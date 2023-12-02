Carter Hudson’s age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Carter Hudson is an actor and voice-over artist from the United States. He is well known for portraying Teddy McDonald in the television series Snowfall. He has also appeared in popular TV shows such as The Wilds and The Night Of. What is Carter Hudson's age?

Carter Hudson at the "Dear Edward" premiere at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Carter Hudson's passion for acting began when he was young and participated in numerous theatre plays. He made his professional acting debut in 2013 in the A Crime to Remember television series. He is the co-founder of the Glass Bandits Theater Company.

Profile summary

Full name Carter Hudson Gender Male Place of birth Shreveport, Louisiana, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Hollye Hudson College Collin College, Purchase College at the State University of New York (SUNY) Profession Actor, voice-artist Net worth $400,000

What is Carter Hudson's age?

The American actor's actual age and date of birth remain a mystery. However, he is presumed to be in his 30s as of 2023. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States. While speaking about his role in the TV series Dear Edward, the entertainer revealed that his father died of COVID-19 in 2020.

Carter Hudson attends the FX Networks TCA's Starwalk Red Carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

The actor joined Collin College in Plano, Texas, United States, to study acting. He later transferred to Purchase College at the State University of New York (SUNY), where he graduated with a Conservatory of Theatre Arts degree in 2009.

Career

Carter is an actor and voice-artist. After completing his studies, he began acting in off-broadway plays. Some of the stage shows he starred in include The Effect and The Substance of Fire. As a voice-over artist, he voiced a survival video game, Read Dead Redemption.

Hudson made his first on-screen appearance in 2013 in the TV series A Crime to Remember as Jack Graham. However, he rose to stardom in 2017 when he starred in the television series Snowfall, portraying Teddy McDonald.

Carter Hudson's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the actor boasts eight acting credits and is set to be featured in one short film that has yet to be released as of writing. Here are the movies and TV series he has appeared in.

Year Movie/TV series Role 2013 A Crime to Remember Jack Graham 2016 The Night Of Attorney in Line 2018 Bear+Stella Bear 2020 The Wilds Jeffrey Galanis 2021 The Art of Hosting Publisher 2023 Dear Edward John 2017–2023 Snowfall Teddy McDonald Pre-production The Therapist

What is Carter Hudson's net worth?

The actor's net worth is alleged to be $400,000. He primarily earns his income from his acting career.

Who is Carter Hudson's wife?

Carter Hudson and Hollye Hudson attend the premiere of FXX's "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Season 13 at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

The Snowfall actor is married to Hollye Hudson. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 21 June 2014 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Hollye is an actress known for appearing in movies and TV shows such as Mary Last Seen, I, Witness and Art Machine.

Carter Hudson's height and weight

The American actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be around 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Carter Hudson

When is Carter Hudson's birthday? His age and date of birth remain a mystery. However, he is reportedly in his 30s as of writing. Where is Carter Hudson from? He hails from Shreveport, Louisiana, United States. What is Carter Hudson's nationality? The actor is an American citizen. Why is Carter Hudson famous? He is known as an actor, but his popularity escalated after being featured in the TV series Snowfall. Is Carter Hudson married? Yes. The American entertainer is married to actress Hollye Gilbert Hudson. What is Carter Hudson's height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. What is Carter Hudson's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $400,000.

Carter Hudson's age remains a mystery. He is an actor and a voice-over artist from the United States. Carter has been featured in movies and TV shows such as A Crime to Remember, The Wilds and Dear Edward. He currently resides in Texas, United States.

