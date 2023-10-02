Winter Everett’s age, birthday, net worth, boyfriend, weight loss

Winter Everett is a reality TV personality, social media influencer, fashion model and ophthalmic technician based in the United States. She is mostly recognised for participating in reality TV shows such as The Family Chantel, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Everett poses for a photo while holding her pet dog (L), the reality TV star taking a mirror shot (R). Photo: @winterckyler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Winter Everett is a popular internet personality. She has attracted a significant audience on her social media accounts. The influencer has endorsed several brands on her Instagram page, including Torrid, Fashion to Figure, and Buffbunny Collection.

Profile summary

Full name Winter Wylie-Everett Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Norcross, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 280 Weight in kilograms 127 Body measurements in inches 34-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-68-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Everett Mother Karen Everett Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV personality, influencer, model, ophthalmic technician Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @winterckyler

Winter Everett’s biography

Winter Everett was born in Norcross, Georgia, United States. Her parents are Thomas and Karen Everett. She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is a Mexican of Hispanic ethnicity, and her mother is of African-American descent. She grew up alongside her three siblings, Royal, Riverknight, and Chantel Everett.

Winter’s mother is an author, public speaker, entrepreneur and reality TV star. She has also been featured in several TLC shows, such as 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs and Ask Mama Chantel. Her father is also a reality television personality.

What is Winter Everett's age?

Winter in blue jeans (L), the influencer is at the gym (R). Photo: @winterckyler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is 28 years old as of 2023. When is Winter Everett's birthday? She was born on 4 October 1994. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Winter Everett do for a living?

Family Chantel star Winter Everett is a certified ophthalmic technician. Her role involves working closely with ophthalmologists, diagnosing diseases, and caring for patients.

She is also a reality television star. She has participated in TV series like The Family Chantel (2019–2022), 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined (2020), and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (2017–2019).

Winter has an Instagram account with over 282 thousand followers. She uses her social media influence to endorse various brands such as Torrid, Fashion to Figure, Winter Cky Picks, and Buffbunny Collection.

Does Winter Everett have a boyfriend?

Who is Winter Everett's boyfriend? She is seemingly single after breaking up with her first boyfriend, Jah. The ex-partners had been together for seven years before their separation. They broke up after Jah brought up the idea of a polygamous marriage.

In August 2022, she dated Philip. The two split after the reality TV personality realised Philip had three children. She is also rumoured to have dated Asuelu Pulaa, a 90-Day Fiancé star. Their dating rumours emerged in April 2023 after the two were seen together at a party looking cosy.

What happened to Winter Everett?

Winter underwent a bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, in July 2022, which saw her drop over 100 pounds a few months after the successful surgery. She, however, experienced a hair loss side effect after the operation.

Winter Everett's weight loss journey has inspired her to continue advocating body positivity. The heaviest she had ever been before the surgery was 330 pounds.

What is Winter Everett’s net worth?

Reality TV personality Winter in blue shorts. Photo: @winterckyler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The TV personality has an alleged net worth of about $1.5 million. She primarily earns her income from her career as a reality TV personality, model and ophthalmic technician.

FAQs

Who is Winter Everett? She is an American reality TV personality, social media influencer, model, and ophthalmic technician. When is Winter Everett’s birthday? She was born on 4 October 1994. Who are Winter Everett’s parents? Her parents are Thomas and Karen Everett. Where is Winter Everett now? She currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Who is Winter Everett’s boyfriend? She is seemingly single. She previously dated her longtime boyfriend, Jah King. What happened to Winter Everett? Everett dropped over 100 pounds in just a few months after undergoing a bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. What is Winter Everett’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million as of 2023.

Winter Everett is a reality TV personality and model from the United States. She came into the limelight for her appearances in the TLC spin-off series, The Family Chantel. She has inspired her fans due to her weight loss transformation journey.

