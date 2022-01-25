Adelaine Morin’s biography: age, height, birthday, ethnicity, parents

Who is Adelaine Morin? She is a renowned Canadian social media personality, businesswoman and singer. Adelaine enjoys a massive following across social media platforms, thanks to her entertaining content that has won the hearts of many netizens.

The social media personality poses for a solo photo. Photo: @adelainemorin

Source: Instagram

To create content that captivates social media users, the content producer must be talented and creative. Adelaine Morin has shown immense capabilities as a content creator.

Profile summary

Full name : Adelaine Morin

: Adelaine Morin Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 28 January 1998

: 28 January 1998 Age : 24 years old (as of January 2022)

: 24 years old (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Current residence : Brampton, Ontario, Canada

: Brampton, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’2”

: 5’2” Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches : 30-26-34

: 30-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 76-66-86

: 76-66-86 Shoe size : 6(US)

: 6(US) Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother : Bernadette Morin

: Bernadette Morin Father : Randy Morin

: Randy Morin Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media personality, singer and entrepreneur

: Social media personality, singer and entrepreneur Net worth : $100,000

: $100,000 Twitter : @AdelaineMorin

: @AdelaineMorin Instagram : @adelainemorin

: @adelainemorin TikTok: @adelainemorin

Adelaine Morin’s biography

She was born on 28 January 1998 in Toronto, Canada. Adelaine Morin’s parents are Bernadette and Randy Morin. The star was raised alongside her two siblings, Braden and Celeste Morin.

How old is Adelaine Morin?

Adelaine Morin’s age is 24 years as of January 2022.

The renowned YouTuber dressed in a yellow outfit. Photo: @adelainemorin

Source: Instagram

So when is Adelaine Morin’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 28 January every year. Adelaine Morin’s zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Adelaine Morin’s nationality?

She is a Canadian born and raised in Toronto. What is Adelaine Morin’s ethnicity? The celebrity is of mixed ethnicity of Filipino and white descent.

Where does Adelaine Morin live?

The social media personality currently resides in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

How did Adelaine Morin get famous?

She is a social media personality and entrepreneur. Adelaine created her self-titled YouTube channel in July 2011, and it has more than 2 million subscribers. She is a versatile YouTuber capable of posting varied content such as makeups tutorials, shopping videos, music videos and comedic clips.

Additionally, she has another YouTube channel called Adelaines Camera Roll with 1.27 million subscribers, where she shares a lot of videos about her lifestyle.

With her huge following on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, Adelaine has landed lucrative brand endorsement deals from prominent fashion and beauty companies.

The Instagram sensation shows some of the makeup items she uses. Photo: @adelainemorin

Source: Instagram

The YouTube star is also an entrepreneur. She owns an online apparel store popularly known as Girls Supporting Girls.

Is Adelaine Morin a singer?

Yes, she has released several songs such as Hot Mess, Yellow, No Sugar and Girls Supporting Girls.

What happened to Matt and Adelaine?

The TikTok sensation and Matthew Berry met while at school and started dating in June 2016. However, after three years, the couple broke up in October 2019, and she announced their break up through a video on YouTube.

Is Adelaine Morin dating?

The YouTube star is single. Moreover, she has not hinted at having a relationship with anyone.

How much is Adelaine Morin’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the renowned entertainer’s net worth is approximately $100,000. She has amassed significant wealth as a successful social media personality and entrepreneur. She said this about her earnings:

For the amount of time I put into YouTube, it’s almost like minimum wage. I have people I’m paying, and it’s a lot of stress that all of these people are counting on you for a paycheck at the end of the day. So, I like to find different ways to source income.

What is Adelaine Morin’s height and weight?

The YouTuber stands at 5 feet and 2 inches (157 cm) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kg). The Instagram celebrity’s bust, waist and hips are 30-26-34 inches (76-66-86 cm). She has a slim body type.

The YouTuber displays a message on her outfit. Photo: @adelainemorin

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

She has Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram accounts where she interacts with her followers regularly. Her Twitter account has over 297 thousand followers, while her Instagram account has a massive audience of 1.1 million followers. In addition, she has more than 700 thousand followers on TikTok. She likes posting about her lifestyle and comedic videos.

Adelaine Morin is an outstanding social media personality, singer and entrepreneur. She has two YouTube channels with lots of content. Currently, she is single and focused on her work.

