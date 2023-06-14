Get to know Spencer Margaret Richmond, Jaclyn Smith's daughter

Spencer Margaret Richmond is an American fashion designer and former actress. She is known as the daughter of actress Jaclyn Smith. Her father, Anthony B. Richmond, is also a famous personality in the entertainment world.

Jaclyn Smith and her daughter attend the Rooftop Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel Cavalieri in Italy. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Margaret Richmond started getting media attention since birth due to her celebrity parents. However, she tries to keep her life under wraps. She is a mother of two children and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Spencer Margaret Richmond Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1985 Age 37 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Anthony B. Richmond Mother Jaclyn Smith Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Fran Kranz Children 2 Profession Fashion designer Net worth $1 million

Spencer Margaret Richmond's biography

The fashion designer was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Spencer Margaret Richmond's age? Margaret is 37 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 4 December 1985; her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Spencer's parents are Jaclyn Smith and Anthony B. Richmond. Her mother is an actress and entrepreneur popularly known for her appearance in the TV series Charlie's Angels.

Her father, Anthony, is an English film director, cinematographer and producer known for his work in movies and TV series such as Don't Look Now and The Beatles: Get Back.

Her parents married in 1981 and divorced in 1989, four years after Spencer was born. Her mother married Dr Brad Allen in 1997.

Spencer was raised alongside her older brother Gaston Richmond. Gaston is a cinematographer and has worked as a camera assistant in films and TV series, including Hashtag Blessed: The Movie and Party of Five. She also has two half-siblings George and Jonathan 'Chunky' Richmond, from her father's side.

What does Jaclyn Smith's daughter do?

Margaret is a fashion designer. In 2017, she launched an infant wear line with her mother called Spencer by Jaclyn Smith's Layette Collection. They were inspired to establish the clothing line after the birth of her daughter Bea. She still works with her mom as a co-designer.

What is Spencer Margaret Richmond's net worth?

Jaclyn Smith's daughter has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a fashion designer.

Who is Spencer Margaret Richmond's husband?

Spencer is not married. However, she was previously married to Francis Elliott Kranz, also known as Fran Kranz. Spencer Margaret Richmond's ex-spouse is an American actor popularly known for his portrayal of Topher Brink in the science fiction drama series Dollhouse.

Spencer Margaret Richmond and Fran Kranz exchanged their wedding vows on 15 August 2015. In June 2020, Margaret filed for divorce, which was finalized on 4 February 2021. The duo share two children, Bea, born on 17 September 2016, and Olivia Rose, born in April 2019.

FAQs

Who is Jaclyn Smith's daughter? Spencer is a fashion designer from the United States. Where is Spencer Margaret Richmond from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. When is Spencer Margaret Richmond's birthday? The American designer celebrates her birthday on 4 December. How old is Spencer Richmond? She is 37 years old as of June 2023. Who are Spencer Margaret Richmond's siblings? She has one biological brother, Gaston and two half-siblings, George and Jonathan Richmond. Is Spencer Margaret Richmond married? She currently divorced. The designer was previously married to Fran Kranz. What is Spencer Margaret Richmond's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Spencer Margaret Richmond is the daughter of Jaclyn Smith, an American actress, designer and entrepreneur. She is a co-designer in her mother's business Layette Collection. Spencer is a mother of two.

