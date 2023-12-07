Sukihana’s age, height, real name, kids, net worth

Sukihana is an American reality TV personality and rapper based in Atlanta, Georgia. She first rose to fame after being featured in the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Her popular songs include Born By the River, Casamigos, and Hood Rats. What is Sukihana’s age?

Rapper Sukihana attends the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sukihana started her music career in 2017 when she released her first song, Best of Me Freestyle. She has also appeared in a few reality TV shows and boasts a significant social media fan following. Discover Sukihana’s age and other details about her professional and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Destiny Lanette Henderson Nickname Sukihana Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 38-29-42 Body measurements in centimetres 91-74-107 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lori Lee Father Alex Wright Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Rapper, reality TV personality Net worth $100 thousand – $1 million Instagram @sukihanagoat TikTok @sukiwiththegood

What is Sukihana’s age?

The American rapper is 32 years old as of 2023. Sukihana’s birthday is 15 November 1991. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She was born Destiny Lanette Henderson in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. Her parents are Lori Lee and Alex Wright. Her father passed away when she was young, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Demond Foreman.

Her grandmother took her to art classes, where she learned to dance, sing, and act. Sukihana’s hometown is Wilmington, Delaware, but she has been raised in multiple places, including North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia.

What is Sukihana’s nationality? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Currently, she resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Sukihana’s career

The rapper started honing her singing skills at a young age when she attended a creative art school. She became a prominent personality after being featured in the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2020. Sukihana has appeared in Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, Cornbread TV, and The Jason Lee Show.

Her professional music career commenced in 2017 when she released her first song, Best of Me Freestyle. The Atlanta-based rapper is signed with 12th and Collins Entertainment. She has a single mixtape and several songs and has worked with artists such as Cuban Doll, Sexxy Red, and Fabo. Here is a list of Sukihana’s top hits:

Hood Rats

Born By the River

Casamigos

All in Your Throat

Pretty and Ratchet

Everywhere

Price Going Up

Run Dem Bandz

For Me

Besides music, she is a social media personality with a massive audience across platforms. Her Instagram page has 2.3 million followers as of writing. She is also on TikTok with 2.4 million followers. Her self-titled YouTube channel has approximately 221 thousand subscribers.

What is Sukihana’s net worth?

The reality TV personality’s net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $1 million, according to Idol Net Worth. Earnings from her successful music career are her primary source of income. She also makes money from television appearances and social media endeavours.

Who is Sukihana married to?

The singer is not married. She is seemingly not in a romantic relationship at the moment. She was previously in a relationship with Kill Bill, an American rap artist.

Her relationship with Kill Bill reportedly started in 2019, and they went public in March 2020. The former couple got engaged on Instagram Live in September 2020. However, their engagement did not culminate in marriage as they called it off approximately a year later, in 2021.

Does Sukihana have kids?

The Delaware native is a mother to three children: two sons and a daughter. She reportedly had her first child when she was 18. Her children live with her mother in Wilmington, Delaware.

How tall is Sukihana?

Sukihana’s height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 38-29-42 inches (91-74-107 centimetres).

Fast facts

Who is Sukihana? She is an American rapper known for her songs Hood Rats and Casamigos. What is Sukihana’s real name? She was born Destiny Lanette Henderson. How did Sukihana get her name? She adopted the name after someone at an Asian restaurant in the Christiana Mall joked that she tasted like Sukihana. How old is Sukihana? Her age is 32 years as of 2023. What is Sukihana’s zodiac sign? She is a Scorpio. What is Sukihana’s ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity. Where is Sukihana now? The reality TV star resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, pursuing her music career.

Sukihana’s age is 32 years as of 2023. Her music career began in 2017, and she has released a mix tape and several songs. She has also been featured in a few reality TV shows. The mother of three is a Delaware native residing in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Yasmine Al-Bustami’s biography. She is an Emirati-American actress known for her roles in The Chosen, The Originals, and Nashville.

Her acting career commenced in 2010 when she portrayed Robin in Unimaginable. Currently, she boasts approximately 40 acting credits. Is she married? Find out details of her career and personal life in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng