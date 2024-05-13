The Opta supercomputer has disclosed that Arsenal's current title chance is the highest it has been all season

Legit.ng reports that the battle for the English Premier League (EPL) title will go to the last game of the season after Arsenal won 1-0 at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, May 12

The Gunners last won the Premier League trophy 21 years ago (in 2003), and having been a contender last season, they are hoping to scoop it this year (2024)

London, England - The Opta supercomputer has disclosed that Arsenal's win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, sends their title chance up to 41.3% - the highest it has been all season.

Legit.ng reports that the victory means the two-way title race will go down to the final day on Sunday, May 19, with the Gunners holding a one-point lead over City with one week of the season remaining.

With City on a relentless run of late and still to face two teams that have each been struggling badly with their form (Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham), they are still favourites with the Opta supercomputer to win the English Premier League (EPL) title.

Presently, they (City) have a 58.7% chance of winning the EPL title while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side take the remaining 41.3%.

Per artificial intelligence, that is the highest Arsenal's title chances have been in the 2023-2024 season.

Apart from supercomputer, many pundits and football fans believe that the title is still in Man City’s hands. If they win all their games from Tuesday, May 14, the EPL title will be theirs.

