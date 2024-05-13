At the moment, there is fresh tension in Rivers state as Bola Tinubu's peace deal has reportedly crumbled as the plot to impeach Fubara thickens

Former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has however maintained that supporting Fubara to become Rivers Governor was a mistake, but he would soon correct it

Things fell apart in Rivers as Fubara ordered the relocation of the Rivers Assembly complex venue and insisted on not "worshipping man", whom he claimed worked for his emergence

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers State Government, has alleged financial inducement as impeachment plot against Governor Governor Siminalayi thickens.

Edison Ehie said he was approached with money to facilitate Fubara's impeachment. Photo credit: Ehie Edison, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 13, Ehie claimed the was offered money to impeach Governor Fubara but did not disclose the identities of those who offered him money.

Ehie made this assertion while addressing a crowd at a rally held in Ahoada East area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Speaking on the purported plot to impeach Fubara, the former factional speaker of the State House of Assembly said:

“They invited me, your son, to impeach the governor and I told them clearly, I was not interested.

“They gave me all the money that was hidden before, which I rejected. And because I refused, they conspired and declared me wanted,” Ehie said.

Impeachment: Wike linked to Fubara's recent ordeal

The impeachment plot against Fubara thickens in recent days as the immediate past governor of Rivers state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, unveiled his strategy amid his feud with his successor, Governor Fubara.

This came after the APC in Rivers state told lawmakers loyal to Wike to initiate impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

This move so far has stirred reactions from Wike and Fubara's loyalists and further worsened their rift.

Wike unveils strategy amid rift with Fubara

Wike who has been fighting Fubara for control of the state's political structure since 2023, claimed he made a mistake by "supporting" Sim Fubara's emergence as governor, emphasising that he is out to correct his "mistake.

As plot to remove Fubara gains momentum in Rivers Assembly, Wike hinted that he is out to provoke Fubara's camp into wrong action.

Rivers crisis: Ex-PDP chairman Secondus blasts Wike

In a related development, Prince Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Wike is the brain behind Governor Fubura’s political troubles.

The PDP leader, who spoke in Abuja on Saturday, May 11, said Fubura was being hounded by his political opponents for daring to prevent the looting of the state.

According to Secondus, the political crisis in Rivers state was orchestrated by those who demand unfettered access to the finances of the state, a demand the governor has refused to accept.

Source: Legit.ng