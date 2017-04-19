How to check if my national ID card is ready for pick up (guide and infographic)

The Nigerian national ID card, most recently known as the National Electronic Identity Card (e-ID card), is a multi-function chip-based card issued to individuals with NIN. The NIN (National Identification Number) is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Once someone has registered for the e-ID, there is a simple way to check whether it is ready for collection and activation.

A few years ago, checking one's ID status was quite hectic. Most recently, though, the NIMC has streamlined the process, making it easy for applicants to figure out whether their e-IDs are ready.

How to check if your National ID card is ready

Here are the steps to take after registering for your e-ID.

Have you been trying to figure out how to check the national ID card status online? Follow these steps to check the status of your e-ID application.

Open your browser on your computer or smartphone.

Visit the National Identity Management Commission [NIMC] website.

Scroll down to the issuance page.

Check your card's status on the link near the bottom of the page.

Fill in your credentials, including the first and last names and NIMC check trading ID.

Click on the 'Check Now' icon.

You will be presented with information regarding your e-ID status.

If it's ready, you can visit an activation centre to collect your ID.

How can I get my national ID card in Nigeria?

One of the most common queries among NIN holders of legal age is 'how to get my national ID card.' There are two distinct ways one can get their Nigerian e-ID.

Method 1: Physical collection

You can visit your ERC centre and collect your ID in person. To do so, you will need the Batch ID Number sent via SMS and a 4-digit PIN.

Process of card collection and activation

Here is what to do and expect when collecting your e-ID from a collection centre.

Visit the NIMC ID collection centre and present the text message or email printouts received from NIMC with the batch ID. The Operations Support Officer will then use the batch ID extracted from your SMS to sort out your e-ID. After sorting the document, the Activation Officer will give you the e-ID card to confirm your names and address on the envelope. You are then advised to open the envelope, take out the e-ID, and verify the names, date of birth and image on the face of the e-ID card before activation is done. If you are satisfied with the information on the e-ID, the Activation Officer will collect it from you for a Match-on-Card (MOC) verification. After the verification, the Activation Officer will activate five of the 13 applets on the card. The National e-ID will be given back to you after activating.

Method 2: Using the NIMC Mobile ID app

How can I get my NIN card online? Here is how to get a national ID card in Nigeria without having to collect it physically.

The National Identity Management Commission made it super easy for one to get their e-ID online. This happens through the IMC Mobile ID app, an innovative mobile services platform available to Android and iOS users.

How to get your e-ID on the app

The government's launch of the NIMC app made it quite convenient to get one's virtual e-ID. Getting your virtual ID is extremely simple once you have installed the app and keyed in your details.

Click on the 'Show My ID' button to display your virtual card and verification QR code on the app. Then, you can tap on the photo of the e-ID to flip it so you can see the back.

Click on either the 'Full ID' or 'Basic ID' buttons on the bottom of the virtual e-ID on the app to control how much of your details are displayed.

Clicking on the 'Refresh' button in the 'Show My ID' section of the NIMC app will update your information by connecting securely to the NIMC database.

What is the National Identification Number (NIN)?

The National Identification Number (NIN) is an 11-digit number assignable to all Nigerian citizens and legal residents.

What is the NIN used for?

The NIN is used to consolidate all records about an individual into the National Identity Database and is also used as a valid means of establishing or verifying one's individual identity.

How much does a Nigerian national ID card cost?

The National e-ID Card is free for the first issue. After that, future replacements and renewals will attract a fee.

How and where will I pick up my National e-ID Card?

You can pick up your card at the ERC in which you enrolled. You will receive a text message with the collection details on your phone.

Is a national ID card the same as NIN?

No, the national ID card is not the same as the NIN. The National Identification Number is assignable to all Nigerian citizens and legal residents without age restrictions. The National e-ID Card can only be issued to NIN holders aged 16 and above and who have been registered into the country's National Identity System.

The NIN is an 11-digit number, while the e-ID card is a physical token that can be presented upon request.

Can I print another NIN slip if I lose mine?

You will have to pay ₦500 through the Remita platform available at any bank near you. Provide the payment slip to a NIMC enrolment centre and request to have a NIN slip printed.

What are the functions of the e-ID card?

The card has 13 applets, 5 of which come pre-activated during collection. Here are the main functions of the e-ID.

Electronic Identity Information (e-ID)

EMV Payment

Security: Electronic Public Key Infrastructure (ePKI)

Travel: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Verification: Match-on-Card

Nigeria's national ID card is one of the primary modes of identification for the county's citizens and legal residents aged above 16. Unlike years ago, the process of registering, collecting, and activating the e-ID card has become remarkably streamlined.

