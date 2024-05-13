Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's friend Hayan sprinkled some warmth on the timeline with scenes of the video call he had with the deceased's son Liam

In a post shared online, Liam exhibited unconventional happiness as he conversed with his uncle over the phone

In the viral post, the departed artist's wife spurred reactions with a rare view of a tattoo inscribed on her upper arm

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's friend Adewale Akorede, best known as Hayan, spurred emotions with a video of him on a video call with the deceased's only heir, Liam Aloba.

The little champ appeared excited to see his uncle on the camera as he stretched out his hands countless times and gave out a loud smile.

Mohbad's son engages late dad's friend over a video call.

Source: Instagram

Hayan, who appeared to be out of the country, couldn't contain his happiness at seeing the one-year-old's gesticulations over the camera.

He further shared pictures of Mohad's wife, Wunmi, holding up their son. A rare view of her tattoo on her upper arm was spotted.

See the clips below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's son's video on Facetime

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

itunuoluwa_20:

"My baby is growing so fast I love you Liam."

moma_bee:

"Godbless u hayan,keep being u,eni ti o se oju ko dabi eni se eyin,u ar greatly loved my dearest hayan,Godbless u my little Liam,every evil arrow against u nd ur mum is sent back to sender ni agbara Olorun,love u endless liam omo oku."

beeskillz_gram:

"Omo jor daddy. The resemblance is striking."

olufunlolarh:

"Jewel of inestimable value . Thanks hayan for all you do."

trollqueenlover:

"See his Big Smile Hayan God bless you Akorede."

vickyaqusua:

"May God richly blessed this man ,everyone needs a friend and brother like him ,greetings from Ghana and Italy ."

starlight_kin:

"This your boy's hair. So full and healthy. Wow."

sleekfeet01:

"Hayan a genuine friend. Yarobbi will always make you happy for the rest of your life Amin choose your friends wisely."

mohbad_the_legend:

"@hayan_empire your ni$$a is back…the hand gestures Moh used to do .Its like he’s known you for years.This light will never dim."

Source: Legit.ng