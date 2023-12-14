33 top celebrity kids: most popular children today
The celebrity world is fascinating not only because of the celebs themselves but also their kids. Celebrity kids attract attention and make headlines in mainstream media and the internet. In many cases, it is because of their famous parents and sometimes for their ownoutstanding talent. These are the top celebrity kids who are popular today.
People are interested in the lives of celebrity kids just like in their famous parents'. Some of these children have inherited fame and talent from their parents. From royalty to Hollywood, here is a list of the most famous kids.
33 top celebrity kids
Celebrities have produced famous kids who have attracted the attention of the world. They make the headlines whenever they are seen in public. Who is the most famous kid celebrity?
This article used Google search data and social media tags such as on Instagram to come up with the most searched celebrity child. Below are the top celebrity kids today, listed in no particular order.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
- Date of birth: 27 May 2006
- Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is one of the most famous kids in the world. Her parents are Hollywood celebrities, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Shiloh has five siblings: Maddox, Zahara, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne.
North West
- Date of birth: 15 June 2013
- Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
If you are a fan of the Kardashians, you may have seen North West on the show. She is the first-born daughter of reality personality Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West. North West has attracted a lot of attention together with her three siblings.
Suri Cruise
- Date of birth: 18 April 2006
- Parents: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Suri Cruise is the daughter of the famous actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes. She has taken part in several of her mom's movies, namely she sang in the films Rare Objects and Alone Together.
Blue Ivy Carter
- Date of birth: 7 January 2012
- Parents: Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Blue Ivy is one of the kid celebrities now. She is the daughter of singer Beyoncé Knowles and American rapper Jay-Z. She was named the youngest person ever to appear on the Billboard music charts by Time Magazine four days after she was born. Blue joined her famous mom on the Renaissance World Tour 2023.
Chicago West
- Date of birth: 15 January 2018
- Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Chicago West is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's second daughter. She is North, Saint, and Psalm's sister. She was born via surrogate.
Stormi Webster
- Date of birth: 1 February 2018
- Parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Stormi Webster is the eldest child of reality TV star Kylie Jenner and American rapper Travis Scott. She was born in Los Angeles, California and has a younger brother named Aire Webster.
Saint West
- Date of birth: 5 December 2015
- Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Saint West is North, Psalm and Chicago West's brother. He is the first son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Psalm West
- Date of birth: 9 May 2019
- Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Psalm West is the youngest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Like his sister Chicago, he was born via surrogate.
Penelope Disick
- Date of birth: 8 July 2012
- Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Penelope Disick is the famous daughter of reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. She regularly appears with her family on the popular reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Reign Disick
- Date of birth: 14 December 2014
- Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Reign Disick is the third child of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. He is the younger brother to Mason and Penelope Disick. Recently, he became stepbrother to Landon, Alabama and Atiana.
Prince George
- Date of birth: 22 July 2013
- Parents: Catherine and Prince William
Prince George is one of the members of the British royal family. He is the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. George is second in line to inherit the throne after his father.
Princess Charlotte
- Date of birth: 2 May 2015
- Parents: Catherine and Prince William
Princess Charlotte is the second child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She is Prince George and Louis' sister. Charlotte is third in line to inherit the throne after her brother and father.
Prince Louis
- Date of birth: 23 April 2018
- Parents: Catherine and Prince William
Prince Louis is the third child of Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine. He is fourth in line to inherit the British throne after his father, brother and sister.
Prince Archie
- Date of birth: 6 May 2019
- Parents: Megan and Prince Harry
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Megan. He is their first child and sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.
Ella and Alexander Clooney
- Date of birth: 6 June 2017
- Parents: Amal and George Clooney
Ella and Alexander Clooney are twin girls. They are the children of American actor George and Amal Clooney. Ella and Alexander have gained popularity thanks to their famous parents.
Isaiah Michael Fisher
- Date of birth: 27 February 2015
- Parents: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Isaiah is the son of country music star Carrie Underwood and her husband, former NHL player, Mike Fisher. He has a brother named Jacob Bryan Fisher.
Luna Simone Stephens
- Date of birth: 14 April 2016
- Parents: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Luna Simone Stephens is the daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Like her famous mom, she loves dancing and posing for the cameras.
Harper Beckham
- Date of birth: 10 July 2011
- Parents: Victoria and David Beckham
Harper is the last-born child of David and Victoria Beckham. Her name was inspired by Harper Lee, the author of Victoria's favourite book, To Kill a Mockingbird.
Benjamin Cohen
- Date of birth: 4 February 2019
- Parents: Andy Cohen
Benjamin Allen Cohen is the son of TV host Andy Cohen. He was born via surrogate and was named after his grandfather, Ben Allen.
True Thompson
- Date of birth: 12 April 2018
- Parents: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
True is the child of Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson. She has a little brother named Tatum.
James Reynolds
- Date of birth: 16 December 2014
- Parents: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
James Reynolds is actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' eldest daughter. She has three siblings: Inez, Betty, and an unnamed sibling born in 2023.
Lea De Seine Cooper
- Date of birth: 21 March 2017
- Parents: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Lea De Seine is the daughter of actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. Despite her parents' split, she spends quality time with both of them.
Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John
- Date of birth: 25 December 2010
- Parents: Elton John and David Furnish
Zachary Jackson is the son of Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. He has a younger brother named Elijah Joseph Daniel.
Haley Joy Kotb
- Date of birth: 21 February 2017
- Parents: Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman
Haley is the daughter of NBC morning show host Hoda Kotb and her former partner Joel Schiffman. She was adopted in 2017 and has a younger sister named Hope Catherine.
Jasmine Lia Johnson
- Date of birth: 16 December 2015
- Parents: Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson
Jasmine Johnson is the first child of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian. She has a younger sister, Tiana Gia Johnson, and an older half-sister, Simone Garcia Johnson.
Vida McConaughey
- Date of birth: 3 January 2010
- Parents: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Vida McConaughey is one of the most famous children in the world. She is the daughter of American actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves. Vida has two siblings, Levi and Livingston.
Silas Timberlake
- Date of birth: 8 April 2015
- Parents: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Silas is the son of actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake. He is named after Justin's grandfather. Silas has a younger brother named Phineas.
Louis Bardo Bullock
- Date of birth: January 2010
- Parents: Sandra Bullock
Louis Bardo Bullock has always been in the limelight thanks to his famous mother, American actress Sandra Bullock. The actress announced his adoption in April 2010. Louis has an adopted sister named Laila.
Haven Garner Warren
- Date of birth: 13 August 2011
- Parents: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Haven is the eldest child of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. She has an elder sister named Honor Marie and a younger sister named Hayes Alba Warren.
Monroe and Moroccan Cannon
- Date of birth: 30 April 2011
- Parents: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Monroe and Moroccan are American singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins. They were nicknamed Roc and Roe. The famous twins have 10 step-siblings from their dad's other relationships.
Samuel Affleck
- Date of birth: 27 February 2012
- Parents: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Samuel is the son of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. He is the third born and has two elder siblings, Violet and Seraphina.
Numerous celebrity kids have taken the world by storm. They have attracted attention thanks to their famous family. The above list has over 30 celebrity kids popular today.
