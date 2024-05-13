During their recent visit to Nigeria, Harry and Meghan engaged with students at a local school, partaking in cultural dances and receiving a heartfelt welcome

Captivating footage showed the couple joyfully interacting with the pupils, with Meghan also taking a moment to greet some men when they arrived

Another clip also showed Harry on his feet with a microphone and addressing the students of the school

Harry and Meghan dance with Nigerian school kids. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an additional video segment, Harry was featured standing, microphone in hand, as he addressed the school’s assembly of students, as shown by @gist_corner.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Marlyn said:

“So when all these children grow up they will say when I was young prince harry came to visit me in school.”

Riri wrote:

“This is so random.”

Simi Oduwole commented:

“What is the purpose of the visit?”

Onimisi:

“Prince Harry please visit us for Oshodi...I have security personnels to secure ur movement.”

Ameenah Mimi:

“Wetin carry them come seff.”

IEsther:

“Prince from where again.”

Nmesoma's journal G:

“So this wasn't Al?”

Pheenarth Yakubu:

“This ppl are so free and happy together.”

Cherryk:

“If i was there i will just be shouting welcome home sister.”

Faxnooprinter:

“Make dem come my area make I dance for them.”

User8220315529646:

“Life is this simple and beautiful. Thank you Meahan and Harry v for visiting Nigeria.”

Lucia:

“Welcome to Nigeria my favorite couple enjoy your stay.”

Bludolaz:

“This ones concern them sha.”

Moses Bliss meets Harry and Meghan, expresses delight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were in West Africa for the first time on May 10, 2024, and kicked off their visit to Nigeria.

Meghan, who recently opened up about being 43% Nigerian, and her husband's trip marks 10 years of the Invictus Games, which Nigeria joined for the first time last year.

On their last day, Nigerian singer Moses Bliss got to meet the royal couple and serenade them with some good gospel music.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Harry and Meghan Markle have caused a stir in the Nigerian social media space over their arrival in the country.

Source: Legit.ng