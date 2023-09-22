Who is Sheri Easterling? Get to know Addison Rae's mother

Sheri Easterling is a TikTok star, social media influencer, former engineer and photographer from the United States. She is famous for sharing entertaining videos on her TikTok account, where she has amassed an extensive following. Sheri is also widely recognised as Addison Rae's mother.

Sheri Nicole Easterling is seen backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Catherine Powell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sheri Easterling began her TikTok journey in August 2019. She has worked alongside social media stars like Avani Gregg, Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson and Dixie D'Amelio. She was signed by the talent agent WME in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Sheri Nicole Easterling Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Louisiana, United States Current residence Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Donald Mother Mona Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Monty Lopez Children 3 Profession Content creator, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @sherinicole TikTok @sherinicole YouTube The Rae Family

Sheri Easterling's biography

The TikTok star was born to her parents, Donald and Mona Easterling, in Louisiana, United States. She was raised alongside her sister, Amy Easterling. Sheri Easterling's age is 44 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 September 1979. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Sheri Easterling's job?

Sheri Easterling posing for a photo in a black top and a yellow flower on her hair (L) and with her daughter Rae holding each other (R). Photo: @sherinicole on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Addison Rae's mother is an online content creator who first came into the spotlight after being frequently in her daughter's videos. But before venturing into a social media career, she owned a clothing store called Deja Vu and worked in a veterinary office.

In August 2019, she created her TikTok account and began sharing lip-syncs, dance, and other comedy-related videos. Currently, she has garnered over 13 million followers and more than 346 million likes.

She is also active and popular on Instagram, with over one million as of this writing. She mostly shares her lifestyle photos and also with her children. Additionally, Sheri has an X (Twitter) account with more than 328 thousand followers.

The TikToker created a family YouTube channel, The Rae Family, on 13 September 2020, and it has 266 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. However, they last uploaded a video two years ago.

In 2020, the social media sensation and her daughter Addison started co-hosting Mama Knows Best podcast. However, the last episode was uploaded in September 2021.

What is Sheri Easterling's net worth?

The content creator's alleged net worth is $2 million. She primarily earns income from social media, especially through brand endorsements.

Who is Sheri Easterling's husband?

Sheri is currently not married. However, she was previously married to Monty Lopez, a social media influencer. The two had initially split when Addison was young. They remarried in 2017, but the two later separated in 2019—they finalised their divorce in 2022.

Monty was accused of cheating on Sheri with a lady named Renee Ash, who is his current girlfriend. While speaking with Page Six in 2022, Monty revealed that they had separated for over two years, and their divorce had been finalised.

The couple share three children: Two sons, Enzo and Lucas, and a daughter, Addison Rae. Addison is a famous TikTok star and social media influencer born on 6 October 2000. Enzo was born on 16 November 2007, while Luas was born on 24 September 2013.

After the divorce, Sheri fell in love with American rapper Matthew Raymond Hauri (Yung Gravy). The two met online and started flirting. They made their relationship public during the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022.

Their relationship did not last long, as they parted ways after two months. Yung confirmed they were no longer dating during an interview with E! He cited that their relationship was not that serious. He also added that distance contributed to their breakup.

Sheri Easterling's height and weight

The American TikToker is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Her weight is estimated to be 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Sheri Easterling? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer. When is Sheri Easterling's birthday? The social media sensation was born on 4 September 1979. How old is Sheri Easterling? She is 44 years old as of 2023. Who are Sheri Easterling's parents? Her father is Donald, and her mother is Mona Easterling. How many children does Sheri Easterling have? She has three kids, Addison Rae, Enzo and Lucas. Who is Sheri Easterling dating? She is currently single. What is Sheri Easterling's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. What is Sheri Easterling's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Sheri Easterling is an internet personality who has become famous due to her lip-syncs, dance, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. She started posting on TikTok in 2019. The TikToker is a mother of three children and currently resides in Louisiana, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Pickle Wheat's biography. Pickle is an American alligator and reality television personality. She rose to fame following her participation in the History Channel's series Swamp People.

Pikle Wheat was born in Poydras, Louisiana, United States. Her father, Eddie, trained her in gator hunting. Pickle is dating Joshua Kippes, an emergency medical technician. She is a mother of one child.

Source: Legit.ng