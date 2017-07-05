20 best secondary schools in Lagos as of 2023: detailed list

Every parent living in Lagos wants to ensure their child receives the best education possible. The majority who can afford it desire the best secondary schools in Lagos. There are numerous schools in Lagos, and here are some of the 20 best institutions you can take your kids to.

Some of the best secondary schools in Lagos have a long and storied history. They have been producing exceptional graduates for generations and have a well-established tradition of academic excellence.

20 best secondary schools in Lagos

Some of the secondary schools in Lagos have notable alumni who have made significant contributions in various fields. If you are looking for an excellent school to take your child, here are the top secondary schools in Lagos you can consider.

1. King's College

Contact number: +234 905 101 8885

+234 905 101 8885 Email: info@kingscollegelagos.com

King's College is an institution with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1909 by an Act of the British Parliament, with Mr. Lomax as its first Principal. King's College is renowned for its academic excellence. It provides quality education at the secondary school level.

2. Vivian Fowler Memorial College

Contact number: +234 806 155 0543

+234 806 155 0543 Email: info@vivianfowler.org

The Vivian Fowler Memorial College is a girl's secondary school founded in 1991. The founder, Mrs. Leila Fowler, named the school after her daughter, who had died. The school offers three main examinations: The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

3. Temple School

Contact number: +234 809 520 0447

+234 809 520 0447 Email: info@templeschoolng.com

The institution runs the British National curriculum alongside the Cambridge curriculum. Temple School has four branches: two in Ilupeju, one in Ikeja, and one-off Allen Avenue. The early years and primary schools are located in Ilupeju, the secondary school is located in Ikeja, and the college is located off Allen Avenue.

4. St Gregory's College

Contact number: +234-815-7669-182

+234-815-7669-182 Email: info@stgregoryscollege.ng

St. Gregory's College is a boy's catholic school established in 1928. The institution was named after Pope St. Gregory the Great (540–604). St. Gregory's College is just a kilometre from Tafawa Balewa Square near Ikoyi, Obalende, Lagos State, Nigeria.

5. Greensprings School

Contact numbers: +234 908 717 1700, +234 701 671 8865, +234 806 407 4503, +234 7045504806

+234 908 717 1700, +234 701 671 8865, +234 806 407 4503, +234 7045504806 Email: info@greenspringsschool.com

The Greensprings School is a private school founded in 1985. It is divided into pre-school, elementary, secondary and the University Foundation Programme & International Baccalaureate. Greensprings School is a day and boarding school for both girls and boys. They have three campuses: Anthony Campus, Lekki Campus and Ikoyi Campus.

6. Chrisland College

Contact number: +234 905 566 8822, +234 9063135544

+234 905 566 8822, +234 9063135544 Email: nfo@chrislandschools.sch.ng

The Chrisland College is part of the Chrisland Schools found in different areas in Nigeria. Besides the college in Idimu, founded in 1987, there are also branches of Chrisland College in Abuja, Opebi, Lekki, and Ikeja.

7. Dowen College

Contact number: +234 906 000 1032, +234 803 343 4087

+234 906 000 1032, +234 803 343 4087 Email: info@dowencollege.org.ng

This school is a co-education college located in Lekki, a suburb of Lagos. The institution admits both day and boarding students between the age of 11-18 years. Down College offers Nigerian and British education systems.

8. Queen's College

Contact number: +234 803 356 9420

+234 803 356 9420 Email: principalofficeqclagos@gmail.com

Queen's College is a government-owned girl's secondary school. The school operates at two levels: junior and senior school. Since 1985, Queen's College has produced the greatest scores in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

9. Lekki British School

Contact number: +234 01 906 0000

+234 01 906 0000 Email: enquiries@lekkibritishschool.org

Lekki British School is among the top best secondary schools in Lagos. It was established in September 2000 on a 25-acre. Lekki British School is the first British boarding school in Lagos. The institution consists of three schools: Lekki British Pre, Lekki British Junior and Lekki British High School.

10. American International School of Lagos

Contact number: +234 818 663 2769

+234 818 663 2769 Email: communications@aislagos.org

This institution was established in 1964 in Lagos. American International School of Lagos provides a standards-based American and international curriculum.

The institution is approved to administer the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme to students in Grades 11 and 12. AISL students can receive an American High School Diploma and an International Baccalaureate Diploma.

11. Caleb British International School

Contact number: +234 803 368 3729

+234 803 368 3729 Email: admin@cbis.ng/info@cbis.ng

Caleb British International School is a co-educational day and boarding school in Abijo G.R.A Lekki, Lagos State. The institution offers both British and Nigerian curriculum. Caleb British International School offers pre-school, nursery, primary and secondary school.

12. Albesta Academy

Contact number: +234 803 354 5024/+234 803 701 6313

+234 803 354 5024/+234 803 701 6313 Email: albestaalbestaacademy@gmail.com

This is a government day and boarding secondary school established in 2006. Albesta Academy is on a nine-acre piece of land along Eleko Beach Road, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki Lagos.

The school obtained provisional approval from the Lagos State Ministry of Education to operate as a secondary school in January 2007.

13. New Hall International School

Contact number: +234 803 339 5673

+234 803 339 5673 Email: info@newhallschool.com.ng

New Hall International School is a day and boarding school for girls and boys. The school offers academic programmes for the pre-nursery, nursery, primary and secondary. New Hall International School is one of the best and most affordable schools to take your kids to.

14. Lagoon Secondary School

Contact number: (+234) 704 442 7923

(+234) 704 442 7923 Email: info@lagoonschool.com.ng

Lagoon Secondary School is a private girls' primary and secondary school established in September 1995. The school is in the highbrow Lekki area at Ladipo Omotosho Cole Strt. Lagoon Secondary School offers both the Nigerian and British curriculum.

15. British International School Lagos

Contact number: +234012915022/ +2348106891610

+234012915022/ +2348106891610 Email: registrar@bisnigeria.org

The British International School is one of the best secondary schools in Lagos. It was opened in September 2001 in Oniru Private Estate on Victoria Island, Lagos. The school offers a British curriculum to day and boarding for students aged 11-18 years.

16. Atlantic Hall School

Contact number: +234 706 421 5003

+234 706 421 5003 Email: admissions@atlantic-hall.net

Atlantic Hall School is a private secondary school established in 1989. Atlantic Hall School offers a dual curriculum approach and excellent results in external examinations such as the Lagos State Junior School Certificate (JSC), West African Senior School Certificate and the IGCSE.

17. Holy Child College

Contact number: +234 816 608 6916

+234 816 608 6916 Email: holychildcollegeikoyi@yahoo.com

Holy Child College is a girls' catholic secondary school established in 1945. Holy Child College is divided into three divisions: primary school, secondary school and sixth form.

18. Meadow Hall School

Contact numbers: +234 807 300 0556, +234 807 300 0554

+234 807 300 0556, +234 807 300 0554 Email: info@meadowhallschool.org

Meadow Hall School is a private school founded in July 2002 by Kehinde Nwani. The school has both a Nigerian curriculum and a British National curriculum. Meadow Hall School offers infant school, Junior school and college.

19. Whitesands School

Contact numbers: +234 706 279 7757, +234 813 041 3671

+234 706 279 7757, +234 813 041 3671 Email: info@whitesands.org.ng

Whitesands School is a non-profit educational trust registered with the Corporate Affairs Council. It is a boy-only school located in Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Whitesands School offers both national and international examinations.

20. Grange School

Contact numbers: +234-9049999950, +234-9049999951

+234-9049999950, +234-9049999951 Email: info@grangeschool.com

Grange School is a private day school established in November 1958. Grange School has extracurricular activities such as chess, arts and crafts, swimming, tennis, football, and basketball.

Summary list of the best secondary schools in Lagos as of 2023

No. School 1 King's College 2 Vivian Fowler Memorial College 3 Temple School 4 St Gregory's College 5 Greensprings School 6 Chrisland College 7 Dowen College 8 Queen's College 9 Lekki British School 10 American International School of Lagos 11 Caleb British International School 12 Albesta Academy 13 New Hall International School 14 Lagoon Secondary School 15 British International School Lagos 16 Atlantic Hall School 17 Holy Child College 18 Meadow Hall School 19 Whitesands School 20 Grange School

What was the first secondary school in Lagos?

Badagry School in Bariga is known for being the oldest secondary institution in Nigeria. It was established on June 6, 1859, by the Church Missionary Society.

What are some of the oldest secondary schools in Lagos?

Some of the oldest secondary schools are Methodist Boys High School (1878), Methodist Girls High School (1879, Baptist Academy (1885), Hope Waddell Training Institute (1895) and St. Anne's School(1896).

What is the most expensive secondary school in Lagos?

American International School of Lagos is the most expensive secondary school in Lagos. The tuition fee for high school (grades 9-12) is $32,165 per year.

The best secondary schools in Lagos are renowned for their exceptional quality of education. These schools often place a strong emphasis on character development, moral values, and extracurricular activities.

