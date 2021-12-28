Global site navigation

Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees in 2024
Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees in 2024

by  Adrianna Simwa

Have you received your JAMB results? Would you like to study at Bayero University Kano? There are many Bayero University Kano courses that you can choose from. Take a look at the courses offered at the university, cut-off marks and school fees.

A teacher standing in front of a class
Bayero University Kano (BUK) is a major university located in Kano, Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko, @Bayero University Kano (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Bayero University Kano (BUK) was established in 1977 and named after Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Nigeria. It started as a university college before attaining full university status.

Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees

The minimum cut-off marks that the institution has provided is in line with JAMB's approved cut-off marks for this academic session. JAMB does not fix the university's cut-off mark but provides a minimum cut-off mark that institutions cannot go below.

Bayero University Kano undergraduate courses

If you wish to pursue any of the Bayero University Kano courses, you should have attained the university's cut-off mark. The BUK post-UTME cut-off marks differ depending on the courses.

Here is an overview of the BUK cut-off mark for the different faculties offering undergraduate courses at Bayero University Kano.

1. Faculty of Social Science

This is a major academic discipline in the university. If you love social sciences, then you need to go for one of these courses. Take a look at the Faculty of Social Science courses offered at Bayero University Kano and their cut-off marks.

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Criminology180
B.Sc. Economics180
B.Sc. International Relations180
B.Sc. Political Science180
B.Sc. Sociology180

2. Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education offers the following educational bachelor's programmes.

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Library and Information Science180
B.Sc. (Ed) Physical and Health Education180
B.A. (Ed) Early Childhood Education180
B.A. (Ed) Adult Education and Community Services180
B.A. (Ed) Arabic180
B.A. (Ed) English180
B.A. (Ed) Hausa180
B.A. (Ed) History180
B.A. (Ed) Economics180
B.A. (Ed) Islamic Studies180
B.A. (Ed) French180
B.A. (Ed) Primary Education180
B.A. (Ed) Special Education180
B.Sc. (Ed) Biology180
B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry180
B.Sc. (Ed) Agriculture180
B.Sc. (Ed) Geography180
B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics180
B.Sc. (Ed) Health Education180
B.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education180
B.Sc. (Ed) Physics180

3. Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture is very important in Nigeria. It is the second most crucial economic sector after the Oil and Gas industry. The country needs a lot of specialists to satisfy its demands in the agricultural sector. If you are interested in agriculture, you can choose any of the courses listed below.

ProgrammeUTME score
B. Forestry and Wildlife Management180
B. Food Science and Technology180
B. Fisheries and Aquaculture180
B. Agriculture180
B. Agric Economics and Extension180

4. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

Check out the courses offered under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and their cut-off marks.

ProgrammeUTME score
B. Medical Laboratory Science180
B. Nursing180
B. Radiography180
B. Environmental Health Science180
B. Physiotherapy180
Doctor of Optometry180

5. Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies

If you are an artistic person, then here are some of the best courses offered by the Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies.

ProgrammeUTME score
B.A. History180
B.A. Hausa180
B.A. French180
B.A. English180
B.A. Arabic180
B.A. Sharia180
B.A. Linguistics180
B.A. Islamic Studies180

6. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers the following programmes.

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics180
B.Sc. Biochemistry180
B.Sc. Human Physiology180
B.Sc. Anatomy180

7. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Below are courses offered under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

ProgrammeUTME score
MBBS240

8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences offers the following programmes.

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Architecture190
B. Urban and Regional Planning180
B.Sc. Environmental Management180
B.Sc. Estate Management180
B.Sc. Quantity Surveying180
B.Sc. Geography180
B.Sc. Geology180
B.Sc. Meteorology180

9. Faculty of Communication

The Faculty of Communication deals with the study and practice of communication in various forms. Courses offered under this faculty include:

ProgrammeUTME score
B.A. Theatre and Performing Arts180
B.Sc. Mass Communication200
B.Sc. Information and Media Studies180

10. Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology

The Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology offers the following courses:

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Computer Science190
B.Sc. Software Engineering180
B.Sc. Cyber Security180
B.Sc. Information Technology180

11. Faculty of Dentistry

The Faculty of Dentistry offers the following courses.

ProgrammeUTME score
B. Dentistry/Dental Surgery240

12. Faculty of Engineering

If you want to go into engineering, electricity and mechanics, then take one of these courses:

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Eng. Automotive Engineering180
B.Eng. Chemical Engineering180
B.Eng. Computer Engineering180
B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering180
B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering180
B.Eng. Telecommunication Engineering180
B.Eng. Petroleum Engineering180
B.Eng. Electrical Engineering180
B.Eng. Civil Engineering190
B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering180

13. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law is dedicated to the study and education of law.

ProgrammeUTME score
LL.B200

14. Faculty of Life Sciences

Faculty of Life Science offers the following courses:

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Applied Biology180
B.Sc. Microbiology180
B.Sc. Zoology180
B.Sc. Botany180

15. Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences provides education and training in business and management-related disciplines. Courses offered under this faculty include:

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Accounting180
B.Sc. Business Administration180
B.Sc. Public Administration180
B.Sc. Taxation180
B.Sc. Entrepreneur180
B.Sc. Banking and Finance180

16. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences offers the following programme.

ProgrammeUTME score
Doctor of Pharmacy230

17. Faculty of Physical Sciences

Here are some bachelors programmes within the Faculty of Physical Sciences:

ProgrammeUTME score
B.Sc. Chemistry180
B.Sc. Electronics with Physics180
B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry180
B.Sc. Mathematics180
B.Sc. Physics180
B.Sc. Statistics180
B.Sc. Forensic Science180

18. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary medicine involves the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of animal diseases and the overall health and well-being of animals.

ProgrammeUTME score
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine220

Bayero University Kano postgraduate courses

The university also offers many postgraduate courses. Here is a list of the programmes organised according to faculties.

1. Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers these courses:

  • M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
  • M.Sc. Agricultural Extension
  • M.Sc. in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics
  • PhD Agricultural Economics
  • PhD in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics
  • M.Sc. Agronomy
  • M.Sc. In Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems in Drylands
  • PhD Agronomy
  • PhD in Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Agronomy
  • M.Sc. in Animal Science
  • M.Sc. in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management
  • PhD in Animal Science
  • PhD in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (With Specialisations)
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management [PGDDA]
  • M.Sc. In Crop Protection
  • M.Sc. Soil Science

2. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The postgraduate courses under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at BUK are:

  • M.Sc. Physiotherapy
  • Master of Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy
  • Master of Community Physiotherapy
  • Master of Neurological Physiotherapy
  • Master of Orthopedic Physiotherapy
  • Master of Pediatric Physiotherapy
  • Master of Physiotherapy in Women’s Health
  • Master of Sports Physiotherapy
  • PhD Neurological Physiotherapy
  • PhD Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy
  • PhD Geriatrics Physiotherapy
  • PhD Orthopedic and Sports Physiotherapy
  • PhD Pediatrics Physiotherapy
  • PhD Physiotherapy in Women’s Health

3. Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies

Smiling graduates taking selfie
Bayero University Kano offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project
The Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies offers these courses:

  • M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Language
  • M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Literature
  • M.A. in Shariah
  • PhD. in Shariah
  • PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Language
  • PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Literature
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic
  • M.A. in English with a specialisation in Language
  • M.A. in English with a specialisation in Modern African Literature
  • PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Language
  • PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Modern African Literature
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language
  • M.A. in French with specialisation in Language
  • M.A. in French with specialisation in Literature
  • M.A. in History
  • Masters in Development Studies
  • PhD/MPhil in History
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Development Studies
  • M.A. in Islamic Studies
  • PhD/MPhil in Islamic Studies
  • M.A. in Linguistics
  • PhD/MPhil in Linguistics
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Linguistics
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Translation
  • M.A. in Hausa
  • PhD/MPhil in Hausa
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Hausa

4. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The courses under this faculty include:

  • M.Sc. Anatomy
  • M.Sc. In Biochemistry
  • M.Sc. In Biotechnology
  • PhD/MPhil in Biochemistry
  • M.Sc. Human Physiology
  • PhD in Human Physiology

5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

A happy student holding papers
The academic sections at Bayero University consist of colleges, faculties, centres, institutes and schools. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto
The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers these courses:

  • Masters in Public Health
  • M.Sc Medical Microbiology
  • PhD Medical Microbiology
  • M.Sc. Human Reproduction
  • Masters in Reproductive Health
  • M.Sc. Otorhinolaryngology
  • M.Sc. Pharmacology
  • PhD. Pharmacology

6. Faculty of Communication

The Faculty of Communication offers these postgraduate courses:

  • M.Sc. in Mass Communications
  • Masters in Communication Studies
  • Masters in Public Relations
  • PhD/MPhil in Mass Communications
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications

7. Faculty of Computer Science And Information Technology

The courses offered by this faculty are:

  • M.Sc. in Computer Science
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science

8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science

The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science offers these courses:

  • M.Sc. Geography
  • M.Sc. Land Resources
  • M.Sc. Natural Resources Management and Climate Change
  • Masters in Environment Management
  • PhD in Geography
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Land Administration
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Evaluation

9. Faculty of Education

A teacher writting on a blackboard
Bayero University Kano was established in 1977, making it one of the oldest universities in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @fauxels
Postgraduate courses under this faculty are:

  • M.Ed. in Education
  • PhD/MPhil in Education
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Community Development and Extension Education
  • M.Ed. In Education
  • PhD in Education
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Education
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling
  • Masters in Development Studies
  • Masters in Information Management
  • Masters in Library and Information Science
  • Masters in Records Management
  • PhD in Library and Information Science
  • PhD/MPhil in Library and Information Science
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Records Management
  • M.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education
  • PhD in Physical and Health Education
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Health Education
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Recreation and Tourism Management
  • M.Sc. Ed. in Biology
  • M.Sc. Ed. in Chemistry
  • M.Sc. Ed. in Geography
  • M.Sc. Ed. in Mathematics
  • M.Sc. Ed. in Physics
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Technical Education
  • M.Ed. Special Education
  • PhD in Special Education

10. Faculty of Engineering

Engineering postgraduate courses include:

  • M.Eng. Agricultural Engineering
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering
  • M.Eng. in Civil Engineering
  • PhD in Civil Engineering
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering
  • M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering
  • PhD/MPhil in Electrical Engineering
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  • M.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering
  • PhD in Mechanical Engineering
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

11. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers these:

  • Master of Law
  • Masters in Business and Commercial Law
  • PhD/MPhil in Law

12. Faculty of Life Science

Bayero University Kano post utme
BUK is committed to research and innovation. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio
The postgraduate programmes under the Faculty of Science include the following:

  • M.Sc. in Applied Biology
  • M.Sc. in Biotechnology
  • M.Sc. in Environmental Biology
  • M.Sc. in Molecular Biology
  • M.Sc. in Biology
  • M.Sc. in Zoology
  • PhD/MPhil in Biology
  • PhD/MPhil in Zoology
  • M.Sc. in Plant Biology
  • PhD/MPhil in Plant Biology
  • M.Sc. In Chemistry
  • PhD/MPhil in Chemistry
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry

13. Faculty of Management Sciences

The programmes offered by this faculty are:

  • M.Sc. in Accounting
  • Masters in Accounting and Financial Management
  • Masters in Taxation and Revenue Administration
  • Masters in Treasury Management (Full-Time)
  • Masters in Treasury Management (Part-Time)
  • PhD/MPhil in Accounting
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance
  • M.Sc. in Management
  • PhD/MPhil in Management
  • M.Sc. Banking and Finance
  • M.Sc. in Economics
  • M.Sc. International Finance
  • Masters in Banking and Finance
  • Masters in Banking and Finance
  • Masters in Health Economics
  • PhD/MPhil in Economics
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics
  • M.Sc. in Political Science
  • Masters in Public Policy and Administration
  • PhD/MPhil in Political Science
  • Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration
  • M.Sc. in Sociology
  • Masters in Crime Management and Prevention
  • PhD/MPhil in Sociology

If you have chosen one of the Bayero University Kano courses, then you need to submit your application for the course at the official Bayero University portal. You can also visit the university and submit everything personally.

Bayero University Kano fees

courses in Bayero University Kano
Bayero University's library was established in 1964 in order to support the university in achieving its goals of teaching, learning and research. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production
The Bayero University Kano fees vary depending on the programmes an individual is pursuing. All new students must pay N10,000 as an acceptance fee before the screening.

Undergraduate program fees vary between N100,000 and N170,000, whereas postgraduate program fees range from N160,000 to N250,000. Non-Nigerian students enrolled in either undergraduate or postgraduate programs are subject to fees ranging from N200,000 to N600,000.

Every student also pays a general registration fee, which differs depending on the course they are enrolled in. Students allocated bed spaces in the university halls of residence must pay hostel and hostel maintenance fees.

Is Bayero University a private university?

The institution was established in 1975 as a non-profit public institution of higher education. It is situated in the metropolis of Kano.

Is the BUK admission list out for 2024?

The institution's first batch admission list for the 2023/2024 session is out. If you were one of the applicants, you should check the list on the BUK admission portal.

What is the BUK Bulletin?

This is the official bulletin of Bayero University Kano. It contains information about the university, such as news, events, academic programs, and deadlines. You can find the latest edition of the BUK Bulletin on the university's website.

When is BUK's resumption date?

You can check the institution's updated news on their website for an update regarding the BUK resumption dates.

How much is Bayero University Kano acceptance fee?

The Bayero University Kano acceptance fee is N10,000. The fee is reflected on the student's BUKPPF, which is to be paid using Remita e-Payments and e-Collection platforms.

What is the rank of Bayero University Kano, Nigeria?

As per the AD Scientific Index, the university holds the 257th position among all universities in Nigeria.

These details about Bayero University Kano courses, cut-off marks, and fees in 2024 address all the concerns by prospective students. If you applied and have secured admission to the university, pay the acceptance fee to secure your slot.

Legit.ng published exclusive details about Nasarawa State University. If you are looking for recommendations on an institution of higher learning, you should check out Nasarawa State University.

Nasarawa State University (NSUK) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Read on to find out more about the courses offered and admission requirements.

