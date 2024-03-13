Cameron Chapman’s age, wife, family, movies and TV shows

Cameron Chapman is an actor, singer, and television personality from the United Kingdom. He is widely recognised for portraying Anthony in the Lockwood & Co. Netflix TV series. The actor’s personal life has also been a subject of interest among his fans. What is Cameron Chapman’s age?

Cameron Chapman during the 2023 EE British Academy Film Awards (L). The actor in a light-coloured coat (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole, @cameronchapman_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Cameron Chapman is relatively new to the film industry as Lockwood & Co. is his first project, but he is already nailing it. The actor loves travelling and working out when free. Cameron Chapman’s age has become a popular topic online, as fans eagerly seek information about his birthday, parents, wife, career and other details.

Full name Cameron Chapman Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 2002 Age 21 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College Welsh College of Music and Drama School Profession Actor, singer Instagram @cameronchapman__

What is Cameron Chapman’s age?

The British actor is 21 years old as of 2024. When is Cameron Chapman’s birthday? He was born on 15 December 2002 in London, England, United Kingdom. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Cameron Chapman’s father is an established businessman whose identity remains a mystery. The Lockwood & Co. actor is a British national of white ethnicity.

Where did Cameron Chapman go to college?

Cameron attended the Welsh College of Music and Drama School in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom. There, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting in 2021. Later, the actor joined the Richard Burton Theatre Company and started working as a theatre artist.

Cameron Chapman’s movies and TV shows

Cameron made his Hollywood acting debut in 2023 after featuring in the Lockwood & Co. Netflix TV series. The actor starred in the series alongside Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Ruby Stokes. In an interview with Collider, Chapman expressed his appreciation that people are investing in the Lockwood & Co. TV series. He mentioned that there is genuine care and love for the show among the audience.

It's nice for us to know that people are investing in it. People care about the show and people love it. And that's been because it was such a secretive project since 2021 or something. It's been really nice being able to bring it out into the world, and if that's how people want to show their appreciation for it, that's great.

Top-5 facts about Cameron Chapman. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Before landing a role in the Lockwood & Co. TV series, the actor was featured in the 2019 stage play titled Uncle Vanya, where he portrayed Vanya. In 2020, he was also featured in The Richard Burton stage play The Two Gentlemen of Venoma, portraying a character named Launce.

The British actor also appeared in the 2020 short film Dove, where he played Ben. Below are other stage plays in which the actor has been featured.

Twelfth Night Remembered (2020) as Sea Captain/Priest

(2020) as Sea Captain/Priest The Writer (2021) as Boyfriend/Male actor

(2021) as Boyfriend/Male actor Terroir (2021) as Rhys

Does Cameron Chapman sing?

Besides acting, the actor is also a singer. Some of his known songs include:

Stay the Night

Seven Nation Army

Rockin’ at the Cancer Lodge

Who is Cameron Chapman’s wife?

The British actor is presumably single and has not yet revealed his wife or girlfriend. However, the actor is rumoured to be dating Ruby Stokes. Fans have been speculating the rumours because of their on-screen chemistry in the Lockwood & Co. TV series. However, neither has confirmed the dating rumours, so it is not safe to assume that Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman are an item.

How tall is Cameron Chapman?

The British actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Cameron Chapman? The British actor is 21 years old as of March 2024. Who is Cameron Chapman’s father? The actor has not revealed his father’s name, but he is believed to be a prominent businessman. Where did Cameron Chapman go to college? He attended the Welsh College of Music and Drama School in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom. Does Cameron Chapman sing? He occasionally sings and has been featured in songs like Stay the Night, Seven Nation Army and Rockin’ at the Cancer Lodge. Who is Cameron Chapman’s wife? The Lockwood & Co. actor is unmarried and presumably single. How tall is Cameron Chapman? He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Cameron Chapman’s age is a popular subject online because of the much he has attained in the entertainment industry. The American actor is 21 years old as of March 2024. He became famous for appearing on the Netflix series Lockwood & Co.

