Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees in 2024

Have you received your JAMB results? Would you like to study at Bayero University Kano? There are many Bayero University Kano courses that you can choose from. Take a look at the courses offered at the university, cut-off marks and school fees.

Bayero University Kano (BUK) is a major university located in Kano, Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko, @Bayero University Kano (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bayero University Kano (BUK) was established in 1977 and named after Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Nigeria. It started as a university college before attaining full university status.

Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees

The minimum cut-off marks that the institution has provided is in line with JAMB's approved cut-off marks for this academic session. JAMB does not fix the university's cut-off mark but provides a minimum cut-off mark that institutions cannot go below.

Bayero University Kano undergraduate courses

If you wish to pursue any of the Bayero University Kano courses, you should have attained the university's cut-off mark. The BUK post-UTME cut-off marks differ depending on the courses.

Here is an overview of the BUK cut-off mark for the different faculties offering undergraduate courses at Bayero University Kano.

1. Faculty of Social Science

This is a major academic discipline in the university. If you love social sciences, then you need to go for one of these courses. Take a look at the Faculty of Social Science courses offered at Bayero University Kano and their cut-off marks.

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Criminology 180 B.Sc. Economics 180 B.Sc. International Relations 180 B.Sc. Political Science 180 B.Sc. Sociology 180

2. Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education offers the following educational bachelor's programmes.

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Library and Information Science 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Physical and Health Education 180 B.A. (Ed) Early Childhood Education 180 B.A. (Ed) Adult Education and Community Services 180 B.A. (Ed) Arabic 180 B.A. (Ed) English 180 B.A. (Ed) Hausa 180 B.A. (Ed) History 180 B.A. (Ed) Economics 180 B.A. (Ed) Islamic Studies 180 B.A. (Ed) French 180 B.A. (Ed) Primary Education 180 B.A. (Ed) Special Education 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Biology 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Agriculture 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Geography 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Health Education 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education 180 B.Sc. (Ed) Physics 180

3. Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture is very important in Nigeria. It is the second most crucial economic sector after the Oil and Gas industry. The country needs a lot of specialists to satisfy its demands in the agricultural sector. If you are interested in agriculture, you can choose any of the courses listed below.

Programme UTME score B. Forestry and Wildlife Management 180 B. Food Science and Technology 180 B. Fisheries and Aquaculture 180 B. Agriculture 180 B. Agric Economics and Extension 180

4. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

Check out the courses offered under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and their cut-off marks.

Programme UTME score B. Medical Laboratory Science 180 B. Nursing 180 B. Radiography 180 B. Environmental Health Science 180 B. Physiotherapy 180 Doctor of Optometry 180

5. Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies

If you are an artistic person, then here are some of the best courses offered by the Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies.

Programme UTME score B.A. History 180 B.A. Hausa 180 B.A. French 180 B.A. English 180 B.A. Arabic 180 B.A. Sharia 180 B.A. Linguistics 180 B.A. Islamic Studies 180

6. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers the following programmes.

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics 180 B.Sc. Biochemistry 180 B.Sc. Human Physiology 180 B.Sc. Anatomy 180

7. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Below are courses offered under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Programme UTME score MBBS 240

8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences offers the following programmes.

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Architecture 190 B. Urban and Regional Planning 180 B.Sc. Environmental Management 180 B.Sc. Estate Management 180 B.Sc. Quantity Surveying 180 B.Sc. Geography 180 B.Sc. Geology 180 B.Sc. Meteorology 180

9. Faculty of Communication

The Faculty of Communication deals with the study and practice of communication in various forms. Courses offered under this faculty include:

Programme UTME score B.A. Theatre and Performing Arts 180 B.Sc. Mass Communication 200 B.Sc. Information and Media Studies 180

10. Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology

The Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology offers the following courses:

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Computer Science 190 B.Sc. Software Engineering 180 B.Sc. Cyber Security 180 B.Sc. Information Technology 180

11. Faculty of Dentistry

The Faculty of Dentistry offers the following courses.

Programme UTME score B. Dentistry/Dental Surgery 240

12. Faculty of Engineering

If you want to go into engineering, electricity and mechanics, then take one of these courses:

Programme UTME score B.Eng. Automotive Engineering 180 B.Eng. Chemical Engineering 180 B.Eng. Computer Engineering 180 B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering 180 B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering 180 B.Eng. Telecommunication Engineering 180 B.Eng. Petroleum Engineering 180 B.Eng. Electrical Engineering 180 B.Eng. Civil Engineering 190 B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering 180

13. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law is dedicated to the study and education of law.

Programme UTME score LL.B 200

14. Faculty of Life Sciences

Faculty of Life Science offers the following courses:

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Applied Biology 180 B.Sc. Microbiology 180 B.Sc. Zoology 180 B.Sc. Botany 180

15. Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences provides education and training in business and management-related disciplines. Courses offered under this faculty include:

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Accounting 180 B.Sc. Business Administration 180 B.Sc. Public Administration 180 B.Sc. Taxation 180 B.Sc. Entrepreneur 180 B.Sc. Banking and Finance 180

16. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences offers the following programme.

Programme UTME score Doctor of Pharmacy 230

17. Faculty of Physical Sciences

Here are some bachelors programmes within the Faculty of Physical Sciences:

Programme UTME score B.Sc. Chemistry 180 B.Sc. Electronics with Physics 180 B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry 180 B.Sc. Mathematics 180 B.Sc. Physics 180 B.Sc. Statistics 180 B.Sc. Forensic Science 180

18. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary medicine involves the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of animal diseases and the overall health and well-being of animals.

Programme UTME score Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 220

Bayero University Kano postgraduate courses

The university also offers many postgraduate courses. Here is a list of the programmes organised according to faculties.

1. Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers these courses:

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Agricultural Extension

M.Sc. in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics

PhD Agricultural Economics

PhD in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics

M.Sc. Agronomy

M.Sc. In Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems in Drylands

PhD Agronomy

PhD in Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems

Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture

Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture

Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Agronomy

M.Sc. in Animal Science

M.Sc. in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management

PhD in Animal Science

PhD in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (With Specialisations)

Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management [PGDDA]

M.Sc. In Crop Protection

M.Sc. Soil Science

2. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The postgraduate courses under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at BUK are:

M.Sc. Physiotherapy

Master of Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy

Master of Community Physiotherapy

Master of Neurological Physiotherapy

Master of Orthopedic Physiotherapy

Master of Pediatric Physiotherapy

Master of Physiotherapy in Women’s Health

Master of Sports Physiotherapy

PhD Neurological Physiotherapy

PhD Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy

PhD Geriatrics Physiotherapy

PhD Orthopedic and Sports Physiotherapy

PhD Pediatrics Physiotherapy

PhD Physiotherapy in Women’s Health

3. Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies

Bayero University Kano offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

The Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies offers these courses:

M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Language

M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Literature

M.A. in Shariah

PhD. in Shariah

PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Language

PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Literature

Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic

M.A. in English with a specialisation in Language

M.A. in English with a specialisation in Modern African Literature

PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Language

PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Modern African Literature

Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language

M.A. in French with specialisation in Language

M.A. in French with specialisation in Literature

M.A. in History

Masters in Development Studies

PhD/MPhil in History

Postgraduate Diploma in Development Studies

M.A. in Islamic Studies

PhD/MPhil in Islamic Studies

M.A. in Linguistics

PhD/MPhil in Linguistics

Postgraduate Diploma in Linguistics

Postgraduate Diploma in Translation

M.A. in Hausa

PhD/MPhil in Hausa

Postgraduate Diploma in Hausa

4. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The courses under this faculty include:

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. In Biochemistry

M.Sc. In Biotechnology

PhD/MPhil in Biochemistry

M.Sc. Human Physiology

PhD in Human Physiology

5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The academic sections at Bayero University consist of colleges, faculties, centres, institutes and schools. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers these courses:

Masters in Public Health

M.Sc Medical Microbiology

PhD Medical Microbiology

M.Sc. Human Reproduction

Masters in Reproductive Health

M.Sc. Otorhinolaryngology

M.Sc. Pharmacology

PhD. Pharmacology

6. Faculty of Communication

The Faculty of Communication offers these postgraduate courses:

M.Sc. in Mass Communications

Masters in Communication Studies

Masters in Public Relations

PhD/MPhil in Mass Communications

Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications

7. Faculty of Computer Science And Information Technology

The courses offered by this faculty are:

M.Sc. in Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science

8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science

The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science offers these courses:

M.Sc. Geography

M.Sc. Land Resources

M.Sc. Natural Resources Management and Climate Change

Masters in Environment Management

PhD in Geography

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Land Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Evaluation

9. Faculty of Education

Bayero University Kano was established in 1977, making it one of the oldest universities in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @fauxels

Source: UGC

Postgraduate courses under this faculty are:

M.Ed. in Education

PhD/MPhil in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Community Development and Extension Education

M.Ed. In Education

PhD in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling

Masters in Development Studies

Masters in Information Management

Masters in Library and Information Science

Masters in Records Management

PhD in Library and Information Science

PhD/MPhil in Library and Information Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Records Management

M.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education

PhD in Physical and Health Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Recreation and Tourism Management

M.Sc. Ed. in Biology

M.Sc. Ed. in Chemistry

M.Sc. Ed. in Geography

M.Sc. Ed. in Mathematics

M.Sc. Ed. in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Technical Education

M.Ed. Special Education

PhD in Special Education

10. Faculty of Engineering

Engineering postgraduate courses include:

M.Eng. Agricultural Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering

M.Eng. in Civil Engineering

PhD in Civil Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering

M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering

PhD/MPhil in Electrical Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering

M.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering

PhD in Mechanical Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

11. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers these:

Master of Law

Masters in Business and Commercial Law

PhD/MPhil in Law

12. Faculty of Life Science

BUK is committed to research and innovation. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio

Source: UGC

The postgraduate programmes under the Faculty of Science include the following:

M.Sc. in Applied Biology

M.Sc. in Biotechnology

M.Sc. in Environmental Biology

M.Sc. in Molecular Biology

M.Sc. in Biology

M.Sc. in Zoology

PhD/MPhil in Biology

PhD/MPhil in Zoology

M.Sc. in Plant Biology

PhD/MPhil in Plant Biology

M.Sc. In Chemistry

PhD/MPhil in Chemistry

Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry

13. Faculty of Management Sciences

The programmes offered by this faculty are:

M.Sc. in Accounting

Masters in Accounting and Financial Management

Masters in Taxation and Revenue Administration

Masters in Treasury Management (Full-Time)

Masters in Treasury Management (Part-Time)

PhD/MPhil in Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance

M.Sc. in Management

PhD/MPhil in Management

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. in Economics

M.Sc. International Finance

Masters in Banking and Finance

Masters in Banking and Finance

Masters in Health Economics

PhD/MPhil in Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics

M.Sc. in Political Science

Masters in Public Policy and Administration

PhD/MPhil in Political Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration

M.Sc. in Sociology

Masters in Crime Management and Prevention

PhD/MPhil in Sociology

If you have chosen one of the Bayero University Kano courses, then you need to submit your application for the course at the official Bayero University portal. You can also visit the university and submit everything personally.

Bayero University Kano fees

Bayero University's library was established in 1964 in order to support the university in achieving its goals of teaching, learning and research. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

The Bayero University Kano fees vary depending on the programmes an individual is pursuing. All new students must pay N10,000 as an acceptance fee before the screening.

Undergraduate program fees vary between N100,000 and N170,000, whereas postgraduate program fees range from N160,000 to N250,000. Non-Nigerian students enrolled in either undergraduate or postgraduate programs are subject to fees ranging from N200,000 to N600,000.

Every student also pays a general registration fee, which differs depending on the course they are enrolled in. Students allocated bed spaces in the university halls of residence must pay hostel and hostel maintenance fees.

Is Bayero University a private university?

The institution was established in 1975 as a non-profit public institution of higher education. It is situated in the metropolis of Kano.

Is the BUK admission list out for 2024?

The institution's first batch admission list for the 2023/2024 session is out. If you were one of the applicants, you should check the list on the BUK admission portal.

What is the BUK Bulletin?

This is the official bulletin of Bayero University Kano. It contains information about the university, such as news, events, academic programs, and deadlines. You can find the latest edition of the BUK Bulletin on the university's website.

You can check the institution's updated news on their website for an update regarding the BUK resumption dates.

How much is Bayero University Kano acceptance fee?

The Bayero University Kano acceptance fee is N10,000. The fee is reflected on the student's BUKPPF, which is to be paid using Remita e-Payments and e-Collection platforms.

What is the rank of Bayero University Kano, Nigeria?

As per the AD Scientific Index, the university holds the 257th position among all universities in Nigeria.

These details about Bayero University Kano courses, cut-off marks, and fees in 2024 address all the concerns by prospective students. If you applied and have secured admission to the university, pay the acceptance fee to secure your slot.

Legit.ng published exclusive details about Nasarawa State University. If you are looking for recommendations on an institution of higher learning, you should check out Nasarawa State University.

Nasarawa State University (NSUK) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Read on to find out more about the courses offered and admission requirements.

Source: Legit.ng