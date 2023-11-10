Megan Danielle’s age, height, family, net worth, boyfriend

Megan Danielle is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to fame after she performed Lauren Daigle's song, You Say, in her audition for American Idol season 21 in Las Vegas. What is Megan Danielle’s age?

Megan Danielle is a well-known singer in the United States. She released her first Christian song, All Around, in 2022, commemorating her late grandfather, Chuck Bass. Additionally, she was a contestant on The Voice, season 18. Read Megan Danielle’s bio to discover more details about her personal life and professional career.

What is Megan Danielle’s age?

When is Megan Danielle’s birthday? The American singer is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 November 2003. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Megan Danielle from? She was born in Douglasville, Georgia, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Megan has three siblings, namely Kaila, Whitney, and Austin Phillips. Austin Phillips works at S&S Electrical Services as an electrician. Megan Danielle’s parents are DJ Phillips and Monica Page.

Megan’s father is an electrical expert and owns Phillips Electrical. Her mother owns a restaurant in Georgia. Her parents separated, and Megan was brought up by her mother. The separation had a negative impact on her, so much so that she turned to music as a coping mechanism.

I decided to start singing. It brought me peace. Ever since, I’ve connected with music more than anything in my life.

She spent a lot of her time with her grandfather, Chuck Bass, who had a significant impact on her as a child. Chuck died in 2021.

Educational background

She graduated from Douglas County High School in 2020 and was part of the softball team in high school. Megan had a challenging upbringing that prompted her to work part-time and perform in bars while in high school.

Career

Megan Danielle developed an interest in music at a tender age. She began performing in restaurants at the age of 15. She later became part of a band that mainly performed in public bars, among other venues.

Her grandfather, Chuck Bass, questioned her being a worship leader in church and singing in bars. He motivated her to follow her dreams of becoming a Christian musician.

She later auditioned for The Voice, season 18, in Kelly Clarkson’s team. In 2021, she launched her single, Top of the World, and was awarded critical acclaim. The following year, the singer released her first Christian single, All Around, in memory of her late grandfather.

Danielle, however, became prominent in 2023 when she auditioned in American Idol, season 21 and performed Lauren Daigle's song, You Say. She won the hearts of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, who appreciated her for her impressive performance.

Her music career received a boost when she performed her single, Dream Girl, in the American Idol finale and won second place after Iam Tongi, the season’s winner. Besides music, she works as a waitress, dishwasher, and cashier in her mother's restaurant.

What is Megan Danielle’s net worth?

The American Idol star’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her net worth is attributed to her career as a singer and songwriter.

Is Megan Danielle married?

No, she is not married. However, she is currently dating Levi Walker. They both wrote a song together titled In the Rain.

Megan Danielle’s boyfriend, Levi Walker, has been working as a service Tech at Hometown Electric since April 2019. His occupation entails the provision of electrical services and the management of electrical systems.

Levi has two sons from a previous relationship, which reportedly ended in 2021. Megan and her boyfriend live together in Dallas, Georgia, USA.

What is Megan Danielle’s height?

The popular singer is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and she weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Who is Megan Danielle? She is a famous songwriter and singer from the United States. How old is Megan Danielle? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 November 2003. Who are Megan Danielle's family? Her family includes her parents, DJ Phillips and Monica Page, and her three siblings, Kaila, Whitney, and Austin Phillips. Is Megan Danielle single? No, she is dating Lexi Walker, a service tech at Hometown Electric. What is Megan Danielle’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. What is Megan Danielle’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

What is Megan Danielle’s age? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 November 2003. Danielle is an American singer, songwriter, waitress, and cashier based in Georgia. She is famous for participating in The Voice, season 18 and American Idol, season 21.

