Salish Matter’s age, height, birthday, mom, net worth

Salish Matter is a YouTuber, Instagram sensation, social media personality and celebrity daughter from the United States of America. She is best known for being the daughter of Jordan Matter, a popular photographer, author and social media influencer. What is Salish Matter’s age? Learn more about the Instagram star in her bio.

Salish Matter posing for a picture in a grey T-shirt and black pants (L), and in a white dress. Photo: @saysaymatter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Salish Matter became famous following her appearances on her father’s YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram accounts. She has also accumulated an extensive fan following on various social media platforms, especially Instagram. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Salish Matter Gender Female Date of birth 29 November 2009 Age 13 years old (as October of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Nyack, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 4’1’’ Height in centimetres 124 Weight in pounds 84 Weight in kilograms 38 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jordan Matter Mother Lauren Boyer Siblings 1 Profession Instagram star, influencer, gymnast Net worth $3 million Instagram @saysaymatter

Salish Matter’s biography

The internet sensation was born in Nyack, New York, United States, to Jordan Matter and Lauren Boyer. Her father is a popular photographer, social media star and author of Dancers Among Us and Born To Dance – Celebrating the Wonder of Childhood. Salish Matter’s mom mother is a veterinarian.

Salish grew up alongside her older brother, Hudson Matter, an Instagram star, YouTuber and photographer. She is the granddaughter of the film director Alex Matter and former model Paula Feiten.

How old is Salish Matter?

The Los Angeles-based celebrity daughter is 13 years old as of October 2023. When is Salish Matter’s birthday? She was born on 29 November 2009. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Salish Matter famous?

Salish is an Instagram star, social media personality and gymnast. She is best known for appearing on her father's TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts. She has starred in numerous videos on her father’s self-titled YouTube channel where they upload challenges, pranks, vlogs and some comedy videos. She has also appeared on her brother’s YouTube channel, Hudson Matter.

Salish is also popular on social media in her own right and has garnered a massive following on Instagram, with over 1.5 million followers as of this writing. She mainly shares her lifestyle pictures and dance reels.

Aside from social media, Salish is also a level-six gymnast. In 2022, she secured a medal at the USA Gymnastics’ regional championship. Moreover, she was the cover girl of her father’s book Born To Dance – Celebrating the Wonder of Childhood.

What is Salish Matter’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the social media personality has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her social media endeavours.

What is Salish Matter’s height?

The social media sensation stands at 4 feet 1 inch or 124 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 84 pounds or 38 kilograms.

Fast facts about Salish Matter

Who is Salish Matter? Salish Matter is a YouTuber, Instagram sensation, and celebrity’s daughter from the United States of America. She is Jordan Matter's daughter. Where is Salish Matter from? She was born in Nyack, New York, United States of America. What is Salish Matter’s age? She is 13 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 November 2009. Who are Salish Matter’s parents? Her parents are Jordan Matter and Lauren Boyer. Does Salish Matter have siblings? Yes, she has a brother named Hudson Matter. How tall is Salish Matter? She is 4 feet 1 inch or 124 centimetres tall. What is Salish Matter’s net worth? The social media star has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Where does Salish Matter live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Salish Matter is an American Instagram star, social media personality and celebrity daughter. Salish Matter's age is 13 years old as of October 2023, as she was born on 29 November 2009. She gained immense popularity for appearing on her father's social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Her father is a popular author, photographer, and social media star.

Legit.ng recently published model Natasha Udovenko's biography. Natasha is a model, actress and social media influencer from Ukraine. She is popularly known for sharing lifestyle, fashion and modelling content on her Instagram page.

Natasha Udovenko was born on 16 October 1994 in Kyiv, Ukraine. She started her modelling journey in 2014. Natasha has appeared on the covers of several notable magazines such as Elegant Magazine, The Imaginarium magazine and Playboy magazine.

Source: Legit.ng