Julio Macias’ biography: age, height, net worth, is he married?
Julio Macias is an actor, film producer, and writer famous for starring as Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz in the Netflix series On My Block. He has been featured in other films and TV series, including The Rookie, Game Shakers and Jane the Virgin. What else would you love to know about the actor?
Julio Macias began his on-screen acting career in 2011 when he appeared in a short movie, Hypermetropia. Since then, he has appeared in over 31 movies and TV shows. He is affiliated with Corner Booth Entertainment.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Julio Arturo Macias
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|20 March 1990
|Age
|33 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Mexican-American
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Aida Lourdes Macias
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Shannon Schotter
|University
|University of California
|Profession
|Actor, film producer, writer
|Net worth
|$500,000
|@ajuliomacias
Julio Macias' biography
The actor was born in Mexico City, Mexico. His family relocated to the United States when Julio was eight years old and settled in Los Angeles, California, USA. Julio Macias' age is 33 years old as of 2023. He was born on 20 March 1990. His zodiac sign is Pisces.
Who are Julio Macias' parents? The actor's mother is Aida Lourdes Macias, and his father's name remains a mystery. His parents are known to have owned a film and TV series dubbing company in Mexico City, Mexico.
Educational background
After completing his secondary education, he joined the University of California, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts in 2011. He later joined Square Theatre School based in New York, United States.
Career
Julio is a well-known actor, producer, and writer. He made his acting debut in 2011, and in the same year, he appeared in six short films, including Versus and Keep the Hate Forever. However, his big break came in 2018 when he appeared as Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz in the Netflix series On My Block.
Julio Macias' movies and TV shows
The film producer has been featured in several movies and television shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows.
|Year
|Movies/TV series
|Role
|2011
|The Strange Case of La Blanca Mujer
|The Accused
|2011
|The Show Must Go On
|New Kid
|2011
|Versus
|White
|2012
|Blind Alley
|John
|2013
|Tempo
|Matt
|2013
|Blazed to the Future
|Mikey
|2013
|The Lonely Walk
|Robbie Diaz
|2014
|Baby Talk
|Chacho
|2014
|Obsidian
|Creature
|2016
|Por Sofia
|Luis
|2016
|SinVerguenzas
|Billetin
|2018
|Jane the Virgin
|Male Student
|2019
|S.W.A.T
|Hector
|2021
|Selena: The Series
|Pete Astudillo
|2021
|Go Off with Jess & Julissa
|Various. Un Ojo
|2022
|Young Dario
|Narrator. Adult Dario
|2022-2023
|The Rookie
|Damian Lopez
|Post-production
|Little Goose
|Marco
|In Production
|Atypical Pirate
|Hugo
|Completed
|Esmeralda
|John Guerra
Julio from On My Block is also a writer and producer. He has produced and written films and television series such as Young Dario, Mi Amor, Processing, Visit and Blazed to the Future. He has starred in most of these movies and TV shows.
What is Julio Macias' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $500,000. He earns his income mainly from his career as an actor, producer, and writer.
Is Julio Macias married?
The actor is married to Shannon Schotter. The two first met in 2011, and on 15 June 2018, they exchanged their wedding vows.
Julio Macias' wife is a makeup artist, hair stylist, producer and actress. She acquired makeup skills from Make Up Designory. Shannon has worked in the makeup department for over 30 movies, and some of these films include The Never List, Lost & Found and No Summer for You.
As an actress, she has starred in two films, Blazed to the Future II as Girl in Boots and Voodoo Possession as Young Bree#2. Some of her celebrity clients include Chrissy Fit, Jessica Marie Garcia, Diego Tinoco, Lachlan Watson and Danny Trejo.
Julio Macias' height and weight
The film writer is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.
Julio Macias is an actor, film producer, and writer from Mexico. He has appeared in movies and TV shows such as The Show Must Go On, Life Is Strange: True Colors and Little Goose. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
