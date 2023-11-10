Does Mike Holmes have a wife? A look at his relationships

Mike Holmes is a Canadian builder, contractor, businessman, investor, TV host, and philanthropist. He is best known for his excellent renovations, home repairs, and maintenance. Beyond his career, Mike’s personal life has often been a subject of fascination among fans. For instance, does Mike Holmes have a wife?

Mike Holmes learned construction work from his father when he was six years old. He started his first contracting company when he was 19 with a crew of 13 employees. Mike has since become a well-known contractor. He is known for appearing on Rock the Block and other construction-related projects. Is Mike Holmes married? Here is a look at his relationship history over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Michael James Holmes Nickname Mike Sr. Big Mike Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Halton Hills, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Brown Father Jim Holmes Mother Shirley Siblings 2 Relationship status dating Girlfriend Anna Zappia Children 3 Education East York Collegiate Institute Profession Builder, contractor, businessman, investor, television host, philanthropist Net worth $30 million Instagram @make_it_right Facebook @make.it.right.mike

Who is Mike Holmes?

He was born on 3 August 1963, in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada, to Jim Holmes and Shirley. He grew up alongside his two siblings, an older sister and a younger brother. He attended East York Collegiate Institute, where he excelled in shop and auto mechanics. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 2008.

The Canadian builder co-founded his first contracting company when he was 19 and his own renovation company at 21. In 2006, started The Holmes Foundation and was later recognised in the House of Commons of Canada for his commitment to quality craftsmanship and advocacy for homeowners. He is also the producer and writer of shows such as Holmes Inspection and Holmes: Next Generation.

Does Mike Holmes’ have a wife?

Who is Mike Holmes’ wife? The Canadian television personality is not married. However, he was previously married to Alexandra Lorex. The two allegedly tied the knot in 1982 when he was 19 years old. Mike and Alexandra ended their marriage in the 1990s due to the economic recession, which hit Mike’s business hard, forcing him to declare bankruptcy.

The former couple share three children: Two daughters named Sherry and Amanda and a son named Mike Holmes Jr., who have all appeared and worked on his shows.

Who is Mike Holmes' girlfriend?

The Canadian constructor has been in a romantic relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Anna Zappia, whom he often calls his wife. However, there is no record of them marrying officially. Mike and Anna have been dating for over two decades since 2000. The pair largely keeps their relationship under wraps.

FAQs

Who is Mike Holmes? He is a Canadian builder, contractor, businessman, investor, television host, and philanthropist. He is known for rescuing homeowners from poorly executed renovations, rectifying construction problems, and ensuring homes are safe. Where is Mike Holmes from? He was born in Halton Hills, Canada. What is Mike Holmes’ age? He is 60 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 August 1963. Who are Mike Holmes’ parents? His parents are Jim Holmes and Shirley. Who is Mike Holmes’ girlfriend? The Canadian builder has been dating model Anna Zappia since 2000. Who was Mike Holmes’ first wife? She is called Alexandra Lorex. The two got married in 1982 and divorced in the early 1990s. He was 19 years old at the time. Does Mike Holmes have kids? He has three children, namely Amanda, Sherry, and Mike Jr, whom he shares with his ex-wife. What is Mike Holmes’ height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Does Mike Holmes have a wife? Mike is currently unmarried but in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Anna Zapia. He was previously married to Alexandra Lorex. Mike is a Canadian builder, contractor, investor, TV host, and philanthropist.

