Famous twins: 33 most popular pairs of celebrity siblings

People have always been fascinated by twins in stories or real life. This is because of their unique combination of genetic similarities and differences in some instances. Discover some of the most famous twins in history.

The Bella twins, Madden Brothers, and Peyton and Spencer List are among the most famous twins in history. Photo: Cindy Ord, Christopher Polk, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Often, most famous twins are known for following the same career paths in TV, sports, politics, music and other industries. You may recognise some of these twins, while others might not be as famous because they are fraternal twins.

33 famous twins in history

Most celebrity twins have amassed massive followings on various social media platforms. Discover some of the most popular twins from around the world.

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. Photo: WWD

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are celebrity twins from the United States of America. They are fashion designers and former actresses who made their acting debut in the Full House series. They have also been featured in teen movies like Passport To Paris, It Takes Two and Two Of A Kind.

2. Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" at Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Dylan Thomas Sprouse and Cole Mitchell Sprouse were born on 4 August 1992. The Sprouse brothers are actors and have appeared in movies and TV shows such as I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Kings of Appletown.

3. Malika and Khadijah Haqq

Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq (L-R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Malika and Khadijah first garnered popularity after playing the self-duplicating Penny character in Sky High. The sisters have played lead roles in Dash Dolls, 20 Years After, School for Scoundrels and ATL.

4. Cailli and Sam Beckerman

Sam Beckerman (L) and Cailli Beckerman attend the Aldo LA Nights 2018 at The Rose Room in Venice, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Caillianne Beckerman and Samantha Beckerman are fashion bloggers and social media influencers from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2004. The Beckermans have partnered with companies such as Chanel, Coach, Inc., and Apple.

5. The Kray Brothers

Brothers Ronnie (r) and Reggie Kray drink tea at home in London after spending 36 hours helping the police with their enquiries regarding the murder of George Cornell in 1966. Photo: Hulton-Deutsch

What were the Kray twins famous for? The Kray Brothers were infamous organised crime figures who operated in the East End of London from the late 1950s to 1967. On 8 May 1968, the brothers were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

6. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Coyne (L-R) visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on April 19, 2022. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Jenna and Barbara Bush are among the most famous fraternal twins in the world. They are the daughters of the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. The sisters were born on 25 November 1981 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Barbara is an activist, while her sister Jenna is an author, television presenter and book editor.

7. Mark and Scott Kelly

Astronaut Scott Kelly, left, and his identical twin brother Mark Kelly pose for a photograph at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, in March 2016. Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA

Mark and Scott Kelly were born on 21 February 1964 in Orange, New Jersey, USA. Scott Joseph Kelly is an engineer, retired astronaut, and naval aviator, while his twin brother Mark is a politician, former astronaut, and United States Navy captain. Mark served as a junior United States senator from Arizona since 2020.

8. Marissa and Giovanni Ribisi

Actor Giovanni Ribisi (R) and sister designer Marissa Ribisi of Whitley Kros attend Smashbox Cosmetics' Kick Off LA Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Marissa and Giovanni Ribisi are among the popular twins in Hollywood. Marissa Ribisi has been featured in films and TV shows like Dazed and Confused, The Brady Bunch Movie, Pleasantville, Grace Under Fire, and Tales of the City. Her brother Giovanni is also a renowned actor known for his appearance in several films, including Boiler Room, The Gift and On The Verge.

9. Marcus and Lucas Dobre

Marcus (L) and Lucas Dobre (R) share ice-cold Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

The Dobre twins were born on 28 January 1999 in Maryland, USA. They are a young American dancing duo and YouTube personalities. The famous identical twins are widely known for their challenge videos, experiments, vlogs, dance videos, pranks and other relatable content.

10. Nikki and Brie Bella

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (L-R) attend SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Nikki and Brie Bella were a professional wrestling tag team that performed in WWE. They were featured in the Total Divas reality show before getting their spin-off, Total Bellas, from 2016 to 2021. The Bella twins retired from professional wrestling in 2018.

11. Camilla and Rebecca Rosso

Rebecca Rosso and Camilla Rosso (L-R) arrive at the 'Target Presents Variety's Power of Youth' event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Camilla and Rebecca Rosso are former actresses and singers from London. They were born on 6 July 1994. The twins garnered prominence after appearing in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where they portrayed twins Janice and Jessica. They have also been featured in films like Legally Blondes, Suburban Legends, and That's So Raven.

12. Benji and Joel Madden

Benji Madden and Joel Madden of The Madden Brothers behind the scenes of Making with Michaels on October 31, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Benji and Joel Madden are identical twins from the United States. The twins are musicians for the Good Charlotte band. Benji has appeared as a backup vocalist for artists such as MxPx, Kill Hannah, Apoptygma Berzerk, and The 69 Eyes. Joel is also into business and runs a clothing line named MADE Clothing along with his brothers Benji and Josh.

13. Jill and Jacqueline Hennessy

Jacqueline and Jill Hennessy attend the M.A.C GOLD FEVER AFTER PARTY at the Chum/City TV Building in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Jill and Jacqueline Hennessy were born on 25 November 1968. Jillian Noel Hennessy is a singer-songwriter and actor known for appearing in the American TV shows Law & Order and Crossing Jordan. Her sister Jacqueline is a magazine writer, actress and TV program host in Canada. She is known for appearing in Dead Ringers, The Acting Class, and Northern Borders.

14. Mo And Hassan Farah

Mo And Hassan Farah were born in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 23 March 1983. Sir Mohamed Muktar Jama Farah is a British-Somali retired long-distance runner, while his brother works as a telecom engineer in Somalia. Mo has ten global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles), making him the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

15. Matt and Luke Goss

Matt Goss and Luke Goss of Bros attend the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Matt and Luke Goss were born on 29 September 1968. Matthew Weston Goss is a singer-songwriter and musician from England. Matthew Weston Goss has released five studio albums as a solo artist. His brother, Luke, is also an actor featured in films like Blade II, One Night with the King and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

16. Rami and Sami Malek

Actor Rami Malek (L) and Sami Malek (R) attend the FOX, FX and Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Rami and Sami Malek were born on 12 May 1981. Rami Said Malek is an actor widely known for his roles as computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the Mr. Robot TV series. The actor won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in the Mr. Robot drama series. His brother, Sami Malek, is an ESL and English teacher.

17. Ashton and Michael Kutcher

Ashton and Michael Kutcher were born on 7 February 1978. Christopher Ashton Kutcher is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and former model. He has invested in approximately 60 businesses, including Skype, Foursquare, Airbnb, Path, and Fab.com. His brother, Michael, had his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Finance from Mount Mercy University.

18. Charles and Max Carver

Actors Max Carver and Charles Carver arrive at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Charles and Max Carver were born on 31 July 1988 in San Francisco, California, USA. Charles Carver Martensen is an actor and screenwriter best known for his roles in the Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf, The Leftovers and Band on Broadway. His twin brother Max has also appeared in films like Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf.

19. Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta

Models Elizabeth Lejonhjärta and Victoria Lejonhjärta (L-R) wear all Acne on June 30, 2019, in Paris, France. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair

Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta are Swedish twin models, bloggers, authors, and social media celebrities. They are known for modelling for agencies like H&M, Nike, Inc., Vogue, Cheap Monday, Calvin Klein, Max Factor, Åhléns, and Sonos. They have appeared in Drake's music videos, including Please Forgive Me and Nice for What.

20. Willow Shields and Autumn Shields

Willow Shields and Autumn Shields attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Willow Shields and Autumn Shields were born on 1 June 2000 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The celebrity twins are actresses best known for playing Primrose Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

21. Dean and Dan Caten

Dean Caten and Dan Caten attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" screening at Taormina Film Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023, in Taormina, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Dean and Dan Caten are Canadian fashion designers, radio personalities and businessmen known for their luxury clothing brand, Dsquared2. The famous identical twins promote their men’s and women’s clothing, footwear, perfumes, and cosmetics.

22. Laurent and Larry Bourgeois

Larry Bourgeois and Laurent Bourgeois attend the "Cats" photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on December 13, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

The Les Twins are dancers, choreographers, producers, models, designers, and creative directors of their brand Eleven Paris. They have worked with many renowned artists in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott.

23. Scarlett & Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson attend the 2nd Annual Champions Of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Benefit on November 18, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Who are the most famous fraternal twins? Scarlett & Hunter Johansson are among the famous fraternal twins from the United States. The Johansson twins are actors. The actress's films grossed over $14.3 billion worldwide, making her the highest box office star. Hunter is an actor known for featuring in movies like Manny & Lo and Entertainment Tonight.

24. Aaron and Shawn Ashmore

Actors Aaron Ashmore and brother Shawn Ashmore (L-R) attend Philadelphia Comic Con 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Aaron and Shawn Ashmore are Canadian twin brothers known for immensely contributing to Hollywood. Aaron has been featured in films like Smallville, Fringe, Killjoys, and the Netflix series Locke & Key. His brother, Shawn, has also appeared in films like The Boys, X-Men, Smallville, and The Rookie.

25. Tia and Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry (L-R) attend the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA

Tia and Tamera Mowry are identical twins born on 6 July 1978 in Gelnhausen, West Germany. The duo is known for their career in the entertainment industry as actresses, producers and television personalities. Tia has appeared in several films, including The Game Movie Twitches, Twitches Too, Seventeen Again and the Tia & Tamera reality TV series.

26. Spencer List and Peyton List

Actors Peyton List (L) and Spencer List attend the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at the USC Galen Center on August 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Spencer List and Peyton List are among the most famous twins in Hollywood. Spencer is known for Bringing Up Bobby, The Bumblebee Flies Anyway, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Fosters. His twin, Peyton List, is known for Jessie, Bunk’d, 27 Dresses and The Thinning: New World Order.

27. Jon Heder and Daniel Heder

Actor Jon Heder (R) and twin brother Daniel Heder arrive at the Los Angeles "Star Trek" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater on April 30, 2009, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Jon Heder and Daniel Heder are identical twins born on 26 October 1977. Jon is best known for appearing in Napoleon Dynamite, Just Like Heaven, The Benchwarmers, School for Scoundrels, Blades of Glory and Mama's Boy. His brother, Daniel, is also an actor and producer. He has been featured in films like Sockbaby, The Wrong Brother and Funkytown.

28. Tiki and Ronde Barber

Ronde Barber (R) poses with his presenter and brother, Tiki Barber, during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium. Photo: Nick Cammett

Tiki and Ronde Barber are American identical twin brothers who both had successful careers in professional football. Tiki is a retired NFL running back who played for the New York Giants from 1997 to 2006. His brother, Ronde, spent his 16-season career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

29. Kenny and Keith Lucas

Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Pool

Kenny and Keith Lucas are comedians, actors, filmmakers, writers and producers from the United States. The twins gained recognition for their stand-up comedy.

30. Aaron and Angel Carter

Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend the Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter are American siblings widely recognised in the entertainment industry. Aaron is a singer and actor known for producing hits like I Want Candy and Aaron's Party (Come Get It). His twin is known for starring in House of Carters.

31. May and Ruth Bell

Models May Bell (L) and Ruth Bell (R) pose Backstage before the Christian Dior Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017, in Paris, France. Photo: Antonello Trio

May and Ruth Bell are British celebrity twins who have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry as successful models. The models have worked with several brands, including Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, The Kooples, Dior, Topshop, and Burberry.

32. Charlotte and Samantha Ronson

Designer Charlotte Ronson and DJ Samantha Ronson pose backstage at the Charlotte Ronson Fall 2014 Presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Charlotte and Samantha Ronson are British-American siblings known for their careers in music and fashion. Samantha is a DJ, singer, and songwriter, while Charlotte is a fashion designer.

33. Brittany And Cynthia Daniel

Actresses Brittany Daniel (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Brittany And Cynthia Daniel are identical American twin sisters who have pursued acting careers. Brittany Ann Daniel is known for Sweet Valley High and The Game. Her twin, Cynthia, is known for her role as Elizabeth Wakefield in Sweet Valley High.

Many famous twins are loved due to their unique talents and personalities. These twins have gained popularity in various fields, such as fashion, acting, modelling, and athletics.

