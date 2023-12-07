Destroy Lonely’s age, height, real name, father, net worth

Destroy Lonely is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He became known with the release of his 2019 single Bane. His fame grew when his single NOSTYLIST became a viral sound on TikTok, backing fashion videos. What is Destroy Lonely’s age? Read more about his background and career.

Lonely started his music career by releasing songs on SoundCloud. Destroy Lonely’s hometown of Decatur is famous for underground rap. However, he hates being called a “SoundCloud rapper” or “underground rapper”. Lonely emphasised that he doesn’t believe in people putting artists and music in a box. It’s more important to him that people are listening to his music.

Real name Bobby Wardell Sandimanie III Known as Destroy Lonely Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Decatur, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Bobby “I-20” Wardell Sandimanie II Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter Net worth $800,000 Instagram @destroylonely TikTok @destroylonely

What is Destroy Lonely’s age?

He is 22 years old as of 2023. The American rapper was born on 30 July 2001. Destroy Lonely’s zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Destroy Lonely’s real name? His birth name is Bobby Wardell Sandimanie III. Bobby was born in Decatur, Georgia. He was raised by his mother and grandparents, alongside his older brother and two younger sisters. In sixth grade, he moved to the southside of Atlanta, Georgia, to live with his grandmother.

Bobby referenced feeling lonely growing up as he hated school and was homeschooled in the sixth grade. That feeling inspired the second half of his stage name. He became a regular Xanax user in high school and would go to school intoxicated every morning. He soon realised he would destroy himself if he didn’t change, which inspired the first half of his stage name.

Who is Destroy Lonely's dad?

His father is rapper I-20, born Bobby Wardell Sandimanie II. I-20 is best known for working extensively with top 2000s rapper Ludacris. He was notably in Luda’s 2002 single dubbed Move. Since the early 2000s, I-20 has worked with producer DJ Pain 1.

Lonely has been vocal about distancing himself from his father’s career and rejecting the “nepo baby” tag. In a Paper Magazine interview, he elaborated that calling him a “nepo baby” would be unfounded. He never lived with his father, and I-20 never helped him with his music or encouraged him until 2022. Additionally, his style is entirely different from his father’s.

Career

Lonely started rapping at 14, experimenting by making tracks on his computer. He sometimes skipped school to make music, though he wasn’t taking it seriously yet. A teacher recognised his commitment to the craft, allowing him access to the studio whenever he wanted.

Switching schools again, the Atlanta lyricist grew closer to Nezzus and Texaco, two friends from his former school. Nezzus had a home studio where Lonely started spending a lot of time. Nezzus and Lonely worked together extensively, releasing a joint album, NezzusDestroyed, in 2018.

Destroy’s music finally gained traction with his 2019 single Bane. In January 2021, Playboi Carti signed him to his record label Opium. He released a mixtape, No Stylist, in August 2022, followed by his debut studio album, If Looks Could Kill, in May 2023. His single, NOSTYLIST, went viral on TikTok.

Destroy has a significant social media presence with over 280K followers on X (Twitter) and over 273K subscribers on YouTube. He has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and almost 140 thousand on TikTok, with barely any content posted.

What is Destroy Lonely’s net worth?

The rapper’s net worth is allegedly about $800,000 as of 2023. Destroy makes a living from his music royalties and live performances. He also makes a living from his popular social media pages.

Are Destroy Lonely and Ludacris related?

No, the two rappers have no blood relationship. However, Lonely’s father I-20 was closely affiliated with Ludacris. I-20 was signed to Ludacris’ Disturbing tha Peace record label. Ludacris spent much time around I-20 and his family, so Lonely called Luda “Uncle Chris” growing up.

Who is Destroy Lonely? He is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Who is Destroy Lonely’s dad? His father is rapper Bobby Wardell Sandimanie II, best known by his stage name I-20. How old is Destroy Lonely? He is 22 years old as of 2023. Where is Destroy Lonely from? The rapper was born and raised in Decatur, Georgia. What is Destroy Lonely’s height? He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Where does Destroy Lonely live? He lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Destroy Lonely’s age is 22 years as of 2023. The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his single NOSTYLIST and the If Looks Could Kill studio album. Destroy has charted his own path, intentionally distinguishing himself from his father’s influences.

