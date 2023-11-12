Jeremy Allen White’s relationships: who has he been involved with?

Jeremy Allen White is an established actor from the United States. He is widely known for his roles in movies and TV shows such as Shameless, The Bear, The Rental, and After Everything. As a result of his popularity, Jeremy Allen White’s relationship history has become a widely discussed topic among his fans, with many wanting to know who he has been involved with.

Jeremy Allen White attends The World's Most Fascinating Dinner at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White is a celebrity well-known for his versatile acting skills. He made his acting debut in 2006 and has since been featured in over 27 movies and TV series. Throughout his acting career, he has received various awards and nominations, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and Critics Choice Award. Here is a look at Jeremy Allen white’s dating history.

Profile summary

Full name Jeremy Allen White Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Richard White Mother Eloise Ziegler Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ashley Moore Children 2 Education Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, Professional Performing Arts School Profession Actor Net worth $8 million Instagram @jeremyallenwhitefinally

Who is Jeremy Allen White?

Jeremy Allen White was born on 17 February 1991 in Brooklyn, New York, United States, to Richard White and Eloise Ziegler. His parents are both former actors. His father later launched a business filming depositions while his mother served in the education sector. Allen grew up alongside his younger sister, Annabelle.

The American entertainer started acting in 2006 after he was cast to play the role of Jack Phelps in the TV series Conviction. He has since appeared in other movies and shows, including The Speed of Life (2007), Afterschool (2008), Twelve (2010), and Fingernails (2023).

Jeremy Allen white’s relationships

Who has Jeremy Allen White dated? The Bear star has been romantically linked to a few women. Here is a look at some of his known relationships since 2011.

Emma Greenwell (2011–2014)

Emma Greenwell attends the LA premiere of Starz's "The Rook" at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre.

Source: Getty Images

Emma Greenwell is an American actress famous for starring as Mary Cox in the TV series The Path. The duo met in 2011 on the set of Shameless, where they played on-screen pair with Emma starring as Mandy Milkovich and Jeremy as Lip Gallagher.

It is unknown when exactly Jeremy Allen White and Emma Greenwell began dating because they maintained a low profile throughout their relationship. The two used to appear on each other's social media and made frequent red-carpet appearances together from 2011 to 2014. Their last picture together on social media was uploaded to Emma's Instagram account on 25 March 2014.

Addison Timlin (2017–2023)

Addison Timlin attends the screening of "Submission" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City in Culver City, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi.

Source: UGC

Who is Jeremy Allen White's ex-wife? The American actor was married to Addison Timlin. Addison is an American actress known for starring in movies and TV shows, including Odd Thomas, Fallen, and Derailed. The pair first met while they were both teenagers, during the filming of the 2008 drama Afterschool, where they were co-stars.

The ex-couple got engaged in April 2019 after dating for over eight years. White and Timlin exchanged marriage vows on 18 October 2019 at Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles.

Their union was short-lived because Timlin filed for divorce from the Brooklyn native on 11 May 2023, reportedly due to trust issues in their marriage. The American entertainers have two daughters, Ezer Billie White, born on 20 October 2018 and Dolores Wild, born on 12 December 2020.

Ashley Moore (2023–present)

Model Ashley Moore wowed the red carpet at JBL True Summer. This star-studded evening included performances by Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, and DJ Sophia Eris. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend history cannot be complete without the mention of Ashley Moore. Ashley is an American model and actress known for her appearances in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Rule of Thirds.

It is not known when the two started dating. However, their romance was confirmed after they were spotted sharing a in August while strolling outside in Los Angeles, California. In September 2023, the two were again seen together in Los Angeles while buying flowers.

FAQs

Who is Jeremy Allen White? He is a renowned actor famous for his roles in The Bear and Shameless. Where is Jeremy Allen White from? He was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States. What is Jeremy Allen White's age? He is 32 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 February 1991. Who is Jeremy Allen White’s girlfriend? Jeremy is currently dating an American model and actress, Ashley Moore. Is Jeremy Allen White married? He is currently not married. He was previously married to American actress Addison Timlin for over three years. Why did Addison and Jeremy split? They split, reportedly due to trust issues in their relationship. Do Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have kids? Yes, they share two daughters, Ezer Billie White and Dolores Wild.

Jeremy Allen White is an iconic actor from the United States. He gained prominence for his roles in The Rental and After Everything, among other things. Jeremy Allen White's relationship history shows he has been romantically involved with a few high-profile ladies, including Emma Greenwell, Addison Timlin and Ashley Moore.

Legit.ng recently published Audrey Holcomb's biography. Audrey is a well-known American actress, model, and social media personality. She currently lives in her hometown, Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Audrey is an up-and-coming content creator on Instagram and TikTok with a sizeable amount of followers. She began her acting career in 2015 when she portrayed Carly in the short movie Musical Hearts. She, however, rose to fame after she starred as Eden in the Netflix drama series Stranger Things.

Source: Legit.ng