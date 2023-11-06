Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity, age, parents, siblings
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. She is best known for playing the role of Charlize in the comedy-drama television series On My Block. The actress is also a rising musician, famous for her first single, Welcome to Hollywood. Since she came into the limelight, Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity has raised several questions from his fans.
Sydney Agudong made her acting debut in 2013 when she appeared in the film Second Chances. She has since appeared in several films and TV series, including Infamously in Love and West Michigan.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Sydney Elizabeth Agudong
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|13 November 2000
|Age
|23 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Kauai, Hawaii, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’4’’
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Body measurements in inches
|33-24-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|84-61-86
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Kenneth Agudong
|Mother
|Karen Ligon
|Siblings
|3
|Education
|Mililani High School
|Profession
|Actress, singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$500,000
What is Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity?
The young actress is of mixed ethnic background. She is of Filipino-Polynesian ancestry from her father’s side and English-German-Irish-Scottish ancestry from her mother’s side.
Sydney Agudong’s parents are Kenneth Agudong and Karen Ligon. Her father is a realtor at Aloha Island Properties. Her mother is also a realtor and the former owner of Aloha Island Properties. She currently works with eXp Realty.
The American actress was born and raised in Kauai, Hawaii, United States. She grew up alongside her three sisters, Kayli Aguding, Sarah, and Siena Agudong. Sydney Agudong’s sister, Siena, is also an actress famous for portraying Nick in the 2019 TV series No Good Nick and Young Min in the 2021 movie F9: The Fast Saga.
What is Sydney Agudong’s age?
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 November 2000. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Educational background
The actress attended Mililani High School. While in high school, Sydney participated in several extracurricular activities, including sports, dance and theatre.
Career
She is an up-and-coming actress, singer and songwriter. She began her acting journey at the age of nine by participating in community theatre plays. She later found her way into the movie world when she debuted in the short movie Second Chances in 2013, playing the role of Ellen.
Sydney Agudong's movies and TV shows
The actress has over nine acting credits under her name as of writing. Here are her films and TV series.
|Movie/TV series
|Roles
|Year
|Second Chances
|Ellen
|2013
|Turning the Tide
|Skylar
|2021
|West Michigan
|Jasmine
|2021
|Cool, Awesome, and Desirable
|Riley
|2021
|On My Block
|Charlize
|2021
|Find Millie Martin
|Sara Sanders
|2022
|Infamously in Love
|Karina
|2022
|NCIS
|Kelly
|2023
|Trapped in the Farmhouse
|Kylie
|2023
Besides acting, Sydney is also a rising musician. She has participated in talent shows and even won several accolades. For example, she is the 2010 Miss Hawaii Pre-teen and Pre-teen talent winner. The American celebrity has also written songs and sang in the feature trailer Too Much Life.
Additionally, she has been featured in two albums for Dubb City Productions, along with other gifted musicians. She released her first single, Welcome to Hollywood, in 2022. She is also a multi-instrumentalist and can play the piano, guitar and ukulele.
FAQs
- Who is Sydney Agudong? She is an emerging actress, singer, and songwriter from the United States.
- When is Sydney Agudong’s birthday? The American singer was born on 13 November 2000.
- What is Sydney Agudong’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity.
- Who are Sydney Agudong’s siblings? Her siblings are Kayli, Sarah, and Siena Agudong.
- Is Sydney Agudong single? The actress is presumable single at the moment.
- How much is Sydney Agudong worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand as of 2023.
- What is Sydney Agudong’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.
