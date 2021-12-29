George Janko’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend
George Janko rose to fame as a Vine star but later joined YouTube and is currently one of the most famous YouTubers with millions of viewers. He has worked with famous YouTubers like Logan Paul and Jake Paul. He is also an actor who has appeared in series like Nicky, Ricky, D*cky & Dawn, Andi Mack and NCIS: Los Angeles.
George Janko's bio reveals everything you need to know about the YouTube star's life and his meteoric rise to popularity.
Profile summary
- Full name: George Janko
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 January 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Syrian
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in inches: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 165
- Weight in kilograms: 75
- Shoe size: 9 (UK)
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Single
- Mother: Caroline Janko
- Father: Jau Janko
- Siblings: Sara Janko
- Education: Centre of Expressions and Sciences
- Profession: YouTuber, actor and singer
- Net worth: $600,000
- Twitter: @GeorgeJanko
- Instagram: @georgejanko
- Facebook: George Janko
Where is George Janko from?
The YouTuber was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. George Janko's parents are Caroline (mother) and Jau (father). He has a sister called Sara.
How old is George Janko?
George Janko's age is 29 years as of 2022.
When is George Janko's birthday?
He celebrates his birthday on 3 January. The YouTuber's zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What is George Janko's ethnicity?
Is George Janko white? No, he is not white. He is of Syrian ancestry.
What is George Janko's nationality?
He is an American national.
What is George Janko's religion? The social media influencer is a devoted Christian.
What is George Janko famous for?
He is famous for being a YouTuber, actor and singer. He began his online career on Vine, where he posted comedy videos. When Vine was banned, he created a YouTube channel on 19 September 2016.
The channel currently boasts 1.56 million subscribers with 519 videos posted. He has featured other celebrities like Logan Paul, Island boys, Jake Paul, Olivia O'Brien and Mike Majlak. He mostly uploads comedy videos, pranks, and challenges.
He is also an actor with 18 acting credits. Below are the series and films he has appeared in.
Films
- 2020: Back to Lyla as Damon
- 2020: Follow Me as Dash
- 2016: FML as Reloader
- 2015: Lyin' Ryan as George
TV series
- 2019: NCIS: Los Angeles as Juda Ayari
- 2019: Betch as Douche 4
- 2019: The Donors as Matthias
- 2019: Andi Mack as Ricky
- 2018: Overthinking with Kat & June as Rich
- 2018: Foursome as Safari Jack
- 2018: Millennial Mafia as Black Horse
- 2018: Nicky, Ricky, D*cky & Dawn as Aaron
- 2018: Love Daily as Boss
- 2016: Cringeworthy as Alex Furlin
- 2016: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking
- 2016: People Got Talent as George
Besides acting, he is also a songwriter and singer and has released several tracks. They include:
- Conor Maynard
- Feel So Alive
- Bad Girl
- All About You
- Need to Know
- Hold You Darling
- Feel So Alive
- Bad Girl
- Everything That I Need
- She is a Monster
- Rock Your World
- New Man
- Up in Dis Club
- No Regrets
Who is George Janko's GF?
The actor is currently in a relationship with Shawna Della-Ricca. George Janko's girlfriend is a Canadian actress and social media influencer.
How did George Janko and Logan Paul meet?
He met Logan for the first time at the gym, where he was introduced to Vine. Later, he encouraged him to pursue acting. The two have been pals for a long time, appearing in each other's videos and even collaborating on projects.
How tall is George Janko?
George Janko's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs 165 pounds (75 kgs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
What is George Janko's net worth?
According to Filmysiyappa, his net worth as of 2021 is estimated to be $600,000. He earns his income through his YouTube channel, singing career and endorsement deals. However, this information is not verified.
How much does George Janko make a year? According to YouTubers.me, he earns an average of $1.57k in a month.
George Janko is a social media star who engages his fans in all his videos. He has amassed millions of followers across all his social media platforms.
