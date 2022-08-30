Is David Muir gay? ABC anchor’s relationship history revealed

David Muir is a famous American journalist. He is the anchor of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. Regardless of his fame and talent, few things about the news anchor’s life have invited as much curiosity and speculation as his sexuality. For instance, is David Muir gay?

David Muir attends the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

David Muir is a successful journalist who has covered great political and human interest stories. Even so, little is known about his personal life. Although he is quite active on social media, his pages are filled with photos of himself at work, his family, and his dog. He tends to keep a tight lip when it comes to his romantic life.

Profile summary

Full name David Jason Muir Gender Male Date of birth 8 November 1973 Age 48 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Syracuse, New York, United States Current residence Skaneateles Lake, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pat Mills Father Ronald Muir Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Television news anchor Net worth $20 million Instagram @davidmuirabc Twitter @DavidMuir Facebook David Muir

Is David Muir gay?

The ABC anchor has been rumoured to be gay, but they remain just allegations as he has never confirmed them. He has been linked to multiple men that he has been seen with. The rumours started when he was allegedly spotted at gay bars multiple times, but David Muir’s sexuality remains a mystery.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

History of David Muir’s relationships

In 2015, the celebrity journalist was rumoured to be in a long-term relationship with his fellow journalist on ABC News, Gio Benitez. The two of them would spend a lot of time together and share pictures on social media. Fans read more into the photos and assumed that they were in a relationship, especially because Gio is openly gay.

Although they continued to be close, neither David nor Gio ever addressed the rumours of their romantic involvement. However, Gio got engaged to his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario, on 17th September 2015. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Miami, Florida, putting an end to all the rumours about David and Gio being a couple.

On 10th September of the same year, the former deputy editor of Jezebel, Kate Dries, declared that she was David Muir’s girlfriend. In an article titled Report Indicates My Boyfriend David Muir Is a 'Monster, she spoke lightly of their first date and courtship.

She went on to add some of his photos from his Instagram page, claiming that she took them. However, they have not been linked to each other since the publication of the article. The news anchor has never confirmed nor refuted her claims, and Kate has not spoken about it again. As a result, fans assumed that they broke up or Kate was only joking about being David Muir’s girlfriend.

Who is David Muir dating now?

He has recently been linked to a mystery man known only as Sean. The mystery man is reportedly the founder and Managing Director of aussieBum, a swimwear brand. However, like all his other alleged relationships, there is no proof of this alleged relationship or marriage.

He has a close relationship with American actress and media personality Kelly Ripa. David often posts pictures of them together, and his captions always point to the fact that they love and care for each other dearly.

For some time, there was speculation that something more was going on between them. But Kelly has been married to actor Mark Consuelos since 1996. Kelly is not David Muir’s partner but they are just good friends and often hang out with each other’s families.

Does David Muir have children?

He does not have children, but Muir has very strong family ties. His Instagram is littered with pictures of his nieces and nephews, whom he refers to as his “squad”. David has an elder sister named Rebecca and two step-siblings. He has a close relationship with his mother, Pat, and lives with his dog Axel.

FAQs

Is David Muir gay? The news anchor has not spoken out publicly about his sexuality. Although he is widely known to be gay, David Muir’s personal life remains private, and there are no verifiable sources on this matter. Is David Muir in a relationship? Muir is not in a relationship with anyone. The ABC journalist has been romantically linked to a few people in the past, but he has not officially confirmed being with any of them. Is David Muir married to Kate Dries? No, Muir is not married to Kate Dries. Kate Dries is married to actor Mark Consuelos. Who is David Muir’s partner? Rumours have linked him with a mystery man named Sean, but there is no proof of Sean’s existence or his relationship with David. Is David Muir married? No, he is not married. Does David Muir have children? The news anchor does not have children. He lives with his dog Axel and often spends time with his nephews and nieces.

David Muir is an American journalist and an anchor for ABC News. He has won multiple awards and is considered one of America’s most trusted anchors, but he tends to keep his romantic life private. Is David Muir gay? It is challenging to establish his sexuality because he has never spoken publicly about the matter. He has also been linked to both male and female lovers in the past. However, he maintains vibrant relationships with his family and colleagues.

READ ALSO: Janai Norman’s biography: age, birthday, family, husband, salary

Legit.ng recently published Janai Norman’s biography. She is an American journalist based in the United States. She was born in South Africa to African-American parents but grew up in the US.

Janai Norman started her journalism career with ABC when she was only 17 years old. She has worked with the channel for over 10 years and is currently a correspondent for World News Now and America This Morning.

Source: Legit.ng