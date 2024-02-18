Who is Liam Costner? All you need to know about Kevin Costner's son

Liam Costner is a real estate agent from the United States. He is best known as the son of the award-winning actor, producer, and director Kevin Costner and actress Bridget Rooney. His father is widely known for starring in films and television series Yellowstone, Dances with Wolves, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Liam Costner primarily came into the limelight because of his famous parents, Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney. Unlike his parents, who are in the entertainment industry, he decided to take a different career path. Liam is an avid sports lover; he played baseball and football at school.

Full name Liam Costner Gender Male Date of birth 15 November 1996 Age 27 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Kevin Michael Costner Mother Bridget Rooney Siblings 6 Relationship status Single Profession Real estate agent

Liam Costner's biography

The American realtor was born on 15 November 1996 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 27 years old as of February 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. He is an American citizen of white descent.

Liam is among Kevin Costner's children. His parents are well-known in the entertainment industry. His father, a Hollywood actor and producer, has earned several accolades throughout his career. Some include the Academy Awards, the Primetime Emmy Award, and the Golden Globe Awards. He made his debut in acting in 1981.

His mother, Bridget Rooney, though not a prominent actress, is known for her role in the short film Zombie or Not Zombie. Liam Costner and Bridget Rooney share a strong bond. His parents dated for around three years but never tied the knot. They parted ways before Liam was born.

His father requested a paternity test to prove he was his son. After confirming he was his son, he set up a sizable trust fund for him. His mother was confident that Kevin was her son's father. In one of her interviews, she said:

I'm 110 percent sure who the father is. I'm just enjoying my pregnancy.

She added:

I'm 34 years old, and I'm fortunate to have a baby. I didn't even think of the A word, only the B word.

The American realtor has seven half-siblings. Three older half-siblings, Annie, Lily, and Joseph, are from his dad's first marriage with Cindy Silver. He also has three younger half-siblings, Cayden Wyat, Hayes Logan, and Grace Avery, from his father's second marriage with Christine Baumgartner.

His older half-siblings are also in the entertainment industry. Anne is a film producer, Lily is an actress, and Joe is an actor. Liam also has a half-sister, Kaitlin K.K Koch, from his mother's marriage to an American billionaire, Bill Koch.

What does Liam Costner do?

Kevin Costner's son, Liam, is a real estate agent. He works for the North Palm Beach County Realtor Frankel Bell Group. Not much is known about his career as he keeps his life under wraps.

Who is Liam Costner? He is a celebrity kid and real estate agent, widely known as Kevin Costner's son. When is Liam Costner's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 15 November. How old is Liam Costner? He is 27 years old as of February 2024. Who is Liam Costner's mother? His mother is Bridget Rooney. Who are Liam Costner's parents? His father is Kevin Costner, an American actor, while his mother is Bridget Rooney. Who are Kevin Costner's children? He has seven children: Annie, Lily, Joseph, Cayden Wyat, Hayes Logan, Grace Avery, and Liam. What is Liam Costner's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Liam Costner is a celebrity child and a real estate agent from the United States. He is widely recognised as the son of prominent American Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and his ex-partner Bridget Rooney. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

