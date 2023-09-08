Famous twins: 33 most popular pairs of celebrity siblings
People have always been fascinated by twins in stories or real life. This is because of their unique combination of genetic similarities and differences in some instances. Discover some of the most famous twins in history.
Often, most famous twins are known for following the same career paths in TV, sports, politics, music and other industries. You may recognise some of these twins, while others might not be as famous because they are fraternal twins.
33 famous twins in history
Most celebrity twins have amassed massive followings on various social media platforms. Discover some of the most popular twins from around the world.
1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are celebrity twins from the United States of America. They are fashion designers and former actresses who made their acting debut in the Full House series. They have also been featured in teen movies like Passport To Paris, It Takes Two and Two Of A Kind.
2. Dylan and Cole Sprouse
Dylan Thomas Sprouse and Cole Mitchell Sprouse were born on 4 August 1992. The Sprouse brothers are actors and have appeared in movies and TV shows such as I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Kings of Appletown.
3. Malika and Khadijah Haqq
Malika and Khadijah first garnered popularity after playing the self-duplicating Penny character in Sky High. The sisters have played lead roles in Dash Dolls, 20 Years After, School for Scoundrels and ATL.
4. Cailli and Sam Beckerman
Caillianne Beckerman and Samantha Beckerman are fashion bloggers and social media influencers from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2004. The Beckermans have partnered with companies such as Chanel, Coach, Inc., and Apple.
5. The Kray Brothers
What were the Kray twins famous for? The Kray Brothers were infamous organised crime figures who operated in the East End of London from the late 1950s to 1967. On 8 May 1968, the brothers were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.
6. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
Jenna and Barbara Bush are among the most famous fraternal twins in the world. They are the daughters of the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. The sisters were born on 25 November 1981 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Barbara is an activist, while her sister Jenna is an author, television presenter and book editor.
7. Mark and Scott Kelly
Mark and Scott Kelly were born on 21 February 1964 in Orange, New Jersey, USA. Scott Joseph Kelly is an engineer, retired astronaut, and naval aviator, while his twin brother Mark is a politician, former astronaut, and United States Navy captain. Mark served as a junior United States senator from Arizona since 2020.
8. Marissa and Giovanni Ribisi
Marissa and Giovanni Ribisi are among the popular twins in Hollywood. Marissa Ribisi has been featured in films and TV shows like Dazed and Confused, The Brady Bunch Movie, Pleasantville, Grace Under Fire, and Tales of the City. Her brother Giovanni is also a renowned actor known for his appearance in several films, including Boiler Room, The Gift and On The Verge.
9. Marcus and Lucas Dobre
The Dobre twins were born on 28 January 1999 in Maryland, USA. They are a young American dancing duo and YouTube personalities. The famous identical twins are widely known for their challenge videos, experiments, vlogs, dance videos, pranks and other relatable content.
10. Nikki and Brie Bella
Nikki and Brie Bella were a professional wrestling tag team that performed in WWE. They were featured in the Total Divas reality show before getting their spin-off, Total Bellas, from 2016 to 2021. The Bella twins retired from professional wrestling in 2018.
11. Camilla and Rebecca Rosso
Camilla and Rebecca Rosso are former actresses and singers from London. They were born on 6 July 1994. The twins garnered prominence after appearing in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where they portrayed twins Janice and Jessica. They have also been featured in films like Legally Blondes, Suburban Legends, and That's So Raven.
12. Benji and Joel Madden
Benji and Joel Madden are identical twins from the United States. The twins are musicians for the Good Charlotte band. Benji has appeared as a backup vocalist for artists such as MxPx, Kill Hannah, Apoptygma Berzerk, and The 69 Eyes. Joel is also into business and runs a clothing line named MADE Clothing along with his brothers Benji and Josh.
13. Jill and Jacqueline Hennessy
Jill and Jacqueline Hennessy were born on 25 November 1968. Jillian Noel Hennessy is a singer-songwriter and actor known for appearing in the American TV shows Law & Order and Crossing Jordan. Her sister Jacqueline is a magazine writer, actress and TV program host in Canada. She is known for appearing in Dead Ringers, The Acting Class, and Northern Borders.
14. Mo And Hassan Farah
Mo And Hassan Farah were born in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 23 March 1983. Sir Mohamed Muktar Jama Farah is a British-Somali retired long-distance runner, while his brother works as a telecom engineer in Somalia. Mo has ten global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles), making him the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.
15. Matt and Luke Goss
Matt and Luke Goss were born on 29 September 1968. Matthew Weston Goss is a singer-songwriter and musician from England. Matthew Weston Goss has released five studio albums as a solo artist. His brother, Luke, is also an actor featured in films like Blade II, One Night with the King and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.
16. Rami and Sami Malek
Rami and Sami Malek were born on 12 May 1981. Rami Said Malek is an actor widely known for his roles as computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the Mr. Robot TV series. The actor won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in the Mr. Robot drama series. His brother, Sami Malek, is an ESL and English teacher.
17. Ashton and Michael Kutcher
Ashton and Michael Kutcher were born on 7 February 1978. Christopher Ashton Kutcher is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and former model. He has invested in approximately 60 businesses, including Skype, Foursquare, Airbnb, Path, and Fab.com. His brother, Michael, had his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Finance from Mount Mercy University.
18. Charles and Max Carver
Charles and Max Carver were born on 31 July 1988 in San Francisco, California, USA. Charles Carver Martensen is an actor and screenwriter best known for his roles in the Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf, The Leftovers and Band on Broadway. His twin brother Max has also appeared in films like Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf.
19. Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta
Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta are Swedish twin models, bloggers, authors, and social media celebrities. They are known for modelling for agencies like H&M, Nike, Inc., Vogue, Cheap Monday, Calvin Klein, Max Factor, Åhléns, and Sonos. They have appeared in Drake's music videos, including Please Forgive Me and Nice for What.
20. Willow Shields and Autumn Shields
Willow Shields and Autumn Shields were born on 1 June 2000 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The celebrity twins are actresses best known for playing Primrose Everdeen in The Hunger Games.
21. Dean and Dan Caten
Dean and Dan Caten are Canadian fashion designers, radio personalities and businessmen known for their luxury clothing brand, Dsquared2. The famous identical twins promote their men’s and women’s clothing, footwear, perfumes, and cosmetics.
22. Laurent and Larry Bourgeois
The Les Twins are dancers, choreographers, producers, models, designers, and creative directors of their brand Eleven Paris. They have worked with many renowned artists in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott.
23. Scarlett & Hunter Johansson
Who are the most famous fraternal twins? Scarlett & Hunter Johansson are among the famous fraternal twins from the United States. The Johansson twins are actors. The actress's films grossed over $14.3 billion worldwide, making her the highest box office star. Hunter is an actor known for featuring in movies like Manny & Lo and Entertainment Tonight.
24. Aaron and Shawn Ashmore
Aaron and Shawn Ashmore are Canadian twin brothers known for immensely contributing to Hollywood. Aaron has been featured in films like Smallville, Fringe, Killjoys, and the Netflix series Locke & Key. His brother, Shawn, has also appeared in films like The Boys, X-Men, Smallville, and The Rookie.
25. Tia and Tamera Mowry
Tia and Tamera Mowry are identical twins born on 6 July 1978 in Gelnhausen, West Germany. The duo is known for their career in the entertainment industry as actresses, producers and television personalities. Tia has appeared in several films, including The Game Movie Twitches, Twitches Too, Seventeen Again and the Tia & Tamera reality TV series.
26. Spencer List and Peyton List
Spencer List and Peyton List are among the most famous twins in Hollywood. Spencer is known for Bringing Up Bobby, The Bumblebee Flies Anyway, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Fosters. His twin, Peyton List, is known for Jessie, Bunk’d, 27 Dresses and The Thinning: New World Order.
27. Jon Heder and Daniel Heder
Jon Heder and Daniel Heder are identical twins born on 26 October 1977. Jon is best known for appearing in Napoleon Dynamite, Just Like Heaven, The Benchwarmers, School for Scoundrels, Blades of Glory and Mama's Boy. His brother, Daniel, is also an actor and producer. He has been featured in films like Sockbaby, The Wrong Brother and Funkytown.
28. Tiki and Ronde Barber
Tiki and Ronde Barber are American identical twin brothers who both had successful careers in professional football. Tiki is a retired NFL running back who played for the New York Giants from 1997 to 2006. His brother, Ronde, spent his 16-season career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
29. Kenny and Keith Lucas
Kenny and Keith Lucas are comedians, actors, filmmakers, writers and producers from the United States. The twins gained recognition for their stand-up comedy.
30. Aaron and Angel Carter
Aaron Carter and Angel Carter are American siblings widely recognised in the entertainment industry. Aaron is a singer and actor known for producing hits like I Want Candy and Aaron's Party (Come Get It). His twin is known for starring in House of Carters.
31. May and Ruth Bell
May and Ruth Bell are British celebrity twins who have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry as successful models. The models have worked with several brands, including Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, The Kooples, Dior, Topshop, and Burberry.
32. Charlotte and Samantha Ronson
Charlotte and Samantha Ronson are British-American siblings known for their careers in music and fashion. Samantha is a DJ, singer, and songwriter, while Charlotte is a fashion designer.
33. Brittany And Cynthia Daniel
Brittany And Cynthia Daniel are identical American twin sisters who have pursued acting careers. Brittany Ann Daniel is known for Sweet Valley High and The Game. Her twin, Cynthia, is known for her role as Elizabeth Wakefield in Sweet Valley High.
Many famous twins are loved due to their unique talents and personalities. These twins have gained popularity in various fields, such as fashion, acting, modelling, and athletics.
