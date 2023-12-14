33 top celebrity kids: most popular children today

The celebrity world is fascinating not only because of the celebs themselves but also their kids. Celebrity kids attract attention and make headlines in mainstream media and the internet. In many cases, it is because of their famous parents and sometimes for their ownoutstanding talent. These are the top celebrity kids who are popular today.

Famous kids North West, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, and Blue Ivy Carter. Photo: @kimkardashian, @mariahcarey, @beyonce on Instagram (modified by author)

People are interested in the lives of celebrity kids just like in their famous parents'. Some of these children have inherited fame and talent from their parents. From royalty to Hollywood, here is a list of the most famous kids.

33 top celebrity kids

Celebrities have produced famous kids who have attracted the attention of the world. They make the headlines whenever they are seen in public. Who is the most famous kid celebrity?

This article used Google search data and social media tags such as on Instagram to come up with the most searched celebrity child. Below are the top celebrity kids today, listed in no particular order.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at the Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Date of birth : 27 May 2006

: 27 May 2006 Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is one of the most famous kids in the world. Her parents are Hollywood celebrities, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Shiloh has five siblings: Maddox, Zahara, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne.

North West

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors game on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Date of birth : 15 June 2013

: 15 June 2013 Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

If you are a fan of the Kardashians, you may have seen North West on the show. She is the first-born daughter of reality personality Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West. North West has attracted a lot of attention together with her three siblings.

Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Date of birth : 18 April 2006

: 18 April 2006 Parents: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise is the daughter of the famous actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes. She has taken part in several of her mom's movies, namely she sang in the films Rare Objects and Alone Together.

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Date of birth : 7 January 2012

: 7 January 2012 Parents: Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Blue Ivy is one of the kid celebrities now. She is the daughter of singer Beyoncé Knowles and American rapper Jay-Z. She was named the youngest person ever to appear on the Billboard music charts by Time Magazine four days after she was born. Blue joined her famous mom on the Renaissance World Tour 2023.

Chicago West

Chicago West and Kim Kardashian are seen in New York City on July 12, 2022. Photo: MediaPunch

Date of birth : 15 January 2018

: 15 January 2018 Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Chicago West is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's second daughter. She is North, Saint, and Psalm's sister. She was born via surrogate.

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are seen on May 2, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Date of birth : 1 February 2018

: 1 February 2018 Parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Stormi Webster is the eldest child of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and American rapper Travis Scott. She was born in Los Angeles, California and has a younger brother named Aire Webster.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Date of birth : 5 December 2015

: 5 December 2015 Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Saint West is North, Psalm and Chicago West's brother. He is the first son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, and Psalm West depart their hotel on June 22, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Date of birth : 9 May 2019

: 9 May 2019 Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Psalm West is the youngest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Like his sister Chicago, he was born via surrogate.

Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick and her mother, Kourtney Kardashian were seen on March 02, 2020, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piaseck

Date of birth : 8 July 2012

: 8 July 2012 Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Penelope Disick is the famous daughter of reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. She regularly appears with her family on the popular reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Reign Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and her son, Reign Disick, were seen on May 23, 2022, in Portofino, Italy. Photo: Robino Salvatore

Date of birth : 14 December 2014

: 14 December 2014 Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Reign Disick is the third child of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. He is the younger brother to Mason and Penelope Disick. Recently, he became stepbrother to Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

Prince George

Prince George of Wales attends The 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby

Date of birth : 22 July 2013

: 22 July 2013 Parents: Catherine and Prince William

Prince George is one of the members of the British royal family. He is the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. George is second in line to inherit the throne after his father.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Chris Jackson

Date of birth : 2 May 2015

: 2 May 2015 Parents: Catherine and Prince William

Princess Charlotte is the second child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She is Prince George and Louis' sister. Charlotte is third in line to inherit the throne after her brother and father.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Cambridge attends the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby

Date of birth : 23 April 2018

: 23 April 2018 Parents: Catherine and Prince William

Prince Louis is the third child of Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine. He is fourth in line to inherit the British throne after his father, brother and sister.

Prince Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Pool

Date of birth : 6 May 2019

: 6 May 2019 Parents: Megan and Prince Harry

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Megan. He is their first child and sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Ella and Alexander Clooney

Amal Clooney was seen with her children, Alexander and Ella Clooney, on December 6, 2018, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Date of birth : 6 June 2017

: 6 June 2017 Parents: Amal and George Clooney

Ella and Alexander Clooney are twin girls. They are the children of American actor George and Amal Clooney. Ella and Alexander have gained popularity thanks to their famous parents.

Isaiah Michael Fisher

Carrie Underwood with Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, at The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on September 20, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Date of birth : 27 February 2015

: 27 February 2015 Parents: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Isaiah is the son of country music star Carrie Underwood and her husband, former NHL player, Mike Fisher. He has a brother named Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Luna Simone Stephens

Luna Legend poses for a photo in the Extra Gum booth during POPSUGAR Play/Ground at Pier 94 on June 23, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Date of birth : 14 April 2016

: 14 April 2016 Parents: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Luna Simone Stephens is the daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Like her famous mom, she loves dancing and posing for the cameras.

Harper Beckham

David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Date of birth : 10 July 2011

: 10 July 2011 Parents: Victoria and David Beckham

Harper is the last-born child of David and Victoria Beckham. Her name was inspired by Harper Lee, the author of Victoria's favourite book, To Kill a Mockingbird.

Benjamin Cohen

Andy Cohen and Benjamin Cohen at the star ceremony where Andy Cohen is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 2022. Photo: Dan Steinberg

Date of birth : 4 February 2019

: 4 February 2019 Parents: Andy Cohen

Benjamin Allen Cohen is the son of TV host Andy Cohen. He was born via surrogate and was named after his grandfather, Ben Allen.

True Thompson

Date of birth : 12 April 2018

: 12 April 2018 Parents: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

True is the child of Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson. She has a little brother named Tatum.

James Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their children James and Inez at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on December 15, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Date of birth : 16 December 2014

: 16 December 2014 Parents: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

James Reynolds is actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' eldest daughter. She has three siblings: Inez, Betty, and an unnamed sibling born in 2023.

Lea De Seine Cooper

Bradley Cooper is seen with daughter Lea de Seine on May 17, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Date of birth : 21 March 2017

: 21 March 2017 Parents: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Lea De Seine is the daughter of actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. Despite her parents' split, she spends quality time with both of them.

Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John

David Furnish, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, and Joseph Daniel Furnish-John arrive at the Elton John AIDS Foundation on March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Date of birth : 25 December 2010

: 25 December 2010 Parents: Elton John and David Furnish

Zachary Jackson is the son of Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. He has a younger brother named Elijah Joseph Daniel.

Haley Joy Kotb

Hoda Kotb and daughter Haley Joy on NBC News set on October 21, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Date of birth : 21 February 2017

: 21 February 2017 Parents: Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman

Haley is the daughter of NBC morning show host Hoda Kotb and her former partner Joel Schiffman. She was adopted in 2017 and has a younger sister named Hope Catherine.

Jasmine Lia Johnson

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Jasmine Johnson as he was honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 13 Dec 2017, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo: Michael Buckner

Date of birth : 16 December 2015

: 16 December 2015 Parents: Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson

Jasmine Johnson is the first child of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian. She has a younger sister, Tiana Gia Johnson, and an older half-sister, Simone Garcia Johnson.

Vida McConaughey

Camila Alves McConaughey, (L) Levi Alves McConaughey and (R) Vida Alves McConaughey at Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Date of birth : 3 January 2010

: 3 January 2010 Parents: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Vida McConaughey is one of the most famous children in the world. She is the daughter of American actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves. Vida has two siblings, Levi and Livingston.

Silas Timberlake

Justin Timberlake shows his son Silas how to put ahead of the Pro-Am at Crans Montana Golf Club on August 27, 2019, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photo: Stefan Matzke

Date of birth : 8 April 2015

: 8 April 2015 Parents: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Silas is the son of actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake. He is named after Justin's grandfather. Silas has a younger brother named Phineas.

Louis Bardo Bullock

Actress Sandra Bullock and son Louis Bardo Bullock are seen during the 70th Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2013, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Date of birth : January 2010

: January 2010 Parents: Sandra Bullock

Louis Bardo Bullock has always been in the limelight thanks to his famous mother, American actress Sandra Bullock. The actress announced his adoption in April 2010. Louis has an adopted sister named Laila.

Haven Garner Warren

Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party on December 15, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Date of birth : 13 August 2011

: 13 August 2011 Parents: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Haven is the eldest child of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. She has an elder sister named Honor Marie and a younger sister named Hayes Alba Warren.

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon

Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory in Times Square on August 11, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Date of birth : 30 April 2011

: 30 April 2011 Parents: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Monroe and Moroccan are American singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins. They were nicknamed Roc and Roe. The famous twins have 10 step-siblings from their dad's other relationships.

Samuel Affleck

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on March 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Date of birth : 27 February 2012

: 27 February 2012 Parents: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Samuel is the son of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. He is the third born and has two elder siblings, Violet and Seraphina.

Numerous celebrity kids have taken the world by storm. They have attracted attention thanks to their famous family. The above list has over 30 celebrity kids popular today.

