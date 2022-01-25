India Love’s biography: age, height, birthday, ethnicity, boyfriend

Who is India Love? She is a well-known American reality television actress, online personality, and model best known for her role in the reality show The Westbrooks. It followed India Love's daily life with her older sisters, Crystal, Bree, Morgan, and Brooke.

Actress Westbrooks attends the grand opening of the Wardrobe Department LA store at Wardrobe Department in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

India Love is also famous on Instagram, with a massive fanbase. Take a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : India Love Westbrooks

: India Love Westbrooks Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3 February 1996

3 February 1996 Age : 26 years old (2022)

: 26 years old (2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 124

124 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurements in inches : 37-25-37

: 37-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 94-64-94

: 94-64-94 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father: Warren

Warren Mother: Candy

Candy Siblings : 6

: 6 School: Santiago High sShool

Santiago High sShool Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend: Devin Haney

Devin Haney Profession: Reality TV star, influencer, model, rapper

Reality TV star, influencer, model, rapper Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @indialove

India Love's biography

Where is India Love from? The young celebrity was born in California, the United States. Her father is called Warren Westbrooks, and her mother's name is Candy.

Who are India Love's sisters?

From (L-R) Morgan, Crystal, India, Bree Candace, and Brooke Westbrooks attend the BET Hip Hop Awards presented by Sprite at Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

She has four sisters, namely Crystal, Bree, Morgan, and Brooke. She also has two brothers, Blake and Pop.

What is India Love's ethnicity?

She is from a mixed ethnic background of African-American, Indian, Creole and Spanish ancestry.

When is India Love's birthday?

She was born on 3 February 1996. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is India Love?

India Love's age is 26 years old as of 2022.

What is India Love famous for?

She is famous for being a reality TV star and social media personality. She was 16 years old when she started her social media journey. She created her first Tumblr blog in 2011 and became active on the platform posting provocative pictures.

Since then, she has gained popularity on Instagram. She currently has a massive fanbase of over 5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Together with her sisters, Love was approached with the idea of a reality TV show, an offer the family happily accepted. The show was first aired on 14 October 2015 and was centred around the day to day activities of the Westbrook sisters. She has also appeared in a TV series named Droppin' Cash: Los Angeles.

After gaining popularity thanks to the show, India ventured into the music industry. She has released three songs to date, namely Loco, Talk Yo Sh!t and #Pretty (featuring will.i.am).

The reality TV star is also a model. She is currently signed with the Unruly agency. She uses her platform on Instagram to be a brand ambassador. She has worked with FashionNova and Baddieville, among many others.

Who is India Love dating now?

India Love's boyfriend is a professional boxer, Devin Haney. Before meeting Devin, the young reality TV star was in a relationship with Ron Robinson (2010-2014), Brandon Wimberly (2014) and Lil Yachty (2017).

Does India Love have a baby?

The influencer in a yellow and green varsity jacket. Photo: @indialove

Source: Instagram

The reality TV actress has not spoken publicly about her having a baby, nor are there any records indicating that she is having a baby.

How tall is India Love?

India Love's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres. She weighs 124 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-25-37 inches or 94-64-94 centimetres.

What is India Love's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $1 million. This information is not from a verified source.

India Love is an American model, reality TV star, rapper and internet personality who has been consistent in her career. As a result, she has become a sought-after personality garnering a massive following on her Instagram account.

