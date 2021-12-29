George Janko’s biography: age, height, parents, girlfriend

George Janko rose to fame as a Vine star but later joined YouTube and is currently one of the most famous YouTubers with millions of viewers. He has worked with famous YouTubers like Logan Paul and Jake Paul. He is also an actor who has appeared in series like Nicky, Ricky, D*cky & Dawn, Andi Mack and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The YouTuber in a pink hood. Photo: @georgejanko

Source: Instagram

George Janko's bio reveals everything you need to know about the YouTube star's life and his meteoric rise to popularity.

Profile summary

Full name: George Janko

George Janko Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 January 1993

3 January 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Chicago, Illinois, US Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Syrian

Syrian Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Shoe size: 9 (UK)

9 (UK) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Mother: Caroline Janko

Caroline Janko Father: Jau Janko

Jau Janko Siblings: Sara Janko

Sara Janko Education: Centre of Expressions and Sciences

Centre of Expressions and Sciences Profession: YouTuber, actor and singer

YouTuber, actor and singer Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 Twitter: @GeorgeJanko

@GeorgeJanko Instagram: @georgejanko

@georgejanko Facebook: George Janko

Where is George Janko from?

The YouTuber was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. George Janko's parents are Caroline (mother) and Jau (father). He has a sister called Sara.

How old is George Janko?

The American singer posing next to a red car. Photo: @georgejanko

Source: Instagram

George Janko's age is 29 years as of 2022.

When is George Janko's birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 3 January. The YouTuber's zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is George Janko's ethnicity?

Is George Janko white? No, he is not white. He is of Syrian ancestry.

What is George Janko's nationality?

He is an American national.

What is George Janko's religion? The social media influencer is a devoted Christian.

What is George Janko famous for?

He is famous for being a YouTuber, actor and singer. He began his online career on Vine, where he posted comedy videos. When Vine was banned, he created a YouTube channel on 19 September 2016.

The channel currently boasts 1.56 million subscribers with 519 videos posted. He has featured other celebrities like Logan Paul, Island boys, Jake Paul, Olivia O'Brien and Mike Majlak. He mostly uploads comedy videos, pranks, and challenges.

He is also an actor with 18 acting credits. Below are the series and films he has appeared in.

Films

2020: Back to Lyla as Damon

as Damon 2020: Follow Me as Dash

as Dash 2016: FML as Reloader

as Reloader 2015: Lyin' Ryan as George

TV series

2019: NCIS: Los Angeles as Juda Ayari

as Juda Ayari 2019: Betch as Douche 4

as Douche 4 2019: The Donors as Matthias

as Matthias 2019: Andi Mack as Ricky

as Ricky 2018: Overthinking with Kat & June as Rich

as Rich 2018: Foursome as Safari Jack

as Safari Jack 2018: Millennial Mafia as Black Horse

as Black Horse 2018: Nicky, Ricky, D*cky & Dawn as Aaron

as Aaron 2018: Love Daily as Boss

as Boss 2016: Cringeworthy as Alex Furlin

as Alex Furlin 2016: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking

2016: People Got Talent as George

Besides acting, he is also a songwriter and singer and has released several tracks. They include:

Conor Maynard

Feel So Alive

Bad Girl

All About You

Need to Know

Hold You Darling

Feel So Alive

Bad Girl

Everything That I Need

She is a Monster

Rock Your World

New Man

Up in Dis Club

No Regrets

Who is George Janko's GF?

The YouTuber with his girlfriend. Photo: @georgejanko

Source: Instagram

The actor is currently in a relationship with Shawna Della-Ricca. George Janko's girlfriend is a Canadian actress and social media influencer.

How did George Janko and Logan Paul meet?

He met Logan for the first time at the gym, where he was introduced to Vine. Later, he encouraged him to pursue acting. The two have been pals for a long time, appearing in each other's videos and even collaborating on projects.

How tall is George Janko?

George Janko's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs 165 pounds (75 kgs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is George Janko's net worth?

According to Filmysiyappa, his net worth as of 2021 is estimated to be $600,000. He earns his income through his YouTube channel, singing career and endorsement deals. However, this information is not verified.

How much does George Janko make a year? According to YouTubers.me, he earns an average of $1.57k in a month.

George Janko is a social media star who engages his fans in all his videos. He has amassed millions of followers across all his social media platforms.

