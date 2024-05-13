Iya Rainbow has shown how she celebrated the Merit Award she was given at the AMVCA on Saturday

In the viral video, she was dancing and holding the award plaque in her hands while some church members joined her

At on point, she had to hold unto it firmly so it wouldn't fall off while someone was trying to drag it from her

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philip, professionally known as Iya Rainbow, is still celebrating her win at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewer Award, AMVCA.

Legit.ng had reported that the 2024 edition of the award took place on Saturday, Mat 11, 2024 and many thespians went home with their plaque. Wale Ojo bagged the Best Actor for his works in Breath of life.

Iya Rainbow goes to church with AMVCA plaque. Photo credit @afrcimagic/@mamaraibnbowofficial

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the move maker was seen in her church dancing and appreciating God for counting her worthy to receive the Industry Merit Award at the event

Mama Rainbow wears white garment

In the recording, Iya Rainbow was wearing a white garment and her matching cap as she was surrounded by church members.

As she danced, her award plaque was in the hands of the woman who went for pilgrim last year. She was conscious of it so that it would not fall off her hand.

At one point, a man was trying to drag it from her hands, but she still held unto it.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the video of Mama Rainbow in church

Many have taken to the comment section to congratulate the actress on her victory. Here are some of the comments below:

@Call me Timda:

"Congratulations ma."

@Prety_Mariam1:

"Congratulations ma."

@oladunnimodupe:

"congratulations to ma."

@godwinkingsley4:

"congratulations ma."

@Bobsy:

"congratulations ma."

@S/M signature:

"Congratulations ma’am."

@Otunba west:

"congratulations ma."

@Motorayo Ajoke Alimi:

"congratulations to you ma."

@AbbeyAdewuyi77:

"if dat things break for ur hand bro hmmmmmmm... I will not talk ."

Femi Adebayo gushes over award

Legit.ng had reported that Adebayo Salami was among those who won big at the AMVCA on Saturday.

He won the Best Indigenous Film for his work, Jadgun Jagun.

He said it was a privilege to win, and the accolades would make him work hard to beat his last record.

Source: Legit.ng