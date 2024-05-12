Nigerian currency extended its depreciation against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market

New data showed that the naira fell in both the official foreign exchange window and also the unofficial market

There are concerns that the naira will fall further as Central Bank of Nigeria prepares to hold its MPC meeting

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian currency, the naira, has recorded another loss against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

Data from FMDQ securities shows that the naira crashed to N1466.31/$1 on Friday, May 10, 2024 on the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Naira free fall against the US dollar continues Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The closing rate on Friday represents a 0.5% or N6.58 depreciation of the naira's value when compared to the previous day's closing rate of N1,459.73/$1.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The pressure on naira was clearly evident as during intra day trading at NAFEM window, some participants paid as high as N1,490 to purchase a dollar.

Interestingly the fall of the naira is despite there was a rise in the supply of forex into the spot market as the turnover stood at $113.78 million, 34.8 per cent or $29.40 million higher than the $84.38 million recorded a day earlier.

Naira performance

The CBN data also showed that the naira lost N135 of its value against the pound sterling in the official market on Friday, selling at N1,800.62/£1 compared with the preceding day’s value of N1,765.90/£1.

It also fell by N29.67 against the Euro to close at N1,551.04/€1 versus N1,521.37/€1.

In the parallel market also known as the black market the naira also fell against the US dollar.

BDC trader Abdullahi told Legit.ng that a dollar sells at N1,480/$1 on Sunday, May 12th, compared to the previous rate of N1,470/$1.

He said:

"The naira is under pressure due to high demand for the dollar by SMEs and Nigerians looking to leave the country.

"On Friday, I one of my customers requested for 5,000 dollars, and I had to ask around to get it. The demand is there, but we don't have enough dollars."

Due to naira poor performance it has become one of the worst-performing currencies in the world, just weeks after it was the best.

Peter Obi on new Customs exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria adjusted the Nigeria Customs Service foreign exchange rate for clearing imported goods at Nigerian ports.

Peter Obi reacted to the latest changes and expressed concerns that they could lead to the death of many businesses.

He further advised the government on actions to help the naira recover against the US dollar.

Source: Legit.ng