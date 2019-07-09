Sara Carter (reporter) bio: age, husband, career, podcast

Being a reporter who is sent to cover news in potentially hazardous places requires courage and perseverance. Sara Carter is a news reporter who has gone outside her comfort zone to ensure that the world gets truthful information. She has travelled far and wide to ensure that accurate information is presented in the media. Her courage is admirable, and her input in her former and current places of work cannot be overlooked. So, who is journalist Sara Carter?

Sara Carter is an award-winning investigative reporter.

Source: Facebook

Sara A. Carter is an award-winning investigative journalist who often covers issues such as terrorism, national security, immigration and wars in war-prone nations. Reporter Sara Carter was born on the 31st of May 1980. How old is Sarah Carter? Sara Carter's age, therefore, is 41 as of 2021. Her star sign is Gemini, and her ethnicity is Cuban-American.

Sara Carter's bio

According to Sara Carter's bio, she is fluent in both English and Spanish. Sara Carter journalist is the daughter of a Cuban immigrant mother. The father to Sara Carter reporter was a United States Marine Corps trouper who offered his services and expertise in two wars. The media personality spent part of her childhood years in Saudi Arabia before her family relocated to the United States of America.

Sara Carter's education

After relocating to the United States, Carter attended Lutheran High School, La Verne, California. She graduated from high school with good grades that saw her enrolling at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. In this institution, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication. She also pursued a course in the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Sara A. Carter is currently an investigative reporter and Fox News Contributor. Photo: @scarterdc

Source: Instagram

Body measurements

Carter is a beautiful lady with brown hair and eyes. Her height is 5 feet 6 inches, and she weighs about 132 pounds (60 kilogrammes.) Her bust-waist-hip ratio is 38:25:37, and she wears bra size 36D. She wears size 8 shoes in American sizes.

Career path

According to Sara A Carter's bio on her website, the media personality documents all her stories on her website. She began her career after completing her education and has since widely travelled across Africa, Mexico, the Middle East and Europe. Carter has previously worked with the Los Angeles New Group. She was also a reporter at The Washington Times and The Washington Examiner.

In her career as a journalist, she has written many exclusives for U.S. News World Report, USA Today and Arutz Sheva, Israel. She also worked for Circa News as a national security correspondent. Currently, Carter holds the position of Fox News Contributor and investigative reporter.

Career highlights and awards

Some of the major highlights in Carter's career are the following:

She worked along the USA-Mexico border. Her stories shaped conversations and actions related to national security. In her work, she unravelled the existing secret tunnel systems, the routes used to traffic narcotics, and the role of federal officials in Mexico in drug trading.

She has discussed her work on numerous radio and television shows. Her major appearances have been on CNN, C-Span, BBC International and Fox.

She has interviewed many foreign officials and heads of state. She has led discussions on critical issues such as national security.

Since 2008, she has spent at least seven months in Afghanistan and Pakistan. During her visits, she often focused on children and women who are addicted to drugs. She covered the lives of Opium-addicted women and children even when there was continuous shooting from Taliban insurgents. Her coverage of their addiction saw her winning the top place during the Washington D.C. AP awards.

She did another extensive coverage while at the Pakistani border where there was anarchy. During this risky task, she explored and disclosed the activities and plans of Al-Qaeda and ISIS. She explored the history and leadership of ISIS. She also included verified documents that exposed plans by ISIS for the Middle East and South Asia.

For her excellent performance as a reporter, she has received the National Headliner Awards twice so far. The first award was for covering Jamie’s Story , a feature that explored the life of a child who was born into gangs in Southern California and the Mexican Mafia. Her coverage of this life-threatening story and others forced some city officials to take early retirement from their jobs. Her features also led to amendments in the laws and education systems in Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

, a feature that explored the life of a child who was born into gangs in Southern California and the Mexican Mafia. Her coverage of this life-threatening story and others forced some city officials to take early retirement from their jobs. Her features also led to amendments in the laws and education systems in Los Angeles and San Bernardino. Carter received her second National Headliner Award in 2006 for her series, Beyond Borders. The series focused on national security and immigration along the southwest border.

Sara and her husband, Martin Bailey. Photo: @scarterdc

Source: Instagram

She won the Eugene Katz Award from the Center for Immigration Studies, Washington in 2006 for her exploratory on immigration.

She also won the California Newspaper Publisher’s Association Freedom of Information Act Award in 2006. The award was for investigating the loss of millions of dollars that were misappropriated by local school districts in a poor neighbourhood.

Carter made history for being the first person to unveil American documents that detailed the number of Mexican Military invasions into the United States.

She also did a feature on Border Patrol Agents. This led to a national call to release the agents who had earlier on been sentenced to 12 years behind bars following a dispute between them and an imprisoned drug smuggler from Mexico. After her two-year investigation, a commutation of their sentence was declared by President George W. Bush on his final day in office.

In 2008, Carter received the Sigma Delta Chi award for her series in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The series exposed the violence in the Gulf and Sinaloa Cartel wars.

Sara Carter's podcast

Carter launched the Sara Carter Show podcast where she shares her perspective as a mom, a wife to a war hero, and a reporter. She takes her listeners on a journey inside exclusive stories and interviews. Her podcasts can be found on different platforms.

Sara Carte's campaign against antisemitism

In 2020, the journalist announced the launch of the Dark Wire's new project named Campaign Against Hate. Carter has covered the issues of extremism and hate overseas. The reporter sees the warning signs in the USA now. She wants to fight this hate with the help of the project.

Sara Carter's husband and family life

Is Sara A Carter married? Yes, as recorded in the Sara Carter journalist's bio, the media personality is happily married. The journalist married her husband, Martin Bailey, in October 2010. Bailey is an army veteran who was blinded by a bomb in April 2011 during the Afghanistan war. This incident rendered Bailey unable to perceive shapes and light. He retired from the army after the unfortunate occurrence.

Sara with her husband and kids. Photo: @scarterdc

Source: Instagram

How many children does journalist Sara Carter have?

The journalist has two kids. Cater and Bailey are parents of a daughter and a son. She loves spending quality time with her family.

Presence on social media

Carter is active on different social media platforms. Her Twitter account has over 1.2m followers while her Instagram account has over 125k followers. She often uses social media to keep in touch with her fans across the world and to inform them about her latest endeavours. She also posts pictures of her family, especially as they tour across the globe.

On the 22nd of January 2018, Carter’s Twitter account was hacked. The Turkish nationalists who hacked her account sent out a tweet confirming that they had taken over the account. Carter confirmed the incident on her Facebook page when she requested her followers not to open any links sent to their message boxes. She claimed that she did not have control of the account. She confirmed that the account had been hacked from Istanbul, Turkey.

Sara Carter is a Fox News Contributor and investigative reporter who has covered sensitive stories in different parts of the world. Although Sara Carter reporter age is unconfirmed, she has accomplished a lot throughout her career in journalism. From covering wars and immigration to drug peddling, she continues to show her courage and dedication to her work. Beyond work, she is also a doting mother and wife who inspires people across the world.

