Lovely Peaches' bio: age, height, real name, what did she do?

Brittany Johnson, commonly known as Lovely Peaches, is an American singer and online content creator renowned for her controversial photos, videos, and opinions across multiple social media channels. From alarming behaviour to disturbing videos, Brittany is as controversial as they come. She has never been one to shy off from setting the internet ablaze.

Brittany has had several of her social media accounts shut down due to multiple policy violations. Most times, she always opens new ones and continues with her online theatrics. Who is Lovely Peaches? Here is a quick look at her life.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Johnson Nickname Lovely Peaches Gender Female Lovely Peaches' birthday January 4, 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth USA Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 90 Weight in pounds 198 Body measurements 34-26-35 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Dating Boyfriend Diego Martir Children Caro Michael Johnson Profession Singer, YouTuber, Instagram influencer Alma mater United States University Instagram @lovelypeachespopsinger100

Lovely Peaches' bio

Where is Lovely Peaches from? The singer was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, to African-American parents. How old is Lovely Peaches? The online content creator was born on January 4 2001, making her 21 years old as of 2022.

Lovely Peaches' real name is Brittany Johnson.

Career

What is Lovely Peaches famous for? Career-wise, the singer has had quite a controversial one. She began by joining multiple social media channels, where her controversial content quickly earned her numerous followers.

Her earliest controversy came when she allegedly posted a video depicting her getting int*mate with an elderly man. The video was quickly pulled down from her social media platforms. She later transferred it to an adult content site.

Shortly afterwards, she ventured into singing and has since released numerous tracks. Still, her controversial social media posts have continued to overshadow everything else she does. Here is a look at some of her best tracks.

Sneaky Links

Treat (ft. Ayesha)

(ft. Ayesha) Burnin' N' Itchin'

Choose

Walk It Like a Boss

Getting her accounts banned

Brittany has had several of her social media accounts banned for vulgar content that goes against the rules. Her TikTok account was the first to be closed, followed by her YouTube channel. Her original Instagram account was also shut down, prompting her to open another one under a different username.

What did Lovely Peaches do to her kid?

Brittany has a daughter known as Cora Miracle. The singer is also rumoured to be in a relationship with a man known as Diego Martir. Initially, there were rumours that Cora's mother had sold her to a child trafficking gang. However, these rumours turned out to be false. These were then followed by allegations that Lovely had killed her little daughter. But, again, these were also untrue.

A while ago, the singer recorded and posted a video detailing how she occasionally abuses Cora. The abuse included inflicting physical harm, molestation, and verbal abuse. The video caught the attention of many people online, prompting the police to act.

Did Lovely Peaches' daughter get taken away? A children's activist group known as Children's Riot later reported that Cora had been taken away from her mother and placed under her grandmother's care. The child was later returned to her mother, albeit for a short while. Eventually, Brittany lost custody of Cora.

Controversies and arrests

Lovely is no stranger to online controversies. Around the beginning of her online career, she stated that she had hired someone to assault Charli D'Amelio, one of the most famous TikTok stars today. She then posted disturbing videos of herself eating filthy stuff, a habit she reportedly stopped after getting pregnant.

In 2020, the singer was arrested after posting disturbing videos and photos of her dog. In the footage, she was seen picking up her pet dog by the neck and spraying perfume on its face. She was later alleged to have broken the dog's legs.

After making the posts, Lovely was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. The dog was eventually taken from her by the Animal Services Department. She was also barred from owning or taking care of any animal until her animal cruelty case was concluded. She voluntarily signed over custody of her pet dog after it was examined by a veterinarian.

Where is Lovely Peaches now?

After her arrest in 2020, the singer was jailed for two years. She was released in 2022 after serving her sentence. There were rumours that she had passed on. Her conspicuous absence from social media spurred these rumours.

These were false, though. The singer is very much alive. After getting out of jail, Lovely stated that her arrest and eventual imprisonment resulted from a well-orchestrated scheme by her haters who never wanted to see her career taking off.

Body measurements

The singer is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 198 pounds (90 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measures 34-26-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She occasionally dyes her hair a deep shade of pink.

Fun facts

Here are some facts about the controversial singer.

Her initial YouTube Channel became inaccessible after she posted vulgar and disturbing content.

Numerous YouTubers have called her out on their channels.

She enjoys singing, dancing, travel, and photography.

Lovely Peaches is among the most controversial figures in today's social media world. On the one hand, her accounts usually get numerous followers even though they end up being shut down. On the other hand, she is synonymous with numerous despicable acts, including child abuse, posting disturbing footage, and animal cruelty.

