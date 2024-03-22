Bella Thorne's boyfriends: a look at the actress' dating timeline
Bella Thorne is an American actress, singer, and writer. She first attracted attention when she starred as Ruthy Spivey in My Own Worst Enemy and won a Young Artist Award. Her other notable acting credits include The DUFF, Midnight Sun, and Blended. Is she in a relationship, and who are Bella Thorne’s boyfriends?
Bella Thorne’s personal life, especially her love life, has generated interest from fans. She is currently dating Mark Emms, with whom she is engaged. Bella Thorne’s boyfriends include celebrity actors and singers.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Annabella Avery Thorne
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|8 October 1997
|Age
|26 years old (as of March 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Pembroke Pines, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Pansexual
|Height in feet
|5'6"
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-61-89
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Tamara Thorne
|Father
|Reinaldo Thorne
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Partner
|Mark Emms
|School
|Sylvan Learning Center
|Profession
|Actor, singer, writer
|@bellathorne
|X (Twitter)
|@bellathorne
|TikTok
|@bellathorne
|@bellathorne
Who is Bella Thorne?
She was born Annabella Avery Thorne to her parents, Tamara and Reinaldo Thorne, on 8 October 1997, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, United States. She is the youngest child in her family and was raised alongside two sisters, Dani and Kaili, and a brother, Remy.
She attended a public school and later opted for home-schooling after being bullied. The Florida native also attended Sylvan Learning Center. In 2014, she revealed her plans to join the University of Southern California.
Her first acting role came in 2003 when she was featured in Stuck On You. She has landed more significant roles in films and TV series, such as Shake It Up, Red Band Society, Famous in Love, Paradise City, and Chick Fight. She also thrives as a singer with hit songs such as Call It Whatever, Up In Flames, Contagious Love, and Sweetest Feeling.
Bella Thorne’s boyfriend history
Fans are always keen to know the latest about celebrity relationships. Bella Thorne’s love life has hit the headlines several times as she has been in multiple relationships, some of which resulted in engagements. Here is what her relationship history looks like.
1. Tristan Klier
Tristan Klier and Bella Thorne were high school sweethearts who began their relationship in 2011. They spent most of their time together and even attended several red-carpet events since Bella was already in the limelight. However, in August 2014, they parted ways, ending their approximately three-year relationship.
2. Brandon Thomas Lee
Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of renowned Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson, is an actor known for his roles in Baywatch and Cosmic Sin. Rumours about his relationship with Bella emerged in March 2015 after they were noticed hanging out and flirting on social media.
Later, the actress revealed that she met him after breaking up with Tristan, and she likes him and even met his mum. Even though the former couple did not reveal when their relationship started or ended, Brandon confirmed they were an item during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. He narrated his nervousness about working with Bella beside her new boyfriend in Tales.
3. Gregg Sulkin
Gregg Sulkin is an English actor famous for starring in Faking It, Runaways, and Pretty Little Liars. Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin’s relationship seemingly kicked off in August 2015 when they shared a kiss at the Teens Choice Award. After dating for about a year, they called it quits and announced their break up through a joint statement to People that read:
After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship. We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that, for now, this would be best.
4. Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey is an American actor and musician famous for starring in Teen Wolf, Truth or Dare, and Brut Force. The Teen Wolf star and the Mightnight Sun actress hit it off in September 2016 after they initially denied being romantically involved when Bella dated Gregg Sulkin.
Their romance lasted a few months, and fans learned about it after a social media drama involving Charlie Puth. While trying to explain what transpired, Bella said:
Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating, and that was really difficult for me. It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I’ve been through.
5. Charlie Puth
Charles Otto Puth Jr. is an American singer-songwriter and producer known for songs such as We Don’t Talk Anymore, Light Switch, and Left and Right. His relationship with the actress reportedly commenced after she parted ways with Tyler Posey in 2016. However, Bella clarified their relationship, saying they were hanging out and were good friends and not dating.
6. Scott Disick
In 2017, the actress was romantically linked with media personality Scott Disick. According to Scott, he dated Bella to upset his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian. Bella, on the other hand, denied being sexually involved with the media personality, saying in an interview with Glamour:
Scott is really nice, sweet, and charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up…I just wasn't down. I was like, I gotta leave.
7. Mod Sun
Mod Sun is an American rapper and singer known for tracks like Tell Me Your Secrets, Burning Up and Mushrooms. His romance with Bella started after the actress began dating Tana Mongeau in 2017. The two dated until April 2019, when they broke up. The actress announced their break up via an Instagram post.
8. Benjamin Mascolo
Gossip rumours about Buona Fortuna singer Benjamin Mascolo and Bella came up in April 2019. She laid the rumours to rest, confirming the relationship with an Instagram post in June 2019.
Nearly two years into their relationship, Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo engaged in March 2021. However, their engagement did not result in marriage, as they went their separate ways in June 2022.
9. Mark Emms
It was love at first sight when Bella Thorne and Mark Emms met in 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza. Who is Mark Emms? He is the founder and CEO of Emms Productions and Eastern Road Films. His production credits include A Nice Hurt and Color Your Hurt.
The actress made their relationship public on 14 February 2023. She announced their engagement via Instagram on 26 May 2023. The couple is still together.
Bella Thorne’s girlfriends
In 2016, the actress revealed via X (Twitter) that she was bisexual. However, in 2019, during an interview with USA Today, she revealed she is pansexual. In her relationship history, she has dated one woman, Tana Mongeau.
Tana is an American internet personality with a massive fan following across social media platforms. Her relationship with the Hollywood actress came to the fore in September 2017 when Thorne shared a picture of them kissing on a boat ride.
A few months into their relationship, Bella started dating musician Mod Sun while still with Tana, making it an open relationship. Tana and Bella broke up in February 2019.
Fast facts about Bella Thorne
- Who did Bella Thorne date first? Tristan Klier was the first to date the actress. Their relationship reportedly began in high school.
- How old was Bella Thorne when she dated Gregg Sulkin? The Paint Her Red star was about 18 years old when she dated Gregg.
- When did Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo’s relationship begin? They were rumoured to be seeing each other in April 2019, but they confirmed their relationship in June 2019.
- Did Bella Thorne and Scott Disick date? Even though Scott Disick claimed he dated Thorne, the actress denied any sexual involvement with him and refuted claims that they were in a relationship.
- How long was Bella Thorne in a relationship with Tana Mongeau? The two dated between September 2017 and February 2019.
- How many times has Bella Thorne got engaged? She has been engaged twice to Benjamin Mascolo and Mark Emms.
- Who is Bella Thorne with right now? She is dating film producer Mark Emms. They have been together for over a year since announcing their relationship in February 2023.
From her relationship history, Bella Thorne's boyfriends are famous personalities in the entertainment industry. Besides dating celebrity boyfriends, she was in a relationship with one lady, YouTuber Tana Mongeau. She is currently engaged to Mark Emms, who she started dating in February 2023.
