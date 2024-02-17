Justin Waller’s age, height, birthday, family, net worth

Justin Waller is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and internet personality from the United States of America. He is widely known as the CEO and founder of Red Iron Construction, a prominent metal building company. He also owns a real estate company operating in multiple states. What is Justin Waller’s age?

Justin Waller during his visit to Medellín, Colombia (L) and him at London, United Kingdom (R). Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Justin Waller's entrepreneurial journey started by travelling across the United States. Before founding Red Iron Construction company, he worked for numerous companies, such as Phil Cawthon and Harbor Freight Tools. Justin Waller’s bio highlights everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Justin Waller Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1985 Age 38 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Denham Springs, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 235 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Douglas Waller Mother Julie Cawther Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Alice Waller Children 2 School Denham Springs High School University Education University of Louisiana Monroe Profession Entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $10 million–$20 million Instagram @justinwinwaller7 X (Twitter) @Waller7J

What is Justin Waller’s age?

The thriving entrepreneur is 38 years old as of 2023. When is Justin Waller’s birthday? He 4 December 1985 in Denham Springs, Louisiana, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

He is an American national of white ethnicity. Justin Waller’s parents are Douglas Waller and Julie Cawther. His father is the manager at BBQ West in West Monroe. He grew up alongside four siblings, two sisters named Jessica and Kristen and two brothers named Ben and Elijah.

Educational background

Top-5 facts about Justin Waller. Photo: @justinwinwaller7/Instagram (modified by author)

Justin completed his high school education at Denham Springs High School. He later enrolled at the University of Louisiana Monroe in 2005 and graduated with a Bachelor of Business and Science degree in Construction Management in 2009.

What does Justin Waller do for a living?

Justin Waller is an entrepreneur, real estate investor and social media personality. His passion for construction and real estate led him to start his own business, RedIron Construction, in 2011. The company focuses on commercial and residential construction projects, and he has gained a reputation for delivering high-quality work and excellent customer service.

RedIron Construction is headquartered in Denham Springs, Louisiana, with additional offices in Baton Rouge and Miami. Besides the construction business, Waller owns a real estate company that operates in more than ten states with 90 employees. He is the youngest member of the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) board.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Justin previously worked as a sales representative and cashier at Harbor Freight Tools from May 2003 to August 2005. He also worked as a Phil Cawthon construction labourer from August 1999 to January 2009. Before that, he worked as a traffic controller at Austin Bridge & Road for five months and as a cost analyst at Cajun Industries, LLC for six months.

Waller is also a popular internet personality. He often appears on various popular YouTube channels, discussing various subjects related to entrepreneurship, mindset development, and wealth-building. He formerly had a YouTube channel that was terminated for violating YouTube's Terms of Service.

What is Justin Waller’s net worth?

According to Finty, Net Worth and Age and Tycoons Net Worth, the entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. He has accumulated wealth through his construction company, RedIron, real estate investments, and income from online ventures.

Who is Justin Waller’s wife?

Justin Waller poses for a photo at night in Paris, France (L). Justin Waller in Miami, Florida (R). Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

The internet personality has been married to his wife, Alice Waller, for over a decade, and they have two children together. Little is known about the couple, as they have maintained a discreet lifestyle. Justin Waller’s family currently resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

What is Justin Waller’s height?

The successful American entrepreneur stands 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 235 pounds or 107 kilograms.

How are Justin Waller and Andrew Tate related?

Justin Waller and Andrew Tate share a close friendship and professional partnership. They both embrace entrepreneurship, positive thinking, and success. Andrew’s influence encouraged Waller to start his YouTube channel.

Fast facts about Justin Waller

Who is Justin Waller? He is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor and internet personality well-known as the CEO and founder of Red Iron Construction company. Where is Justin Waller from? He was born in Denham Springs, Louisiana, United States of America. How old is Justin Waller? He is 38 years old as of 2024, having been born on 12 December 1985. Is Justin Waller married? The entrepreneur is married to Alice Waller. What did Justin Waller study in college? He graduated with a Bachelor of Business and Science degree in construction management from the University of Louisiana. What is Justin Waller’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $10 million. What is Justin Waller’s height? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. Where does Justin Waller live now? He currently resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

Justin Waller’s age is 38 years as of 2024. He is a thriving American entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of RedIron Construction, a multi-million dollar company that builds metal buildings and commercial projects. He also runs a YouTube channel where he shares his knowledge and expertise in the construction industry.

