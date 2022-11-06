Harlan Drum’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Harlan Drum is an American actress whose popularity has skyrocketed following her role in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias. She also thrives as a model and occasionally shares pictures on her Instagram account.

Photo: @harlan_drum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Harlan Drum's modelling career took off at seven, and she has appeared in several commercials and magazines. She is also enjoying success as an actress, having been featured in at least seven films and TV series.

Profile summary

Full name Sophie Harlan Drum Gender Female Date of birth 15 October 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Christine Frei Drum Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actres, model Net worth $350,000 - $500,000

Harlan Drum’s biography

The actress was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and grew up alongside her three siblings, Clark, Olivia, and Cole. Harlan Drum’s mom is Christine Frei Drum, a Bulgarian national, while her father is American. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, where she pursues her profession.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Harlan Drum’s age?

The young entertainer was born on 15 October 2002. She is 20 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Harlan Drum do for a living?

She is an actress and model. She commenced her modelling career at seven, appearing in print media. She has worked with reputable companies such as H&M, American Girl, and Justice.

Besides featuring in numerous commercials, she has appeared on the covers of magazines such as Vogue Bambini and Vogue. She is represented by KD Talent Management. Moreover, she uploads her modelling shots on Instagram.

What movies has Harlan Drum been in?

She first hit the screen in 2019 in a short film, and currently, she boasts seven acting credits. The role she is probably most well-known for is CeCe from Sweet Magnolias. Here is a list of Harlan Drum’s movies and TV shows:

Grace Point (yet to be released) as Sophie

(yet to be released) as Sophie Sweet Magnolias (2020-2022) as CeCe Matney

(2020-2022) as CeCe Matney Hightown (2021) as Anna

(2021) as Anna MacGyver (2021) as Brooklyn

(2021) as Brooklyn Friendship Never Dies (2021) as Brianna McMillan

(2021) as Brianna McMillan Waves (2019) as Sophie

(2019) as Sophie Dear America: A Film by Generation Z (2019) as Emily

What is Harlan Drum’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the Sweet Magnolias actress has an estimated net worth of between $350 thousand and $500 thousand. However, the information is unreliable since it is from an unverified source. Acting and modelling are her major sources of income.

How tall is Harlan Drum?

The American model stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Harlan Drum?

How old is Harlan Drum? She is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 October 2002. Who are Harlan Drum’s parents? Her mother is a Bulgarian national named Christine Frei, while her father is an American entrepreneur. How many siblings does Harlan Drum have? She has three siblings, Clark, Olivia, and Cole. Where is Harlan Drum from? She hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Harlan Drum’s profession? She is a professional model and actress. How much is Harlan Drum worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $350 thousand and $500 thousand.

Harlan Drum began her career as a model and later developed an interest in acting. She currently thrives in the US film industry with seven acting credits. She is also gradually gaining popularity on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Anneliese Judge’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Anneliese Judge’s biography. She is an actress, social media celebrity, and model from the US. She rose to stardom after starring in the TV series Sweet Magnolias as Annie Sullivan.

The North Carolina-born actress began acting in 2021 and has three acting credits. She has captivated many netizens with her modelling pictures on Instagram and is also popular on other platforms such as TikTok. Discover more about her personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng