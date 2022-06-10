Nick Hagen’s biography: What is known about Molly Yeh’s husband?

Nick Hagen is an American farmer who owns a large farm in Minnesota inherited from his parents. He is renowned as the husband of Molly Yeh, an American television personality, chef and blogger.

Nick Hagen came into the limelight after appearing in the Food Network cooking show Girl Meets Farm, hosted by his wife, Molly Yeh.

Profile summary

Full name Nick Hagen Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 1986 Age 35 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Minnesota, United States of America Current residence Grand Forks, MN, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Roxanne Hagen Father Roger Hagen Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Molly Yeh Children 2 College Juilliard School Profession Farmer Net worth $800,000

Nick Hagen’s biography

He was born in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, United States of America. Nick Hagen grew up alongside his sister, Anna Sather. His parents are Roxanne (mother) and Roger (father). His father is a farmer and his mother a chef.

Nick Hagen went to Juilliard School, where he studied music. He played trombone while at school. That was where he met his future wife.

How old is Molly Yeh’s husband?

Nick Hagen’s age is 35 years as of 2022. He was born on 30 November 1986. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Nick Hagen famous?

He is a farmer and a ranch owner well recognized as the husband of the American television personality Molly Yeh. He inherited the farm from his parents. The farm is located in his hometown, East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

How large is Nick Hagen's farm? The size of Hagen Sugar Beet Farm is about 220 acres. He grows various crops on his farms, such as beets and vegetables. He also rears chickens. Most of the ingredients his wife uses to cook for her Food Network series come from their farm.

He also has farmhouse vocational rentals where people can go and have fun. The rentals can also be used for wedding parties and retreats. Molly Yeh's husband usually posts photos of his farm on his Instagram account.

How much is Molly Yeh’s husband worth?

Nick Hagen’s net worth is alleged to be $800,000. However, this information is not official. He earns his wealth from his farm.

Who is Nick Hagen’s spouse?

He is married to Molly Yeh, a television personality, blogger and chef. How did Molly Yeh meet Nick Hagen? The two met at Juilliard School in New York while studying music. He was studying trombone, and Molly Yeh was a percussionist.

They started dating in 2012 and exchanged their vows on 27 December 2014. The couple has two daughters, Bernadette Rosemary and Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen.

They welcomed their firstborn daughter on 30 March 2018. Their second child was born on 22 February 2022.

What is Nick Hagen’s height?

He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Nick Hagen’s fast facts

Where did Nick Hagen grow up? He spent his childhood in Minnesota with his family. How old is Molly Yeh’s husband? He is 35 years old as of 2022. Does Nick Hagen have kids? Yes, he has two daughters, Bernadette Rosemary and Ira Dorothy Yeh. What does Nick Hagen do for a living? He is a farmer. Where is Nick Hagen's farm? His farm is in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, United States of America. Where did Nick Hagen go to college? He attended Julliard, where he played trombone.

