Single School Elkins High School Profession Actor, activist Instagram @kendrick38

Who is Kendrick Sampson’s wife?

The Vampire Diaries star has no wife; he has never been married. He is also not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. He mostly keeps his romantic life private.

The actor has, however, been linked with a few celebrities. He was previously linked to Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei after they were spotted together at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood party in 2017.

He was also briefly linked with supermodel Naomi Campbell when they were photographed together in 2018 at Burberry’s Christmas party.

Naomi and Kendrik's dating rumours intensified after they appeared together on the March 2019 cover of British Vogue. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, the actor confirmed that he was single and listed some qualities he finds attractive in a woman. He said;

I am single and probably will be for a while. I love a woman who is passionate about something bigger than herself, whatever that is. Humor is a must because I laugh at everything. I'd love a woman who pursues peace, loves kids, isn't afraid of conflict, and effectively communicates. Someone who loves God and loves great food. That's my life. Oh, and has to be able to cook at least as well as me!

What is Kendrick Sampson’s age?

The popular television personality is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 8 March 1988. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Kendrick was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an American national of African-American heritage. Kendrick Sampson’s parents are Daphne Smith Sampson and Hoyle Sampson Sr.

Top-5 facts about Kendrick Sampson. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Career

Sampson has been passionate about acting since age 10 and began performing in theatre productions while in high school. He made his acting debut in the 2005 drama film Resurrection: The J.R. Richard Story as Lamar.

His big break came in 2013 after he was featured in five episodes of The CW series The Vampire Diaries. He later achieved widespread recognition for his roles in How To Get Away with Murder, The Flash and Insecure. According to his IMDb profile, below is a list of his movies and TV shows.

Year TV shows/movies Roles 2023 I'm a Virgo Edwin Garrison 2022 Something from Tiffany's Ethan Greene 2018–2021 Insecure Nathan Campbell 2021 Us: Is, Was, Are William 2020 How to Make Love to a Black Woman Edwin 2020 Bookmarks N/A 2020 Fashionably Yours Rob 2020 Miss Juneteenth Ronnie 2019 Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas Ben 2017 The Flash Dominic Lanse 2017 Relationship Status Nate 2017 White Famous Robbie MacDonald 2016–2017 Supernatural Max Banes 2017 Rosewood Nathan Turner 2015–2016 How to Get Away with Murder Caleb Hapstall 2016 Rougarou Henri 2015 Kingmakers Pete Greer 2014 Gracepoint Dean Iverson 2014 Electric Slide Ticket Taker 2013 The Vampire Diaries Jesse 2012 The Sidelines Fred Billings 2011 Days of Our Lives Jay Jordan 2011 This Boy's Dream Announcer 2010 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Derrick Gold 2008 Greek Woodchuck 2005 Resurrection: The J.R. Richard Story Lamar

Kendrick is also a popular activist. He uses his voice to empower marginalised communities and to shine a light on issues of inequity. His activism is focused on the intersection of gender, immigration, economic, educational, environmental and racial justice movements.

He proudly supports the Standing Rock and Black Lives Matter movements, progressive political campaigns, and social justice education. Alongside Tia Oso and Mike de la Rocha, he co-founded the BLD PWR initiative to increase action and civic engagement, primarily focusing on uplifting and protecting the most vulnerable by undoing systemic oppression and combating state violence.

Kendrick strives to build a community of freedom fighters in the entertainment industry — liberation-motivated artists, storytellers, athletes, and musicians. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Kendrick Sampson talked about his activism-focused organisation.

Kendrick Sampson speaks onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on 29 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

What is Kendrick Sampson’s height?

The American actor stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms.

Fast facts about Kendrick Sampson

Where is Kendrick Sampson from? He was born in Houston, Texas, United States. How did Kendrick Sampson get famous? He is best known for his roles in The Vampire Diaries, Gracepoint, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Flash. How old is Kendrick Sampson? He is 36 years old as of 2024, having been born on 8 March 1988. What is Kendrick Sampson's ethnicity? He is of African-American heritage. Who are Kendrick Sampson’s parents? His parents are Daphne Smith Sampson and Hoyle Sampson Sr. Does Kendrick Sampson have siblings? No, the actor does not have any siblings. Does Kendrick Sampson have a daughter? The actor does not have a daughter or any children. How are Kendrick Sampson and Hayley Kiyoko? The two have once worked together. In November 2014, Sampson appeared in the music video for Hayley Kiyoko's song This Side of Paradise.

Kendrick Sampson is an American actor, activist and television. He is best known for his He is widely recognised for his roles in Insecure (2016), The Vampire Diaries (2009) and The Flash. Who is Kendrick Sampson's wife? The actor is not married and has never married. He is seemingly single as of 2024.

