Aptech Nigeria courses and fees in 2024/2025 (Computer ED)

More than just a computer education institute, Aptech Nigeria has established itself as an institution for success since its arrival in 2000. From its first centre in Maryland, Lagos, Aptech has expanded its reach, empowering Nigerians nationwide. Get updated information about the current Aptech Nigeria courses and fees.

Aptech University is a training institution of choice amongst the youth and professionals in Nigeria. It offers a diverse range of courses. The institution's vision is to be a preferred brand for IT training solutions and services and provide value for money to customers.

Useful information about Aptech

Aptech is a leading global career education institution with its headquarters located in Mumbai, India. The institution has a reputation of thirty-one years in information technology education, and it is present in more than forty countries with over one thousand three hundred training centres worldwide.

Aptech Nigeria

In Nigeria, the institution has centres all over the country. All these centres conform to international standards and are well equipped for delivering high-quality training.

Aptech has trained over twenty thousand individuals in Nigeria today in different courses ranging from basic appreciation to high-end software engineering and networking courses. Aptech Computer Education is one of the best you can get in Nigeria.

Aptech courses in Nigeria

Aptech courses are grouped into five categories. They include:

Career courses

AI and Data Science courses

Smart Professional courses

Multimedia Specialists

Networking

1. Career courses

Aptech has designed career-starter courses for young students and individuals interested in starting from the certificate level. Here are the four courses under this category.

Advanced Diploma in Multimedia

Aptech Certified Network Specialist

Arena MultiMedia Specialist Course

Aptech Certified Computer Professional

2. AI and Data Science courses

AI and Data Science courses are designed to provide individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to work in fields related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis. This category only has one course, which is AI & Data Science. The available modules include:

AI Primer (ML, DL, Neutral N/Ws)

Natural Language Processing Toolkit

Machine Learning

Deep Learning & Machine Learning APIs

Project ChatBot and Recommendation Engine

3. Smart Professional courses

Smart Professional courses help students upskill and learn technologies as per their career interests. The available courses under this category are:

ACE - STC & Smart Pro

Certified Ethical Hacker

4. Multimedia Specialists courses

Multimedia Specialists courses aim to nurture proficient multimedia experts who are thoroughly comfortable with their skills, enabling them to confidently create a successful career path. The two courses under this category are:

Advanced Diploma in Multimedia

Arena MultiMedia Specialist course

5. Networking

This category has only one course called Aptech Certified Network Specialist (ACNS). It's the top choice for a networking career from Aptech. ACNS covers hardware, networking, system administration, and databases.

It includes all the latest IT technologies, except for programming and making applications. This course is the quickest and most affordable way to get a degree from a U.K. institution.

Aptech fees in Nigeria

Aptech offers various types of courses. Contact your nearest Aptech learning centre to get the latest information on course fees and discounts.

Aptech Nigeria contact details

You can contact the institution through the following contact details for further inquiries.

Aptech Maryland Centre

Physical address: 332, Capital Building, Ikorodu Road, By Idiroko Bus Stop, Maryland, Lagos, Nigeria

332, Capital Building, Ikorodu Road, By Idiroko Bus Stop, Maryland, Lagos, Nigeria Telephone: 070-26120118, 070-26082974

070-26120118, 070-26082974 E-mail: maryland@aptech-nigeria.com

Aptech Surulere Centre

Physical address: No. 1, Teslim Balogun Street, Near Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria

No. 1, Teslim Balogun Street, Near Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria Telephone: 01-3426057, 01-2916566

01-3426057, 01-2916566 E-mail: surulere@aptech-nigeria.com

Aptech Victoria Island Centre

Physical address: NTA Compound, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

NTA Compound, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Telephone: 08178800336, 08178800337

08178800336, 08178800337 E-mail: victoriaisland@aptech-nigeria.com

Aptech Ajao Estate Center

Physical address: 1/3 B, Asa Afariogun Street, off Osolo Way, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

1/3 B, Asa Afariogun Street, off Osolo Way, Ajao Estate, Lagos. Telephone: 09037161890, 09115015401

09037161890, 09115015401 E-mail: ajao@aptech-nigeria.com

Aptech Wuse 2 Centre

Physical address: 3rd floor, 740 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja. (Inside the compound of Spar Park n Shop near Banex plaza & opp. UBA bank)

3rd floor, 740 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja. (Inside the compound of Spar Park n Shop near Banex plaza & opp. UBA bank) Telephone: 08083254623, 07082103291

08083254623, 07082103291 E-mail: abuja@aptech-nigeria.com

Aptech Gwarinpa Centre

Physical address: Elboogie Place, 3 Damaturu Close, Pa Michael Imoudu Ave, Gwarinpa 900108, Opposite Kilimanjaro and Chicken Republic, Gwarimpa, Abuja

Elboogie Place, 3 Damaturu Close, Pa Michael Imoudu Ave, Gwarinpa 900108, Opposite Kilimanjaro and Chicken Republic, Gwarimpa, Abuja Telephone: +234 8024155124

+234 8024155124 E-mail: gwarinpa@aptech-nigeria.com

Aptech Port Harcourt Centre

Physical address: Ewoma House, No-122A,1st Floor, General Diriya Lane, New GRA Phase-1 , (Close to Skippers fast food) Port Harcourt Nigeria

Ewoma House, No-122A,1st Floor, General Diriya Lane, New GRA Phase-1 , (Close to Skippers fast food) Port Harcourt Nigeria Telephone: +234 9043411110 + 234 9043411112

+234 9043411110 + 234 9043411112 E-mail: portharcourt@aptech-nigeria.com

Can you earn a degree at Aptech?

Nigerian students can pursue Aptech's ACCP program at local centres, transferring their credits to prestigious universities in the United Kingdom. This allows them to conclude their final year there and attain a B.Sc. Honours Degree in any computing field.

How many years is an Aptech course?

Most of the Aptech courses run for one to two years. Trainers get the required skills in various fields of their choice.

What universities are partners of Aptech?

Aptech offers opportunities for advanced placement and international education at universities abroad. It has partnered with good universities such as Vancouver Centre for Entertainment Arts - Langara College, Canada; Middlesex University, London; NCC Education, UK; and Lincoln University College, Malaysia.

What does Aptech do?

Aptech Limited is a global career education company that provides training and education in information technology (IT) and computer science. Established in 1986, Aptech has been a prominent IT training and education industry player.

What is the objective of Aptech Computer Education?

The main objective of Aptech Computer Education is to impart knowledge in all areas of Information Technology.

Is the Aptech certificate recognized in Nigeria?

The Aptech certificate is widely recognized across the industry. Aptech students get the best of the available jobs in large companies. Some leading companies employing students are Airtel Nigeria Limited, Nigeria; Zenith International Bank Limited, Nigeria; and Synetics Technologies Limited, Lagos.

Is Aptech in Lagos?

Aptech has various centres located in Lagos. They are Aptech Maryland Centre, Aptech Surulere Centre, Aptech Victoria Island Centre and Aptech Ajao Estate Centre.

Is Aptech in Abuja?

Aptech has two branches in Abuja. They are Aptech Wuse 2 Centre and Aptech Gwarinpa Centre.

Aptech Nigeria (Computer Education) stands out as one of the best IT institutions in the country, with multiple branches spread across Nigeria. It provides a diverse range of courses for students. Additionally, the institution extends support to less privileged students through scholarship programs.

