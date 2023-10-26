Get to know Reed Cross Howard, director Ron Howard's son

Reed Cross Howard is a professional golf player from the United States. He is best known as the son of the award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer Ron Howard. His mother is actress Cheryl Howard. Get to know more about his career and family.

Reed Cross Howard and Ron Howard attend a basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reed Cross Howard is an American celebrity child who came into the limelight because of his famous parents. Unlike most of his family members in the entertainment industry, he chose a different career path. However, in 2018, he appeared in an episode of Arrested Development titled Emotional Baggage.

Full name Reed Cross Howard Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Banksville, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Father Ron Mother Cheryl Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Ashley Gioffre Children 1 School Heritage Academy University University of South Carolina, Pepperdine University Profession Professional golf player Net worth $5 million

Reed Howard's bio

The American golfer was born in Banksville, New York, United States. Reed is 36 years old as of 2023. He was born on 12 April 1987, and his zodiac sign is Aries. He is an American national of Scottish-Irish-English-Germeny-Chrokee-French heritage.

Reed's parents are Ron and Cheryl Howard. His father is an actor, director, producer, and writer widely known for starring in films and TV shows such as The Old Couple, A Beautiful Mind and The Simpsons. He has produced numerous movies and TV series, such as From the Earth to the Moon and Carlos.

His mom is an actress and writer known for appearing in movies and TV shows like Splash, A Beautiful Mind and Arrested Development. Cross has three older siblings—Bryce Dallas and twin sisters Jocelyn and Paige Howard. Bryce Dallas and Paige followed in their parents' footsteps and are now actors.

Reed Cross Howard's educational background

The professional golfer attended Heritage Academy. He later joined the University of South Carolina Beaufort-Bluffton campus (USCB), where he played golf from 2007 to 2008. Cross also studied at Pepperdine University.

What does Ron Howard's son do?

Reed is a professional golfer who began as an amateur golf player at the University of South Carolina. While at the university, he got a chance to compete in the US Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Course in North Carolina. He has also participated in several tournaments, including the Island Invitational, the USC Aiken Invitational, and Webber International Tournament.

The golfer has a YouTube channel where he uploads golf training videos. He provides Steadhead training aids to help amateur golfers play more accurate shots.

What is Reed Cross Howard's net worth?

The American golf player has an alleged net worth of $5 million. His primary source of income is his career as a professional golfer.

Who is Reed Cross Howard's wife?

He is married to Ashley Gioffre. The couple exchanged marriage vows on 11 August 2015 at Winvian Farm in Litchfield Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. They welcomed their daughter, Aspen Leigh Howard, in April 2019.

FAQs

Who is Reed Cross Howard? He is a professional golf player known for being Cheryl and Ron Howard's son. How old is Reed Howard? He is 36 years old as of 2023. Where was Reed Cross Howard born? He was born in Banksville, New York, United States. Who are Reed Cross Howard's siblings? The golfer has three older sisters: Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn and Paige. Who are Reed Cross Howard's grandparents? His paternal grandparents are Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, while his maternal grandparents are Charles Alley and Vivian Schmid. Is Reed Cross Howard an actor? He has never been professionally involved in the entertainment industry. However, he appeared in the TV series Arrested Development in 2018. Is Reed Cross Howard married? He is married to Ashley Gioffre. Does Reed Howard have children? Yes, he has a daughter called Aspen Leigh. What is Reed Cross Howard's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Reed Cross Howard is an American professional golf player. He is widely recognised as the son of Hollywood actors Ron and Cheryl Howard. He currently resides in New York, United States.

