Beau Clark’s age, birthday, family, job, net worth
Beau Clark is an Italian-American former actor, social media personality, and advertising and commercial casting associate. He is known for being reality TV star Stassi Schroeder's husband. What is Beau Clark’s age?
Beau Clark started acting in 2001, playing a role in the film Speechless. He currently has fourteen acting credits under his name. He has appeared on the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules alongside his partner Stassi. He and his wife host a podcast titled The Good The Bad The Baby.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Beau Clark
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|18 March 1980
|Age
|43 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Italian-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1''
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|187
|Weight in kilograms
|85
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Charlie
|Mother
|Isa
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Stassi Schroeder
|Children
|2
|Education
|Davidson College
|Profession
|Actor, advertising and commercial casting associate, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$400,000
|@thegoodthebadthebogie
What is Beau Clark’s age?
Beau Clark's age is 43 years old as of 2023. When is Beau Clark's birthday? He was born on 18 March 1980. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
Beau Clark's family background
What is Beau Clark's real name? The actor's real name is allegedly Silvio Bardetti. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Beau spent a significant portion of his life in Italy, where his father's side of the family is from. He holds dual Italian-American citizenship.
His parents divorced when he was five. He was raised by his mother, Isa, and his stepfather, Charlie, who passed away in 2021. The entertainer has a half-sister, Georgia Bardetti.
What does Beau Clark do?
He is an actor, social media personality, and advertising and commercial casting associate. He went to Davidson College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Clark made his acting debut in the 2001 short film Speechless. Later, in 2002, he was cast to play the role of Party Kid in the film Dahmer.
Beau Clark's movies and TV shows
The Italian-American star has starred in several movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here are his credits:
|Year
|Movies/TV series
|Role
|2010
|The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer
|Decker Lonely
|2009
|The Revenant
|The Hood
|2009
|Coyote County Loser
|Jack Proctor
|2008
|Sex & Los Angeles
|Entourage Guy
|2006
|Breakdown
|Brent Hollister
|2006
|Auteur
|Eric Pelham
|2006
|The Chase
|The Thief
|2005
|The Darkside of Happiness
|Jason
|2005
|Lifehouse: You and Me
|Boyfriend
|2004
|William Hung: Hangin' with Hung
|Georgie Black
|2003
|DarkWolf
|Wayne
|2002
|Sex and the Teenage Mind
|Student
|2002
|Dahmer
|Party Kid
|2001
|Speechless...
|Graduation Crowd
Beau is currently pursuing a career in commercial casting and advertising and has not starred in any film or TV show since his appearance in The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer in 2010. However, he has appeared on several reality TV programmes, including Vanderpump Rules.
He works as a casting associate at Sanford Casting. Previously, he worked as a casting assistant at Jeff Greenberg Casting and Ricki Maslar Casting. He has also served as a casting associate in Rogue (2020).
Besides Beau Clark's job as an actor and commercial casting associate, he is also a social media personality with a considerable following. He has 701 thousand followers on Instagram and over 65 thousand followers on TikTok as of this writing.
What is Beau Clark's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $400 thousand. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his career as an actor and commercial casting associate.
Is Beau Clark married?
He is married to Nastassia Bianca Schroeder, famous as Stassi Schroeder. Nastassia is a reality television star, actress, and podcast host. She is famous for her participation in the TV series Vanderpump Rules.
The couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged on 31 July 2019 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. They got legally married in 2020. Later, the pair walked down the aisle on 22 May 2022 in Rome, Italy.
Stassi and Beau share two children: a daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, and a son, Messer Rhys. Charlie was born on 7 January 2021, and Messer was born on 7 September 2023.
FAQs
- Who is Beau Clark? He is a former actor and commercial casting associate.
- How old is Beau Clark? He is 43 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 March 1980.
- Is Beau Clark Italian? He has American and Italian nationalities.
- What is Beau Clark's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity.
- Who is Beau Clark's partner? He is married to Stassi Schroeder, an American model.
- Who is Beau Clark's sister? She is called Georgia Bardetti.
- How much is Beau Clark worth? His net worth is estimated to be $400 thousand as of 2023.
- What is Beau Clark's height? The popular entertainer is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
Beau Clark's age is 43 years old as of 2023. He is an Italian-American former actor, social media personality, and advertising and commercial casting associate. He has gained significant prominence for being the partner of reality TV star Stassi Schroeder.
Legit.ng recently published Rod Wave’s biography. Rod is a popular rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States of America. His professional music debut came in 2016.
Rod Wave's hit songs include Great Gatsby, Call Your Friends and Street Runner. He owns a record label in Florida with multiple artists known as Hit House Entertainment.
Source: Legit.ng