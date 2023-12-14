Who are Kourtney Kardashian’s kids? Meet her children

Kourtney is one of the most recognisable faces in global entertainment, alongside her wealthy family. She has gracefully balanced her role as a businesswoman and reality TV star. However, Kourtney Kardashian’s kids brought out a new side of her, adding “devoted mother” to her many hats. Discover lesser-known facts about the socialite’s children and family life.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kourtney Mary Kardashian was born on 18 April 1979, in Los Angeles, California. She is the eldest of the Kardashian siblings, with younger sisters Kim and Khloé and brother Rob. Kourtney graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts and a minor in Spanish.

Profile summary

Full name Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kris Jenner Father Robert Kardashian Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Travis Barker Children 4 Profession Socialite, reality TV personality, businesswoman Instagram @kourtneykardash Facebook @KourtneyKardashian X (Twitter) @kourtneykardash TikTok @kourtneykardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids

Kourtney started the second generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She regularly shares family moments on social media and TV shows, adding to the family legacy. Read more about her children growing up in the dazzling spotlight of the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

Mason Disick

Mason Dash Disick is Kourtney’s eldest child and the first of the second generation of the Kardashian family. Kourtney announced she was pregnant in October 2009 on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, a Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) spin-off. At the time, Kourtney and Mason’s father, media personality Scott Disick, were a couple.

Kardashian shared her whole pregnancy journey on the since-cancelled KUWTK. She welcomed the baby on 14 December 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Scott and Kourtney have continued to co-parent Mason and his siblings. He has been in the spotlight all his life, appearing on KUWTK and its numerous spin-offs.

Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick is at Central Park on February 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Penelope Scotland Disick is Kourtney’s second child with Scott and her only daughter. She was born on 8 July 2012.

Kourtney has raised Penelope to be outspoken and opinionated. She famously doesn't like Tristan Thompson, her aunt Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend. Khloe was vocal about validating her niece’s feelings and that Penelope was right to dislike Tristan. Penelope also reprimanded her father, Scott, for his pattern of dating significantly younger women.

Reign Disick

Reign Aston Disick is Kourtney and Scott’s third child. He was born on 14 December 2014. Interestingly, Reign, Kim Kardashian’s nephew, shares a birthday with his elder brother Mason.

Is Reign Disick Justin Beiber’s son? No, Reign is not Justin Beiber’s son. Rumours emerged online that the pop singer was Reign’s biological father after fans noticed a striking similarity.

Reign was only six months old when Scott and Kourtney broke up. In 2017, Scott reportedly had doubts about Reign being his child. He allegedly didn’t share the same bond with Reign that he had with Mason and Penelope. He requested a DNA test, which Kourtney refused, further heightening his suspicions.

However, Scott and Kourtney seemingly settled their issues during an episode of KUWTK. Scott admitted that he was acting wildly to get back at her, but he still loved her. Despite the drama, there has never been any indication that Reign wasn’t Scott’s son. Therefore, the rumours about Justin Beiber remain unfounded.

Rocky Thirteen Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Kardashian struggled for a long time to get pregnant with her fourth child. The American socialite shared her struggles on her family’s TV show, The Kardashians. After undergoing IVF treatments, she eventually stopped, saying she would leave her family planning in God’s hands

Kourtney’s attempts were successful, and she shared the news of her pregnancy in June 2023. She announced at a Blink-182 concert where her husband was performing. Kourtney held up a sign with the news, reenacting Blink-182’s All the Small Things music video. Barker was stunned and jumped off the stage to embrace her.

Unfortunately, she had complications with the pregnancy. In September 2023, Kardashian revealed that she had undergone urgent foetal surgery to save the unborn baby’s life. Barker, who was on tour then, had rushed home to be by her side. The surgery was successful.

The pair welcomed their first son on 1 November 2023 at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital. The boy is named Rocky Thirteen Barker, which Travis thinks is the “greatest of all time” baby name. He chose Rocky after famous guitarist Rocky George and from the Sylvester Stallone character in Rocky (1976). Thirteen, he believes, is just the greatest number ever.

How old are Kourtney Kardashian’s kids?

Kourtney's children are all aged between 14 years and one month old. Here are her kids’ ages as of writing:

Names Ages Mason Disick 14 years Penelope Disick 11 years Reign Disick 9 years Rocky Thirteen Barker 1 month old as of December 2023

FAQs

How many kids does Kourtney have? She has four children. What is Kourtney Kardashian's new baby's name? Her youngest son is called Rocky Thirteen Barker. When was Rocky 13 Barker born? Kourtney’s youngest son was born on 1 November 2023. Who are Kourtney Kardashian’s children? Her children are called Mason, Penelope, Reign and Rocky 13. Who is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids? She shares her first three children with Scott Disick and her youngest son with her husband Travis Barker. How many biological kids does Kourtney Kardashian have? She has four biological children. Did Kourtney Kardashian give birth to her children? Yes, she gave birth to all four children.

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are growing up amidst opulence, media scrutiny, and the unwavering love of their famous family. They have been introduced to stardom through glamorous red-carpet appearances and candid family snapshots shared on social media. Kourtney's kids are the recipients of a privileged lifestyle and the subjects of fascination for a global audience.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Chris Brown’s children and their baby mamas. Chris Brown is globally known for his successful career. He has won several awards and is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures of his generation. However, after years in the spotlight, his fans saw a different side of him when he became a father.

The American rapper and singer-songwriter has three children as of 2023. His first child was born in 2014. Brown has been vocal about the impact fatherhood has had on him, saying it changed his life. Additionally, he has an interesting relationship with his three baby mamas. Read more about the artist’s family life.

Source: Legit.ng