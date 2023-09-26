Julio Macias’ biography: age, height, net worth, is he married?

Julio Macias is an actor, film producer, and writer famous for starring as Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz in the Netflix series On My Block. He has been featured in other films and TV series, including The Rookie, Game Shakers and Jane the Virgin. What else would you love to know about the actor?

Julio Macias arrives at People En Español's "Most Beautiful" Celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Morgan Lieberman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Julio Macias began his on-screen acting career in 2011 when he appeared in a short movie, Hypermetropia. Since then, he has appeared in over 31 movies and TV shows. He is affiliated with Corner Booth Entertainment.

Profile summary

Full name Julio Arturo Macias Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Aida Lourdes Macias Marital status Married Wife Shannon Schotter University University of California Profession Actor, film producer, writer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @ajuliomacias

Julio Macias' biography

The actor was born in Mexico City, Mexico. His family relocated to the United States when Julio was eight years old and settled in Los Angeles, California, USA. Julio Macias' age is 33 years old as of 2023. He was born on 20 March 1990. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who are Julio Macias' parents? The actor's mother is Aida Lourdes Macias, and his father's name remains a mystery. His parents are known to have owned a film and TV series dubbing company in Mexico City, Mexico.

Educational background

Julio Macias at the premiere of "Freeridge" held at Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von

Source: Getty Images

After completing his secondary education, he joined the University of California, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts in 2011. He later joined Square Theatre School based in New York, United States.

Career

Julio is a well-known actor, producer, and writer. He made his acting debut in 2011, and in the same year, he appeared in six short films, including Versus and Keep the Hate Forever. However, his big break came in 2018 when he appeared as Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz in the Netflix series On My Block.

Julio Macias' movies and TV shows

The film producer has been featured in several movies and television shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV series Role 2011 The Strange Case of La Blanca Mujer The Accused 2011 The Show Must Go On New Kid 2011 Versus White 2012 Blind Alley John 2013 Tempo Matt 2013 Blazed to the Future Mikey 2013 The Lonely Walk Robbie Diaz 2014 Baby Talk Chacho 2014 Obsidian Creature 2016 Por Sofia Luis 2016 SinVerguenzas Billetin 2018 Jane the Virgin Male Student 2019 S.W.A.T Hector 2021 Selena: The Series Pete Astudillo 2021 Go Off with Jess & Julissa Various. Un Ojo 2022 Young Dario Narrator. Adult Dario 2022-2023 The Rookie Damian Lopez Post-production Little Goose Marco In Production Atypical Pirate Hugo Completed Esmeralda John Guerra

Julio from On My Block is also a writer and producer. He has produced and written films and television series such as Young Dario, Mi Amor, Processing, Visit and Blazed to the Future. He has starred in most of these movies and TV shows.

What is Julio Macias' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $500,000. He earns his income mainly from his career as an actor, producer, and writer.

Is Julio Macias married?

Actor Julio Macias posing for a photo in front of an ambulance (L) and with his wife holding each other (R). Photo: @ajuliomacias, @shannonschotter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actor is married to Shannon Schotter. The two first met in 2011, and on 15 June 2018, they exchanged their wedding vows.

Julio Macias' wife is a makeup artist, hair stylist, producer and actress. She acquired makeup skills from Make Up Designory. Shannon has worked in the makeup department for over 30 movies, and some of these films include The Never List, Lost & Found and No Summer for You.

As an actress, she has starred in two films, Blazed to the Future II as Girl in Boots and Voodoo Possession as Young Bree#2. Some of her celebrity clients include Chrissy Fit, Jessica Marie Garcia, Diego Tinoco, Lachlan Watson and Danny Trejo.

Julio Macias' height and weight

The film writer is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Julio Macias

Who is Julio Macias? He is an actor, movie producer and writer. How old is Julio Macias? The actor is 33 years old as of 2023. He was born on 20 March 1990. Where is Julio Macias from? He was born in Mexico City, Mexico. What is Julio Macias' ethnicity? He is of Hispanic descent. Is Julio Macias gay? No, the actor is straight. Who is Julio Macias' girlfriend? The actor does not have a girlfriend. However, he is married to a famous makeup artist known as Shannon Schotter. What is Julio Macias' net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $500,000. How tall is Julio Macias? The producer is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Julio Macias is an actor, film producer, and writer from Mexico. He has appeared in movies and TV shows such as The Show Must Go On, Life Is Strange: True Colors and Little Goose. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

