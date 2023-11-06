Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity, age, parents, siblings

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. She is best known for playing the role of Charlize in the comedy-drama television series On My Block. The actress is also a rising musician, famous for her first single, Welcome to Hollywood. Since she came into the limelight, Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity has raised several questions from his fans.

Sydney Agudong made her acting debut in 2013 when she appeared in the film Second Chances. She has since appeared in several films and TV series, including Infamously in Love and West Michigan.

Full name Sydney Elizabeth Agudong Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Kauai, Hawaii, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Kenneth Agudong Mother Karen Ligon Siblings 3 Education Mililani High School Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Net worth $500,000

What is Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity?

The young actress is of mixed ethnic background. She is of Filipino-Polynesian ancestry from her father’s side and English-German-Irish-Scottish ancestry from her mother’s side.

Sydney Agudong’s parents are Kenneth Agudong and Karen Ligon. Her father is a realtor at Aloha Island Properties. Her mother is also a realtor and the former owner of Aloha Island Properties. She currently works with eXp Realty.

The American actress was born and raised in Kauai, Hawaii, United States. She grew up alongside her three sisters, Kayli Aguding, Sarah, and Siena Agudong. Sydney Agudong’s sister, Siena, is also an actress famous for portraying Nick in the 2019 TV series No Good Nick and Young Min in the 2021 movie F9: The Fast Saga.

What is Sydney Agudong’s age?

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 November 2000. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Educational background

The actress attended Mililani High School. While in high school, Sydney participated in several extracurricular activities, including sports, dance and theatre.

Career

She is an up-and-coming actress, singer and songwriter. She began her acting journey at the age of nine by participating in community theatre plays. She later found her way into the movie world when she debuted in the short movie Second Chances in 2013, playing the role of Ellen.

Sydney Agudong's movies and TV shows

The actress has over nine acting credits under her name as of writing. Here are her films and TV series.

Movie/TV series Roles Year Second Chances Ellen 2013 Turning the Tide Skylar 2021 West Michigan Jasmine 2021 Cool, Awesome, and Desirable Riley 2021 On My Block Charlize 2021 Find Millie Martin Sara Sanders 2022 Infamously in Love Karina 2022 NCIS Kelly 2023 Trapped in the Farmhouse Kylie 2023

Besides acting, Sydney is also a rising musician. She has participated in talent shows and even won several accolades. For example, she is the 2010 Miss Hawaii Pre-teen and Pre-teen talent winner. The American celebrity has also written songs and sang in the feature trailer Too Much Life.

Additionally, she has been featured in two albums for Dubb City Productions, along with other gifted musicians. She released her first single, Welcome to Hollywood, in 2022. She is also a multi-instrumentalist and can play the piano, guitar and ukulele.

Who is Sydney Agudong? She is an emerging actress, singer, and songwriter from the United States. When is Sydney Agudong’s birthday? The American singer was born on 13 November 2000. What is Sydney Agudong’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Who are Sydney Agudong’s siblings? Her siblings are Kayli, Sarah, and Siena Agudong. Is Sydney Agudong single? The actress is presumable single at the moment. How much is Sydney Agudong worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand as of 2023. What is Sydney Agudong’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

What is Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. She is of Filipino-Polynesian heritage from her father’s side and English-German-Irish-Scottish roots from her mother’s side. Agudong is an up-and-coming actress and singer known for starring in Infamously in Love and On My Block.

