Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees in 2024
Have you received your JAMB results? Would you like to study at Bayero University Kano? There are many Bayero University Kano courses that you can choose from. Take a look at the courses offered at the university, cut-off marks and school fees.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees
- Bayero University Kano undergraduate courses
- 1. Faculty of Social Science
- 2. Faculty of Education
- 3. Faculty of Agriculture
- 4. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
- 5. Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies
- 6. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- 7. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- 8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences
- 9. Faculty of Communication
- 10. Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology
- 11. Faculty of Dentistry
- 12. Faculty of Engineering
- 13. Faculty of Law
- 14. Faculty of Life Sciences
- 15. Faculty of Management Sciences
- 16. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- 17. Faculty of Physical Sciences
- 18. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- Bayero University Kano postgraduate courses
- 1. Faculty of Agriculture
- 2. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
- 3. Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies
- 4. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- 5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- 6. Faculty of Communication
- 7. Faculty of Computer Science And Information Technology
- 8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science
- 9. Faculty of Education
- 10. Faculty of Engineering
- 11. Faculty of Law
- 12. Faculty of Life Science
- 13. Faculty of Management Sciences
- Bayero University Kano undergraduate courses
- Bayero University Kano fees
- Is Bayero University a private university?
- Is the BUK admission list out for 2024?
- What is the BUK Bulletin?
- When is BUK's resumption date?
- How much is Bayero University Kano acceptance fee?
- What is the rank of Bayero University Kano, Nigeria?
Bayero University Kano (BUK) was established in 1977 and named after Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Nigeria. It started as a university college before attaining full university status.
Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut-off mark and fees
The minimum cut-off marks that the institution has provided is in line with JAMB's approved cut-off marks for this academic session. JAMB does not fix the university's cut-off mark but provides a minimum cut-off mark that institutions cannot go below.
Bayero University Kano undergraduate courses
If you wish to pursue any of the Bayero University Kano courses, you should have attained the university's cut-off mark. The BUK post-UTME cut-off marks differ depending on the courses.
Here is an overview of the BUK cut-off mark for the different faculties offering undergraduate courses at Bayero University Kano.
1. Faculty of Social Science
This is a major academic discipline in the university. If you love social sciences, then you need to go for one of these courses. Take a look at the Faculty of Social Science courses offered at Bayero University Kano and their cut-off marks.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Criminology
|180
|B.Sc. Economics
|180
|B.Sc. International Relations
|180
|B.Sc. Political Science
|180
|B.Sc. Sociology
|180
2. Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education offers the following educational bachelor's programmes.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Library and Information Science
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Physical and Health Education
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Early Childhood Education
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Adult Education and Community Services
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Arabic
|180
|B.A. (Ed) English
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Hausa
|180
|B.A. (Ed) History
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Economics
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Islamic Studies
|180
|B.A. (Ed) French
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Primary Education
|180
|B.A. (Ed) Special Education
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Biology
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Agriculture
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Geography
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Health Education
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education
|180
|B.Sc. (Ed) Physics
|180
3. Faculty of Agriculture
Agriculture is very important in Nigeria. It is the second most crucial economic sector after the Oil and Gas industry. The country needs a lot of specialists to satisfy its demands in the agricultural sector. If you are interested in agriculture, you can choose any of the courses listed below.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B. Forestry and Wildlife Management
|180
|B. Food Science and Technology
|180
|B. Fisheries and Aquaculture
|180
|B. Agriculture
|180
|B. Agric Economics and Extension
|180
4. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
Check out the courses offered under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and their cut-off marks.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B. Medical Laboratory Science
|180
|B. Nursing
|180
|B. Radiography
|180
|B. Environmental Health Science
|180
|B. Physiotherapy
|180
|Doctor of Optometry
|180
5. Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies
If you are an artistic person, then here are some of the best courses offered by the Faculty of Arts And Islamic Studies.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.A. History
|180
|B.A. Hausa
|180
|B.A. French
|180
|B.A. English
|180
|B.A. Arabic
|180
|B.A. Sharia
|180
|B.A. Linguistics
|180
|B.A. Islamic Studies
|180
6. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers the following programmes.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics
|180
|B.Sc. Biochemistry
|180
|B.Sc. Human Physiology
|180
|B.Sc. Anatomy
|180
7. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
Below are courses offered under the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.
|Programme
|UTME score
|MBBS
|240
8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences offers the following programmes.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Architecture
|190
|B. Urban and Regional Planning
|180
|B.Sc. Environmental Management
|180
|B.Sc. Estate Management
|180
|B.Sc. Quantity Surveying
|180
|B.Sc. Geography
|180
|B.Sc. Geology
|180
|B.Sc. Meteorology
|180
9. Faculty of Communication
The Faculty of Communication deals with the study and practice of communication in various forms. Courses offered under this faculty include:
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.A. Theatre and Performing Arts
|180
|B.Sc. Mass Communication
|200
|B.Sc. Information and Media Studies
|180
10. Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology
The Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology offers the following courses:
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Computer Science
|190
|B.Sc. Software Engineering
|180
|B.Sc. Cyber Security
|180
|B.Sc. Information Technology
|180
11. Faculty of Dentistry
The Faculty of Dentistry offers the following courses.
|Programme
|UTME score
|B. Dentistry/Dental Surgery
|240
12. Faculty of Engineering
If you want to go into engineering, electricity and mechanics, then take one of these courses:
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Eng. Automotive Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Chemical Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Computer Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Telecommunication Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Petroleum Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Electrical Engineering
|180
|B.Eng. Civil Engineering
|190
|B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering
|180
13. Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law is dedicated to the study and education of law.
|Programme
|UTME score
|LL.B
|200
14. Faculty of Life Sciences
Faculty of Life Science offers the following courses:
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Applied Biology
|180
|B.Sc. Microbiology
|180
|B.Sc. Zoology
|180
|B.Sc. Botany
|180
15. Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences provides education and training in business and management-related disciplines. Courses offered under this faculty include:
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Accounting
|180
|B.Sc. Business Administration
|180
|B.Sc. Public Administration
|180
|B.Sc. Taxation
|180
|B.Sc. Entrepreneur
|180
|B.Sc. Banking and Finance
|180
16. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences offers the following programme.
|Programme
|UTME score
|Doctor of Pharmacy
|230
17. Faculty of Physical Sciences
Here are some bachelors programmes within the Faculty of Physical Sciences:
|Programme
|UTME score
|B.Sc. Chemistry
|180
|B.Sc. Electronics with Physics
|180
|B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
|180
|B.Sc. Mathematics
|180
|B.Sc. Physics
|180
|B.Sc. Statistics
|180
|B.Sc. Forensic Science
|180
18. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
Veterinary medicine involves the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of animal diseases and the overall health and well-being of animals.
|Programme
|UTME score
|Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
|220
Bayero University Kano postgraduate courses
The university also offers many postgraduate courses. Here is a list of the programmes organised according to faculties.
1. Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture offers these courses:
- M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- M.Sc. Agricultural Extension
- M.Sc. in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics
- PhD Agricultural Economics
- PhD in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics
- M.Sc. Agronomy
- M.Sc. In Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems in Drylands
- PhD Agronomy
- PhD in Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems
- Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture
- Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture
- Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Agronomy
- M.Sc. in Animal Science
- M.Sc. in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management
- PhD in Animal Science
- PhD in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (With Specialisations)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management [PGDDA]
- M.Sc. In Crop Protection
- M.Sc. Soil Science
2. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
The postgraduate courses under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at BUK are:
- M.Sc. Physiotherapy
- Master of Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy
- Master of Community Physiotherapy
- Master of Neurological Physiotherapy
- Master of Orthopedic Physiotherapy
- Master of Pediatric Physiotherapy
- Master of Physiotherapy in Women’s Health
- Master of Sports Physiotherapy
- PhD Neurological Physiotherapy
- PhD Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy
- PhD Geriatrics Physiotherapy
- PhD Orthopedic and Sports Physiotherapy
- PhD Pediatrics Physiotherapy
- PhD Physiotherapy in Women’s Health
3. Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies
The Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies offers these courses:
- M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Language
- M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Literature
- M.A. in Shariah
- PhD. in Shariah
- PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Language
- PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Literature
- Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic
- M.A. in English with a specialisation in Language
- M.A. in English with a specialisation in Modern African Literature
- PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Language
- PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Modern African Literature
- Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language
- M.A. in French with specialisation in Language
- M.A. in French with specialisation in Literature
- M.A. in History
- Masters in Development Studies
- PhD/MPhil in History
- Postgraduate Diploma in Development Studies
- M.A. in Islamic Studies
- PhD/MPhil in Islamic Studies
- M.A. in Linguistics
- PhD/MPhil in Linguistics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Linguistics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Translation
- M.A. in Hausa
- PhD/MPhil in Hausa
- Postgraduate Diploma in Hausa
4. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The courses under this faculty include:
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. In Biochemistry
- M.Sc. In Biotechnology
- PhD/MPhil in Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Human Physiology
- PhD in Human Physiology
5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers these courses:
- Masters in Public Health
- M.Sc Medical Microbiology
- PhD Medical Microbiology
- M.Sc. Human Reproduction
- Masters in Reproductive Health
- M.Sc. Otorhinolaryngology
- M.Sc. Pharmacology
- PhD. Pharmacology
6. Faculty of Communication
The Faculty of Communication offers these postgraduate courses:
- M.Sc. in Mass Communications
- Masters in Communication Studies
- Masters in Public Relations
- PhD/MPhil in Mass Communications
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications
7. Faculty of Computer Science And Information Technology
The courses offered by this faculty are:
- M.Sc. in Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science
8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science
The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science offers these courses:
- M.Sc. Geography
- M.Sc. Land Resources
- M.Sc. Natural Resources Management and Climate Change
- Masters in Environment Management
- PhD in Geography
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Land Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Evaluation
9. Faculty of Education
Postgraduate courses under this faculty are:
- M.Ed. in Education
- PhD/MPhil in Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Community Development and Extension Education
- M.Ed. In Education
- PhD in Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling
- Masters in Development Studies
- Masters in Information Management
- Masters in Library and Information Science
- Masters in Records Management
- PhD in Library and Information Science
- PhD/MPhil in Library and Information Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Records Management
- M.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education
- PhD in Physical and Health Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Health Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Recreation and Tourism Management
- M.Sc. Ed. in Biology
- M.Sc. Ed. in Chemistry
- M.Sc. Ed. in Geography
- M.Sc. Ed. in Mathematics
- M.Sc. Ed. in Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Technical Education
- M.Ed. Special Education
- PhD in Special Education
10. Faculty of Engineering
Engineering postgraduate courses include:
- M.Eng. Agricultural Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering
- M.Eng. in Civil Engineering
- PhD in Civil Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering
- M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering
- PhD/MPhil in Electrical Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- M.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering
- PhD in Mechanical Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
11. Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers these:
- Master of Law
- Masters in Business and Commercial Law
- PhD/MPhil in Law
12. Faculty of Life Science
The postgraduate programmes under the Faculty of Science include the following:
- M.Sc. in Applied Biology
- M.Sc. in Biotechnology
- M.Sc. in Environmental Biology
- M.Sc. in Molecular Biology
- M.Sc. in Biology
- M.Sc. in Zoology
- PhD/MPhil in Biology
- PhD/MPhil in Zoology
- M.Sc. in Plant Biology
- PhD/MPhil in Plant Biology
- M.Sc. In Chemistry
- PhD/MPhil in Chemistry
- Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry
13. Faculty of Management Sciences
The programmes offered by this faculty are:
- M.Sc. in Accounting
- Masters in Accounting and Financial Management
- Masters in Taxation and Revenue Administration
- Masters in Treasury Management (Full-Time)
- Masters in Treasury Management (Part-Time)
- PhD/MPhil in Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance
- M.Sc. in Management
- PhD/MPhil in Management
- M.Sc. Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. in Economics
- M.Sc. International Finance
- Masters in Banking and Finance
- Masters in Banking and Finance
- Masters in Health Economics
- PhD/MPhil in Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance
- Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics
- M.Sc. in Political Science
- Masters in Public Policy and Administration
- PhD/MPhil in Political Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration
- M.Sc. in Sociology
- Masters in Crime Management and Prevention
- PhD/MPhil in Sociology
If you have chosen one of the Bayero University Kano courses, then you need to submit your application for the course at the official Bayero University portal. You can also visit the university and submit everything personally.
Bayero University Kano fees
The Bayero University Kano fees vary depending on the programmes an individual is pursuing. All new students must pay N10,000 as an acceptance fee before the screening.
Undergraduate program fees vary between N100,000 and N170,000, whereas postgraduate program fees range from N160,000 to N250,000. Non-Nigerian students enrolled in either undergraduate or postgraduate programs are subject to fees ranging from N200,000 to N600,000.
Every student also pays a general registration fee, which differs depending on the course they are enrolled in. Students allocated bed spaces in the university halls of residence must pay hostel and hostel maintenance fees.
Is Bayero University a private university?
The institution was established in 1975 as a non-profit public institution of higher education. It is situated in the metropolis of Kano.
Is the BUK admission list out for 2024?
The institution's first batch admission list for the 2023/2024 session is out. If you were one of the applicants, you should check the list on the BUK admission portal.
What is the BUK Bulletin?
This is the official bulletin of Bayero University Kano. It contains information about the university, such as news, events, academic programs, and deadlines. You can find the latest edition of the BUK Bulletin on the university's website.
When is BUK's resumption date?
You can check the institution's updated news on their website for an update regarding the BUK resumption dates.
How much is Bayero University Kano acceptance fee?
The Bayero University Kano acceptance fee is N10,000. The fee is reflected on the student's BUKPPF, which is to be paid using Remita e-Payments and e-Collection platforms.
What is the rank of Bayero University Kano, Nigeria?
As per the AD Scientific Index, the university holds the 257th position among all universities in Nigeria.
These details about Bayero University Kano courses, cut-off marks, and fees in 2024 address all the concerns by prospective students. If you applied and have secured admission to the university, pay the acceptance fee to secure your slot.
Legit.ng published exclusive details about Nasarawa State University. If you are looking for recommendations on an institution of higher learning, you should check out Nasarawa State University.
Nasarawa State University (NSUK) offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties. Read on to find out more about the courses offered and admission requirements.
Source: Legit.ng